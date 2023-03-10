Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

MakeReigndotGOODMullen Lowe South AfricaStyle IDEast Coast RadioEngagement Factory, a Blend360 CompanyUrban Brew StudiosSo InteractiveBateleur Brand PlanningRed & YellowSmart MediaOFM RadioMann MadeMediaHeads 360Hustle MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


MakeReign launches the MR.Empowerment Fund - empowering youth with free higher education in UX/UI

10 Mar 2023
Issued by: MakeReign
Nelson Mandela once said, "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." However, in South Africa, access to education has historically been unequal, with Black students facing significant barriers to entry.
MakeReign launches the MR.Empowerment Fund - empowering youth with free higher education in UX/UI

MakeReign is launching the MR.Empowerment Fund to aid in addressing and contributing directly towards tackling the crisis in lack of education opportunities and youth unemployment in SA. We see these challenges as an opportunity to better our society and ultimately empower the next generation.

This Empowerment Fund will select at least five young students annually and pay for full bursaries to study in the field of UX/UI – students who would not normally be able to afford this higher education.

Students will study the 12-month User Centred Design Course at Red & Yellow. The course is designed to empower and shape students to become future digital product designers and product innovators.

Students will then also receive automatic placement into the MakeReign Academy – a comprehensive paid internship that is designed to help the students develop their skills in various aspects of UX/UI design. It will provide them with hands-on experience, practical training, and mentorship from experienced professionals in the industry in order to become workplace ready.

Introducing the MakeReign Academy - accelerating careers within the UX/UI industry
Introducing the MakeReign Academy - accelerating careers within the UX/UI industry

Issued by MakeReign 22 Feb 2023

Upon successful completion of the User Centred Design Course at Red & Yellow and the Academy internship, students will then be considered for full time employment at MakeReign.

The aim is to create meaningful career opportunities post studies for the students. This holistic approach ensures that the students not only receive financial assistance and access to education, but also the necessary tools to be workplace ready.

The first set of students began their studies at Red & Yellow August last year and will join the MakeReign Academy in March 2023.

The enrolled students for the first intake are, Nikita Gertze, Wokholo Qika, Kgalalelo Shoai and Moses Maluleke.

Nikita Gertze, one of the Fund’s recipients spoke about what she’s learnt so far from the experience, “[It] has been an eye-opener for me as I was able to immerse myself in the world of design. This course also made me realise the universal importance of research. Research informs the foundations of almost any project, and understanding who you are truly designing for enables you to solve the problem successfully.”

Adding on what a career in UX/UI means “...it can truly be a rewarding career if your passion lies in problem solving and improving people’s lives.”

Applications for the next intake will happen later this year. Announcements on this will happen in due course.

About MakeReign

MakeReign designs digital interfaces that transform companies. We empower organisations to deliver experiences that move them forward – building for what is now and next.

Through research, user-centered design and testing with real customers, the interfaces we design enhance users lives and drive value across the whole customer journey.

A South African based agency, we’re operating and connected globally. We’ve launched hundreds of successful features and products for our clients from around the world; ranging from newly founded startups and tomorrow’s category leaders to iconic brands.

NextOptions
MakeReign
An Interface Company. We help connect brands with consumers through digital interfaces.
Read more: youth unemployment, access to education, Red & Yellow, education opportunities, Free higher education, MakeReign

Related

Support digital learning and help build SA's digital future
Support digital learning and help build SA's digital future5 hours ago
Mukuru Education Fund continues drive to enable education for all
Mukuru Education Fund continues drive to enable education for all2 days ago
MakeReign's Genie Botha selected as jury chair of the Builders Panel at the IAB Bookmark Awards 2023
MakeReignMakeReign's Genie Botha selected as jury chair of the Builders Panel at the IAB Bookmark Awards 20233 days ago
How to stand out from other Gen Y and Gen Z candidates in a crowded job market
CareerJunctionHow to stand out from other Gen Y and Gen Z candidates in a crowded job market1 Feb 2023
Image source: Andrea Piacquadio from
A matric certificate is not everything - 5 tips to personal career success13 Jan 2023
FutureYouX event - Discussing what's now and next in user experience design
MakeReignFutureYouX event - Discussing what's now and next in user experience design28 Oct 2022
Image source: Getty Images
What does the future of edtech in Africa look like?21 Oct 2022
Clockwork opens applications for its 2023 Marketing Learnership Programme
ClockworkClockwork opens applications for its 2023 Marketing Learnership Programme4 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz