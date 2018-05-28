Community improvements for pets and their people - 4th Avenue Parkhurst and surrounds

Revitalisation is on the horizon for 4th Avenue Parkhurst as the Parkhurst Residents and Business Owners Association (PRABOA) teams up with Tito's Handmade Vodka and CLM, the brand's local distributor, to upgrade infrastructure in the area for pets and their people. The programme will kickstart an essential fencing replacement project at Verity Park and along the 6th Avenue Parkhurst Bridge.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka and CLM showcase their ‘spirit’ of giving by donating the fencing for dogs and their owners to be able to enjoy the suburb more safely. Also, from 1 October 2023 to 31 January 2024, R30 from every bottle of Tito’s sold or consumed in participating businesses in Parkhurst will be donated to regular 4th Avenue clean ups.

Sisa Mkandla with Lola and Charlie enjoying the outdoors at Verity Park

With a vision to continuously improve the lives of pets and their families, Tito’s is known as the Vodka for Dog People. The Parkhurst initiative intends to support not only Titos’ key stockists (the retailers, bars and restaurants) but also all dog-loving visitors to Parkhurst.

“We knew that we had to do something reallyimpactful when launching Tito’s in South Africa to communicate our brand purpose. 4th Avenue Parkhurst was a natural fit,” says John McDonnell, managing director, international at Tito’s Handmade Vodka. “Tito’s is known as the ‘Vodka for Dog People’ because of our widespread commitment to supporting animal and pet welfare in communities across the world, and we’re very excited to bring this important effort to South Africa.”

“PRABOA is a volunteer-based NGO that works tirelessly to maintain and promote a clean, safe environment and the quality of life of our Parkhurst Village,” says Mike Rosholt, PRABOA chairman. “This partnership demonstrates how it is possible to build a brand, drive sales and do good all at the same time. We are very grateful to Tito’s and CLM brands for driving this initiative,” he adds.

“Tito’s is America’s favourite vodka and arguably the most exciting vodka brand in the world,” says Mark Louw, managing director at CLM. “What also makes the brand unique is its unwavering commitment to their brand purpose of improving the lives of dogs and their families," he concludes.

If you’d like to assist, all you need to do is visit Parkhurst, drink Tito’s Handmade Vodka, or kindly donate to PRABOA.

Bank details:

Account holder: Parkhurst Residents And Business OwnersAssociation

Account type: Current

Account number: 42 226 334 6

Branch: Rosebank

Branch code: 4305

For more information on PRABOA, contact Theresa du Preez at az.gro.tsruhkrap@snoitacinummoc or 082 712 5680.



