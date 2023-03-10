Industries

Media24 named INMA Global Media Awards finalist

10 Mar 2023
INMA Global Media Awards finalists have been revealed, with themes around health, reaching younger audiences, sports, climate change, the Ukrainian war, and the use of data focused on user engagement at the heart of the shortlist.
Source:
Source: www.pixabay.com

The 2023 competition by the International News Media Association (INMA) garnered 775 entries from 239 news brands in 40 countries, with finalists hailing from Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and North America.

Media24 made the list with Adspace 24: Swipe Cards and Catalogue and City press & Absa Money Make Over entries.

Companies that dominated the INMA shortlist include Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (BCCL), Jagran Prakashan, News Corp, Russmedia, and Schibsted. Leading the finalist list were entries from India (32), United States (22), Sweden (19), Norway (18), Austria and Australia (14 each), and Germany (12).

In its 86th year of rewarding excellence in the news media industry, the 2023 INMA Global Media Awards include 20 categories across two segments — national/international and regional. The categories focus on excellence in news brands, media features, product, subscriptions, advertising, newsrooms, and data and insights.

One first place, second place, and third place will be awarded for each of the 20 categories within each segment. In some cases, judges may omit awards or advise additional awards.

First-place winners, regional winners, and the global “Best In Show” will be unveiled on 26 May at the Harvard Club in New York, as the culmination of the INMA World Congress of News Media being held on 22-26 May.

“The Global Media Awards continue to shine a light on the best our industry has to offer,” said Earl J. Wilkinson, INMA CEO and executive director. “As past years have shown, these entries act as springboards for innovation across the globe. We are proud of the 2023 class of finalists. We can’t wait to present awards in-person in New York for the first time in four years.”

Source:
INMA unveils 30 rising stars in news media with young professionals awards

30 Sep 2022

Some 54 media experts from 20 countries judged the entries in February, evaluating on breakthrough results, unique concepts, strong creativity, innovative thinking, and winning synergies across platforms.

The 775 entries in this year’s Global Media Awards competition are live on INMA.org in the association’s Best Practices archive. Finalists may be viewed publicly, while all other entries are reserved exclusively for INMA members.

INMA has 8,000+ “best practices” from the past decade of Global Media Awards competitions, sortable to finalists and winners, category, year, and country.

Read the full list here.

Read more: media, journalist, consumers, Media24, INMA, Earl J. Wilkinson, ad

