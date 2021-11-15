The future of digital commerce in the consumer packaged goods industry

Related
Lauren Samaai 23 Jul 2024
This evolution presents CPG companies with a unique opportunity to redefine their roles in the market.
By embracing digital-first strategies and adapting their operations to the changing landscape, businesses can capitalise on this shift, unlocking new avenues for growth and long-term success in an increasingly competitive space.
The traditional distinction between 'online' and 'offline' no longer aligns with modern consumer behaviour.
Today, individuals effortlessly move between digital and physical channels, whether for grocery shopping, healthcare, or beyond.
As a result, CPG customers now expect the same seamless experiences in their professional interactions. This includes a smooth web or app interface, easy engagement with brands and products, access to product ratings, and a variety of payment and delivery or pick-up options.
According to research by Accenture, 87% of CPG customers consider B2B commerce solutions that mirror B2C experiences to be essential. This highlights the growing need for CPG companies to offer integrated, consumer-centric interactions across all channels.
Digital commerce channels are flourishing at a staggering rate. Globally, the B2B digital commerce market is booming at 18.3% CAGR. More and more channels are being created to meet consumer and customer needs.
As new channels emerge, existing channels evolve. Driving profitable growth in this environment requires CPGs to navigate the complexity of operating in near real-time across numerous channels while effectively managing the growing costs of participation and delivering a consistent, omni-channel experience.
To master the digital commerce landscape, CPGs must build the right capabilities and capacity to seamlessly orchestrate activities within and across channels.
The evolution of CPG commerce demands decisive action and cross-functional collaboration among leaders to navigate change effectively. Key focus areas include:
Collaboration and innovation are essential to address these shifts and ensure success in the rapidly transforming CPG landscape.
Our study surveyed 1,300 global C-suite leaders across 12 industries and 16 countries to understand their perspectives on digital commerce.
About 75 of these companies were based in South Africa (SA), and the survey showed that 95% of these leaders (vs. 83% globally) thought that commerce was growing faster than they could adapt. This shared feeling of falling behind affirms how difficult it is to keep up with the pace of change. An example of this fear was the looming entry of Amazon into SA earlier this year.
The tech giant is renowned for strategically entering high-growth markets, excelling at offering convenience, an extensive selection, and one-day delivery, while identifying its target and outpacing competitors with superior execution.
Another key consideration is the complexity of South Africa’s route-to-market. While the formal market is largely saturated, with the technologies and processes in place to facilitate relatively straightforward interactions, there remains a significant opportunity to drive more profitable commerce operations.
On the other hand, the informal market is the next frontier, largely untapped and boasting an estimated potential value of R178bn, with few players effectively serving this segment.
The opportunities in the informal space are ripe for the taking. However, CPGs will need to innovate, collaborate, and align their strategies with the needs of traders and consumers.
This includes addressing logistics for more convenient delivery, expanding payment options (with cash still dominant but digital alternatives growing), and offering product assortments tailored to local preferences (such as mixed cases).
Additionally, the growing digital population in South Africa – up 75% from 2013 to 2023 – provides further momentum for expanding commerce in the region.
The high costs of selling through digital channels and managing brands across many platforms mean CPGs are spending more to sell the same amount of products. They can either remain just product makers or rethink their roles and relationships to reshape the future of commerce.
This means improving customer engagement and finding ways to monetise their customer base, such as offering retail media and data services to boost profits.Achieving this begins with transforming into a digital business – becoming fully digitally enabled and changing the way the company operates. Consider the following enablers for this transformation: