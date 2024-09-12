Libstar shows solid growth, continues strategic shift to focus on food-only business

Libstar Holdings has revealed its financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024, noting continued progress in executing its simplification, growth, and sustainability initiatives as per the Group’s new strategic direction that was introduced in 2023.

Image supplied

Despite the challenging market landscape, intensified by adverse economic conditions, the Group recorded revenue growth of 5.2% for the first half of 2024, driven by the strong performance of the Ambient Products category, which grew revenue by 9.1%.

The Group’s gross profit margin increased to 21.5% (H1 2023: 21.2%) due to effective price realisation, cost management, improved product basket mix and production efficiencies.

Cash generated from operations increased from R279.3m to R281.4m.

“We are pleased with the Group’s progress as we continue to implement our new strategic direction and remain committed to delivering further tangible positive outcomes during the traditionally more profitable second half of the year,” said Charl de Villiers, chief executive officer of Libstar.

Performance by category

Volume sales for the Ambient Products category (which contributes 48% of Group revenue) increased by 1.6% and price/mix increased by 7.5%.

This result was driven by a strong performance of the Group’s retail wet condiment offerings and the recovery of wet condiment volumes of 32.3% in the industrial channel relative to the weak demand in the comparative period.

The revenue for the Perishable Products category (which contributes 47% of Group revenue) increased by 2.0%, of which 4.2% was due to positive price/mix changes. Volumes declined by 2.2%, driven by lower beef volumes in the food service channel.

Revenue from the Household and Personal Care category (which contributes 5% of Group revenue) increased by 1.3%, while volumes declined by 0.9% and price/mix increased by 2.2%.

Performance by sales channel

The retail and wholesale channel revenue contribution increased slightly to 59.2% (H1 2023: 58.3%) of Group revenue, whilst the food service channel revenue contribution decreased to 18.7% (H1 2023: 20.8%) of Group revenue.