947 partners with Virgin Active Ride Joburg 2024: An unmissable cycling celebration!

Get ready, Johannesburg! The Virgin Active Ride Joburg is back, and it's bigger and better than ever. As one of the most iconic cycling events in the city, this year’s edition promises to be an unforgettable experience, and 947 is thrilled to announce its return as the official radio partner.

For over 26 years, the Virgin Active Ride Joburg has been a defining feature of Johannesburg’s vibrant sporting calendar, offering cyclists from around the globe the opportunity to take on the city’s streets, including the famous M1 highway. This year, the event will once again showcase the dynamism of Johannesburg, with races set against the stunning backdrop of the City of Gold.

Event highlights

Mark your calendars for an action-packed November:

Mountain bike races: On 9 and 10 November, cyclists can tackle 10km, 25km, and 50km mountain bike routes at Steyn City, with special races for the little ones too.



Road races: On 17 November, the spotlight shifts to the FNB Stadium for the 35km and 97km road races, where participants will ride through the heart of Johannesburg.

A partnership reignited

The collaboration between 947 and Virgin Active Ride Joburg is a testament to a shared commitment to promoting health, fitness, and community spirit. As the official radio partner, 947 will bring the event to life through extensive coverage leading up to and during the race. Expect exclusive interviews with participants, expert training tips, and live updates on race day, ensuring that you don’t miss a moment of the action.

Get Involved

Community engagement is at the heart of this partnership. This year, 947 will be championing the Virgin Active Ride Joburg’s Pay It Forward initiative, encouraging participants to sponsor entries for riders who otherwise couldn’t afford to take part. In addition, listeners can look forward to exciting competitions where they can win race entries and exclusive VIP experiences.

Fritz Pienaar, Race Director of Virgin Active Ride Joburg, expressed his excitement: "The Virgin Active Ride Joburg has always been more than just a race; it's a celebration of our city's energy and resilience. For over two decades, cyclists from all walks of life have taken on Joburg’s streets, embodying the spirit of our vibrant city. We’re thrilled to have 947 back as our official radio partner, continuing a long-standing commitment that has played a crucial role in the event’s history. Together, we’re not just relaunching a partnership – we’re reigniting the passion that makes this race an unforgettable experience both on and off the road."

Join the ride!

Whether you're a seasoned cyclist or just looking to take part in a fun and challenging event, Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg has something for everyone. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this incredible journey through the streets of Johannesburg. Tune in to 947 for all the latest updates, and join us in making 2024’s race the best one yet!

For more information on how to register, visit www.ridejoburg.co.za and stay tuned to 947 for more exciting announcements.



