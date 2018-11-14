Subscribe & Follow
Turning bread into bricks for new KZN homes
On 22 November, BB Bakeries, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity South Africa, celebrated this achievement with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at two of the new homes. Local community members, dignitaries, and new homeowners gathered to mark this milestone and share in the joy of what the campaign has accomplished.
“For us, having a safe home changes everything,” said Thulisiwe Mkhize, one of the new homeowners. “We can now sleep safely, and my children have a place to study. We are so grateful to everyone who made this happen.”
BB Bakeries’ commitment to the KwaZulu-Natal community runs deep. “Our community has always been at the heart of BB Bakeries,” shared Stephanie Hoy, Marketing Executive. “It’s thanks to everyone who bought a loaf that we’ve been able to help these families start a new chapter in homes that are safe and built to last.”
In addition to the Bread for Bricks campaign, BB Bakeries is involved in many other community initiatives across KwaZulu-Natal, including adopting over 100 crèches, supporting recycling programmes, and helping local old age homes, feeding schemes, and soup kitchens.
His Worship Mayor Counsellor Ngwezi highlighted the importance of community support in making a difference: “Today, we see what is possible when people come together,” he said. “These homes are proof that community action can bring real change to those who need it most.”
Daphney Ngoasheng, national director of Habitat for Humanity SA, also emphasised the value of the partnership. “Having a safe place to live means everything,” she explained. “We’re grateful to everyone who supported this cause. Together, we’re not just building houses; we’re restoring hope and dignity for families.”
The four new homes were chosen in cooperation with local government. Habitat for Humanity worked with the KwaZulu-Natal Human Settlement Department and local municipalities to identify the families most in need of support.
The Bread for Bricks campaign is part of BB Bakeries’ broader commitment to giving back to the KZN community, which has supported the brand for many years. Thanks to the success of the campaign, four homes have already been built, with more in the pipeline.
For more information about BB Bakeries and the Bread for Bricks campaign, visit www.bbbakeries.co.za.
