Global media leaders expected at WOO APAC Forum

The World Out of Home Organisation's APAC Forum which will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is expected to highlight the increasingly dynamic development of OOH in the region and its immense potential for growth.
The event which is set to take place from the 11th to 13th October will have a selection of leading media figures in the region, including Sam Balsara, chairman of Madison World and Cathy O'Connor, CEO and managing director of oOh!Media. They will focus on the world leading capabilities of OOH in the Asia Pacific territories and pinpoint key areas where the medium can maximise its strengths and accelerate future development.
The APAC region has been leading the global recovery from the pandemic and its higher levels of internet usage and smartphone ownership than the world average are providing great potential for expanding the use of DOOH.
The region has also been involved in innovations such as 3D effects in DOOH, which not only provide stunning visual effects but, with its sophisticated data capabilities and smart OOH, provide linkups with multiple scenarios and ensuring data driven efficiency.
Experts will analyse the progress being made in areas such as audience metrics, DOOH innovation, programmatic as part of the Adtech revolution, creative technology and also media owner collaboration. It will also focus on other issues that are critical in driving the medium forward.
The confirmed speakers and panellists from top left to bottom right are:
- Tom Goddard, President World Out of Home Organisation
- Cathy O'Connor, CEO and managing director of oOh!Media
- Sam Balsara, chairman of Madison World
- Agung Prihambodo, marketing director of Alternative Media Group, Indonesia
- Chloe Neo, CEO, Omnicom Media Group (Singapore, Regional Hub) and chair of the Outernet 2.0 Panel, AAMS
- Charles Parry, Okeden Independent chairman - Outdoor Media Association Australia
- Jim Liu CEO, BNR Communications and China/Asia Ambassador, COO
- Nigel Clarkson, chief revenue officer, Hivestack
- Haruki Fujii, general manager, DOOH Strategy and Sales Dep.,dentsu inc., Japan
- Troy Yang, managing director of North Asia, Hivestack
- Srikanth Ramachandran, founder and group CEO of Moving Walls
- Remi Roques, general manager, Broadsign APAC
- Charmaine Moldrich, Outdoor Media Association, Australia
- Franck Vidal, director, Southeast Asia Sales & Partnerships Vistar Media
- Rachana Lokhande, board advisor, IOAA
- Ichiro T. Jinnai, president, Hivestack Japan representing DSC from Japan
- Melanie Lindquist - managing director, Talon Outdoor (APAC)
- Gideon Adey, CEO, GUROOH Ltd and Measurement Consultant for WOO
- Mark Flood, global head of OOH at Ipsos
- Angie Cutter, founder and managing director, TAC Media
- Ben Milne, head of out of home, dentsu International