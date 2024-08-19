WomensMonth: Wendy van Zyl, Libstar’s category and customer executive

Wendy van Zyl, Libstar’s category and customer executive, has an inspiring career journey in the FMCG and food industry spanning 30 years. Starting as a sales administrator, van Zyl has risen through various roles in sales, marketing, and shopper/trade marketing management, culminating in her current executive position at Libstar.

Wendy van Zyl, category and customer executive at Libstar. Image supplied

Her career has been driven by unwavering discipline, hard work, and a relentless pursuit of her goals. Navigating the ever-evolving food and retail industry has presented challenges, but Wendy finds it immensely rewarding.

Van Zyl also sat on the 2024 Shop! South Africa Outstanding Shopper Marketing Awards judging panel.

This Women's Month, we catch up with her...

What inspired you to pursue a career in your industry?

I have always had a deep passion for people and the opportunity to make a direct impact on their lives. I thrive on innovation, creativity and problem-solving, which are integral to this field.

Also, the fast-paced, dynamic work environment offers continuous opportunities for both personal and professional growth, along with global exposure. Additionally, it’s never stagnant - always exciting and challenging - which keeps me motivated and engaged.

As a woman, what are some of the biggest challenges you have faced in your career, and how did you overcome them?

Throughout my career, I have faced several challenges as a woman, but I’ve found ways to overcome them. Despite the progress we’ve made, gender bias and stereotypes still persist, sometimes affecting how women’s capabilities are perceived or the roles we’re expected to occupy.

In the fast-paced FMCG industry, maintaining a healthy work-life balance can be particularly challenging, as many women juggle multiple responsibilities, often leading to burnout.

Women are still underrepresented in leadership roles across many FMCG companies, and the gender pay gap remains a significant issue. Building professional relationships, which are crucial for career advancement, can also be more challenging for women. Furthermore, access to mentors and sponsors who can provide guidance and advocate for career growth is often limited.

To overcome these challenges, I sought out mentors and sponsors who could offer guidance, support and advocacy. Networking with peers and industry professionals, as well as joining women-focused groups, has been invaluable in building connections and opening up new career opportunities.

Staying updated with industry trends and continuously developing new skills through training programmes, workshops and online courses has also helped enhance my career prospects.

I’ve learned the importance of confidently advocating for my own career advancement, whether it’s negotiating salaries or seeking promotions. Being vocal about my career goals and achievements has played a crucial role in gaining recognition and opportunities.

Prioritising work-life balance has been essential to avoid burnout, which involves setting boundaries, delegating tasks and utilising company policies that support flexible working arrangements.

Lastly, actively participating in or leading initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion within the organisation always help create a more supportive environment for all employees.

Image supplied

How do you approach leadership? What do you believe are the key qualities of an effective leader and how is being a woman an advantage and a disadvantage?

My approach to leadership is rooted in a transformational style, where I focus on encouraging, inspiring and motivating employees to perform in ways that create meaningful change.

This approach fosters an engaged workforce that feels empowered to innovate and contribute to the organisation’s long-term success.

Key qualities of an effective leader, in my view, include:

Effective communication is the cornerstone of leadership, ensuring that ideas, goals, and feedback are clearly and effectively conveyed.



Unwavering integrity is essential to inspire confidence, making ethical decisions even when faced with difficult choices.



Resilience to persevere and overcome adversity is a critical characteristic of effective leadership.



Accountability is critical, a good leader takes responsibility for their decisions, being open and honest even when mistakes are made.



Self-awareness in knowing one’s own limitations is crucial, as it allows for personal growth and better decision-making.



Adaptability to navigate uncertainty and make informed decisions while remaining open to new ideas is vital.



Vision provides direction and purpose, creating a shared goal that motivates and guides the team toward common objectives.



Ability to influence is fundamentally about influencing others, and this is best achieved through authenticity and transparency.



Advantages of being a woman in leadership: Their empathy and attention to detail improve work quality and boost employee satisfaction.

Disadvantages of being a woman in leadership: Women may face stereotypes and biases. They often navigate perceptions of being too soft or too tough.

Overall, women in leadership offer unique strengths but also face challenges that demand resilience and adaptability.

What initiatives or projects are you most proud of, and why do you believe they were successful?

Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of being part of and leading dynamic teams in both multinational and local business environments.

One of my proudest achievements has been the opportunity to influence and impact the career paths of many individuals, enabling and supporting their growth. While we often focus on chasing goals and targets, it’s essential to remember that our people are the magic that turns those ambitions into reality.

What advice would you give to other women aspiring to succeed in the FMCG industry?

For women aspiring to succeed in the FMCG industry, my advice is to love what you do, as passion fuels excellence. Trust yourself, take risks, and seize opportunities whenever they arise. Stay current by keeping up with industry trends and committing to continuous learning.

Build a strong support network of peers, mentors and industry professionals who can provide guidance and open doors for you. Lastly, always advocate for yourself, and don’t hesitate to negotiate for better opportunities.

What does Women’s Month mean to you?

It holds significant meaning for me as it shines a light on the everyday contributions of women across families, workplaces and communities, underscoring their immense value.

It’s a time to celebrate not only the collective achievements, but also the individual journeys and the courage women display daily amidst a constantly changing world.