Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Event Project Manager Johannesburg
- Conference Producer Pretoria
- Conceptual Creative Director Lagos, Nigeria
- Social Media Officer Lagos, Nigeria
- IT/Web Officer Lagos, Nigeria
- Corporate Events Manager Lagos, Nigeria
- Human Resources Manager Lagos, Nigeria
- Chief Operating Officer Lagos, Nigeria
- Freelancers Johannesburg
- Event Project Manager Johannesburg
947 partners with Virgin Active Ride Joburg 2024: An unmissable cycling celebration!
For over 26 years, the Virgin Active Ride Joburg has been a defining feature of Johannesburg’s vibrant sporting calendar, offering cyclists from around the globe the opportunity to take on the city’s streets, including the famous M1 highway. This year, the event will once again showcase the dynamism of Johannesburg, with races set against the stunning backdrop of the City of Gold.
Event highlights
Mark your calendars for an action-packed November:
Mountain bike races: On 9 and 10 November, cyclists can tackle 10km, 25km, and 50km mountain bike routes at Steyn City, with special races for the little ones too.
Road races: On 17 November, the spotlight shifts to the FNB Stadium for the 35km and 97km road races, where participants will ride through the heart of Johannesburg.
A partnership reignited
The collaboration between 947 and Virgin Active Ride Joburg is a testament to a shared commitment to promoting health, fitness, and community spirit. As the official radio partner, 947 will bring the event to life through extensive coverage leading up to and during the race. Expect exclusive interviews with participants, expert training tips, and live updates on race day, ensuring that you don’t miss a moment of the action.
Get Involved
Community engagement is at the heart of this partnership. This year, 947 will be championing the Virgin Active Ride Joburg’s Pay It Forward initiative, encouraging participants to sponsor entries for riders who otherwise couldn’t afford to take part. In addition, listeners can look forward to exciting competitions where they can win race entries and exclusive VIP experiences.
Fritz Pienaar, Race Director of Virgin Active Ride Joburg, expressed his excitement: "The Virgin Active Ride Joburg has always been more than just a race; it's a celebration of our city's energy and resilience. For over two decades, cyclists from all walks of life have taken on Joburg’s streets, embodying the spirit of our vibrant city. We’re thrilled to have 947 back as our official radio partner, continuing a long-standing commitment that has played a crucial role in the event’s history. Together, we’re not just relaunching a partnership – we’re reigniting the passion that makes this race an unforgettable experience both on and off the road."
Join the ride!
Whether you're a seasoned cyclist or just looking to take part in a fun and challenging event, Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg has something for everyone. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this incredible journey through the streets of Johannesburg. Tune in to 947 for all the latest updates, and join us in making 2024’s race the best one yet!
For more information on how to register, visit www.ridejoburg.co.za and stay tuned to 947 for more exciting announcements.
- 947 partners with Virgin Active Ride Joburg 2024: An unmissable cycling celebration!12 Sep 10:15
- Sold out Galaxy 947 Joburg Day rocks Crocodile Creek with 15,000 fans11 Sep 12:46
- The countdown begins: Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is almost here!03 Sep 11:26
- Primedia Studios’ strategic vision triumphs at the 2024 Bookmark Awards23 Aug 12:30
- Cape Town’s most loved triumph at the prestigious 2024 Kfm 94.5 Best of the Cape Awards22 Aug 12:46