Global media leaders expected at WOO APAC Forum

The World Out of Home Organisation's APAC Forum which will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is expected to highlight the increasingly dynamic development of OOH in the region and its immense potential for growth.

The event which is set to take place from the 11th to 13th October will have a selection of leading media figures in the region, including Sam Balsara, chairman of Madison World and Cathy O'Connor, CEO and managing director of oOh!Media. They will focus on the world leading capabilities of OOH in the Asia Pacific territories and pinpoint key areas where the medium can maximise its strengths and accelerate future development.

The APAC region has been leading the global recovery from the pandemic and its higher levels of internet usage and smartphone ownership than the world average are providing great potential for expanding the use of DOOH.

The region has also been involved in innovations such as 3D effects in DOOH, which not only provide stunning visual effects but, with its sophisticated data capabilities and smart OOH, provide linkups with multiple scenarios and ensuring data driven efficiency.

Experts will analyse the progress being made in areas such as audience metrics, DOOH innovation, programmatic as part of the Adtech revolution, creative technology and also media owner collaboration. It will also focus on other issues that are critical in driving the medium forward.

The confirmed speakers and panellists from top left to bottom right are: