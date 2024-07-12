Sowing the seeds of food security

Libstar deepens commitment with winter crop planting for World Hunger Day

Observed annually on 28 May, World Hunger Day is a global call to action to raise awareness and inspire efforts to end hunger. Responding to this call, the central team from Libstar, a leading South African producer and distributor of consumer packaged goods, rolled up their sleeves to plant a winter crop and some fruit trees at the Ravensmead Educare Centre, reaffirming their commitment to long-term food security.

The new plantings build on the success of a summer crop sowed by the team on World Food Day in October 2024. That harvest has already contributed significantly to the community's nutritional needs.

The initiative, facilitated through local non-profit The Sprightly Seed, forms part of Libstar’s broader mission to support under-resourced communities through sustainable food gardening and nutrition education.

Sustainable gardening to feed more families

The garden at the Ravensmead Educare Centre yields approximately 85kg of fresh produce per season, which translates into over 4,000 nutritious meals. With the addition of the winter crop, the centre expects to serve more than 7,000 additional meals to at least 135 children over the next six months.

“As a food business, addressing hunger is core to our purpose,” said Charl de Villiers, CEO at Libstar. “This initiative is about more than just planting crops – it’s about planting hope, restoring dignity, and creating sustainable solutions to hunger. Supporting food security and nutrition is a key pillar of our CSI strategy, and we are proud to walk this journey alongside our committed partners.”

The Ravensmead Educare Centre, a GROW Early Learning programme participant, plays a vital role in the local community by providing both early childhood education and daily meals to families in need.

Principal Sarah Strauss expressed gratitude for the ongoing partnership: “We are deeply thankful for the continued support from Libstar and The Sprightly Seed. Their commitment goes beyond the garden – it helps ensure our learners are well-fed and gives us the means to support even more families during the tough winter months.”

Building resilience through regenerative agriculture

Founded by human development specialist Jade Orgill, The Sprightly Seed specialises in regenerative agriculture and building community resilience.

“Our partnership with Libstar empowers resource-scarce communities to take ownership of their food systems. We’re not only growing vegetables – we’re growing knowledge, skills, and confidence. That’s what sustainable food security looks like, commented Orgill.



