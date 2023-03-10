Energizer keeps athletes moving in the Durban International Marathon

One of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of batteries, Energizer, is sponsoring the 2023 Durban International Marathon in South Africa.

With 10,000 participants, the Durban International is South Africa’s fastest marathon, featuring some of the country’s top, elite athletes. The race, which has a cash prize for the winners, will air live on SuperSport for those who want to watch along at home.

Energizer’s presence will give the competitors the motivation to keep pushing, with the brand known for its long-lasting performance, energy and power. With Energizer boards at each kilometer mark of the race, the brand will be with the runners every step of the way to the finish line.

The marathon course takes the athletes through the city of Durban, starting at the Toyota manufacturing plant, passing through beautiful scenery across the Durban beachfront promenade, before coming to an end at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. The finish line will be abuzz with excitement for the participants, celebrating each and every person who takes part in the marathon, and the Mr. Energizer mascot will be on hand to congratulate and commend the athletes.

Khethokuhle Masondo, managing director of Energizer South Africa, said:

We’re delighted to be working with the Durban International Marathon, and the sponsorship seemed like the ideal choice with our batteries designed to keep things moving. We want the participants to all be influenced by this message as they make their way around the route. It’s great to be involved in an event with such dedicated participants. Every runner has trained with discipline to take part and we’re very excited to watch the marathon unfold and, of course, cheer everyone along!