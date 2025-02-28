Marketing & Media OOH
    Women in WOO Network launches

    The World Out of Home Organisation (WOOH) has launched the Women in WOO Network that will include a mentoring programme and a connect and exchange system.
    3 Jul 2025
    Source: © 123rf The World Out of Home Organisation (WOOH) has launched the Women in WOO Network
    It has been set up to promote connections, share best practice, provide support and inspire women throughout the Out of Home (OOH) industry.

    The exclusive mentoring programme will support and grow senior female leaders within OOH with a prestigious line-up of committed mentors with a wealth of expertise.

    Mentees will benefit from the wisdom and experience of mentors, who in return will grow an even better understanding of the challenges women face in OOH.

    Male OOH members will also be encouraged to become mentors.

    Connect and exchange system

    There will also be a system of Connect and Exchange through events alongside WOO Congresses, starting with the APAC regional Congress in Seoul in November 2025.

    Advisory Board

    Women in WOO will have an Advisory Board of senior high-profile women from all regions and disciplines, who will set objectives and actions for the community and meet two or three times a year.

    The inaugural members are:

    Annie Rickard, managing partner, OOH Capital (Europe)
    Laetitia Lim, CEO, Quividi (APAC)
    Anna M Pisano, CEO, Global Studio (Europe)
    Katrin A Robertson, CEO, blowUP Media (Europe)
    Maud Moawad, CEO, 7th Decimal (Middle East)
    Angie Cutter, managing director South East Asia, Billups (APAC)
    Claudia Damas, CEO, Altermak (LATAM)
    Elisabeth McIntyre, CEO, OMA (ANZ)

    “WOO has for some time been promoting diversity, and this has included promoting the need for more women in senior roles in the industry,” says Lim.

    “This builds on that work. The community that we will create will be across all markets and regions and all disciplines.”

    WOO President Tom Goddard says, “To be truly global, I have always believed our organisation needs to be inclusive, not least because we all want the OOH industry to attract the best talents available in the market.

    “Women in WOO is positive discrimination if you like, and all the better for it.”

    out of home, OOH, mentoring programme, Tom Goddard, World Out of Home Organization
