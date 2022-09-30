INMA unveils 30 rising stars in news media with young professionals awards

The International News Media Association (INMA) has announced its list of 30 young professionals it considers to be stars in the news media industry for 2022.

The “30 Under 30 Awards” competition is part of INMA’s Young Professionals Initiative and received a record 216 applicants in July and August. This is the third year INMA has run the global competition.

With an additional category for this year, members of the association’s Young Professionals Committee reviewed applications and voted on five award recipients in six categories: Advertising, Data, Newsroom, Reader Revenue, Leadership, and Product.

Criteria for selection included being under 30 years of age, early career achievements, insights into innovation, ability to influence, and likely management skills.

Winners in each of the six categories, coming from 19 countries, are:



Advertising

Sofia Dahlström, interim director of ad operations, Schibsted Marketing Services, Sweden

Trey Dean, regional advertising director, Gannett, United States

Sarah Glenn, ad operations manager, Alabama Media Group/Advance Local, United States

Hesty Utami, programmatic lead, Emtek Digital, Indonesia

Shreyashi Shetty, senior officer, Times of India, India

Data

Gabriella Caimmi, senior optimisation analyst, Financial Times, United Kingdom

Meera Panchal, group data strategist, News UK, United Kingdom

Arvind Subramanian, product manager, The Hindu Group, India

Dick van Klaarbergen, data analyst B2C, Mediahuis Noord, The Netherlands

Gabriel Zanlorenssi, infographics editor, Nexo Jornal, Brasil

Leadership

Anna-Katharina Kölbl, head of business development, News Media, Funke, Germany

Paul Ostwald, lead new markets, Ringier, Switzerland

Kaushala Ratnayake, head of strategy, Bauer Media UK, United Kingdom

Kamaria Roberts, deputy director of local news transformation, American Press Institute, United States

Julia Tran, chief operating officer, Medienhaus Aachen, Germany

Newsroom

Eduardo Barroeta, content director, <i>Republica.gt</i>, Guatemala

Dan Lutaaya, journalist, <i>24/7</i>, Uganda

Glenn McConnell, political reporter, <i>Stuff</i>, New Zealand

Aminata E. Sanyang, journalist, <i>Gambia Radio and Television Services</i>, Gambia

Andrea Thiis-Evensen, podcast producer, <i>NewsCast</i>, Australia

Product

Sarah Cavender, social product manager, Cox First Media, United States

Rijul Chatterjee, senior product manager, HT Digital Streams, India

Taishi Ikai, software engineer, Nikkei, Japan

Gabriella Vukelic, social media editor, Newsday, United States

Katriina Wallinmaa, development manager, Sanoma Media, Finland

Reader Revenue

Felix Cheng, sssistant manager, Digital Marketing, South China Morning Post, Hong Kong

Devina Heriyanto, membership manager, Project Multituli, Indonesia

Emily McBurney, audience & acquisition manager, Nine, Australia

Mary-Katharine Phillips, associate director, Engagement, Wall Street Journal, United States

Chitranshu Tewari, product and revenue lead, Newslaundry, India

“Our industry needs continuous fresh looks and approaches to problems in all corners of the business: advertising, data, leadership, product, newsroom, and reader revenue,” said Earl J. Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of INMA.

“With this ‘30 Under 30 Awards’ competition, INMA wants to elevate young professionals in our industry — precisely the people who can bring us those fresh and new ideas. These winners are the future media leaders within our member companies and INMA.”