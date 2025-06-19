702 Walk the Talk returns for 2025: Celebrating 45 years of 702 and the spirit of community

The much-anticipated annual 702 Walk the Talk, proudly brought to you by Freedom Park in the City of Tshwane, is set to make its grand return on Sunday, 27 July 2025. This year’s edition holds special significance as it coincides with the 45th anniversary of 702, a milestone that highlights the station's commitment to fostering community spirit and engagement.

Participants are invited to join this iconic event, commencing at the historic Freedom Park and culminating at the newly upgraded Southern Lawns of the Union Buildings. Walkers can choose from three exhilarating distances: a 4km Fun Walk, a 6.7km Mandela Tribute Walk, or an 8km Challenge Walk, each designed to celebrate our rich heritage and the strides we’ve made as a nation.

Entry fees:

8km / 6.7km: R360 per adult; R200 for ages 12 and under.



4km: R300 per adult; R190 for ages 12 and under.



Children under 3 years can participate for free, provided they are accompanied by an adult with a valid entry.

As parking is not available at either the Freedom Park start or the Union Buildings finish, we have arranged convenient Park & Ride facilities for all participants.

Park and ride costs:

Pretoria Venues: R60



Johannesburg Venues: R130

Pretoria park and ride locations:

Unisa



Menlyn



Fountains Valley

Johannesburg park and ride locations:

Mall of Africa



Monte Casino



Melrose Arch



Sandton City

Buses will commence operations at 6am, with the final bus departing from the Union Buildings at 4.30pm.

In recognition of the power of community, we welcome corporate and group entries of 15 or more. Interested parties can follow the entry link provided on our website for further details. Family and friends can also process multiple entries online with a single payment, ensuring a seamless registration experience.

Entries will close on 23 July 2025, or when entry limits are reached, so we encourage participants to secure their spots early.

Mzo Jojwana, Primedia Broadcasting's chief content officer, expressed his enthusiasm for this year’s event, stating, “As we celebrate 45 years of 702, the Walk the Talk embodies our commitment to community and connection. Together, we walk not just for ourselves, but for the legacy of those who fought for our freedom and the future we are building together.”

Join us as we walk together, honouring the legacy of those who have paved the way for our freedom and celebrating the vibrant community spirit that defines 702.

For more information and to register for the 2025 702 Walk the Talk, please visit www.primediaplus.com.

Let’s walk the talk and make history together!



