Elevating practitioners and ensuring social sustainability in the wine industry.

2024 Highlights:

Membership growth : Starting the year with just 40 members, we have grown to an impressive 391 members by November 2024, showcasing the strong interest and commitment within the industry.

: Starting the year with just 40 members, we have grown to an impressive 391 members by November 2024, showcasing the strong interest and commitment within the industry. Successful Knowledge Donation Days : Our Knowledge Donation Days have been a resounding success, featuring vibrant discussions and demonstrations. We have learned from industry leaders and empowered a new wave of professionals eager to make their mark on South Africa’s wine industry.

: Our Knowledge Donation Days have been a resounding success, featuring vibrant discussions and demonstrations. We have learned from industry leaders and empowered a new wave of professionals eager to make their mark on South Africa’s wine industry. Elevated skills : Through our dedicated partnership and sponsorship of South Africa Wine and the functionality of the Learner Management System, we have enhanced the expertise and capabilities of countless individuals, setting the stage for continued excellence and innovation.

: Through our dedicated partnership and sponsorship of South Africa Wine and the functionality of the Learner Management System, we have enhanced the expertise and capabilities of countless individuals, setting the stage for continued excellence and innovation. Sustainability focus : We have made significant strides in promoting sustainable practices that will support the long-term health and resilience of our industry.

: We have made significant strides in promoting sustainable practices that will support the long-term health and resilience of our industry. Strong partnerships : Our collaborations have grown, fostering a network of support and shared goals that drive our collective success.

: Our collaborations have grown, fostering a network of support and shared goals that drive our collective success. NPC registration: In 2024, the South African Wine Industry Professional Body (SAWIPB) registered as a non-profit company, marking a significant milestone and a crucial step in its evolution.

Sustainability through shared knowledge and enhanced skills

Guided by the theme "Lead the Way," the SAWIPB rooted their purpose and became a beacon of human sustainability within the industry during 2024, and they are eager to continue this journey in 2025. This commitment to people is a cornerstone of the SAWIPB's vision of holistic sustainability, enhancing competencies across all sub-sectors and contributing to the well-being of the estimated 270,000 individuals employed in the wine industry.

Join the SAWIPB as affiliate or become a supporter

The wine industry benefits many adjacent industries and is a cornerstone of the South African economy. The SAWIPB invites all beneficiaries and those who want to contribute to positive growth in 2025 to join hands and become members, sponsors, or affiliates.

To become a preferred provider: Create your LMS profile on the SAWIPB website here and complete your affiliation details. For more information and detailed instructions, please email az.oc.eniwas@sml.

To become a member: Create your membership profile on the SAWIPB website by registering here. By registering, you agree to the code of conduct, also available on the website. For more information and detailed instructions, please email az.oc.eniwas@nede.

To become a supporter: If you want to contribute to the growth of the SAWIPB and make a real difference to the future of the South African wine industry, please email az.oc.eniwas@enhcak. Let's make 2025 a year of immense success.

For media inquiries, please contact az.oc.eniwas@enhcak and +27 (0)21 276 0450.

About the SAWIPB:

The South African Wine Industry Professional Body (SAWIPB) is a non-profit organisation committed to advancing the skills and knowledge of professionals in the fields of viticulture, winemaking, wine tourism, and logistics & distribution. The SAWIPB works closely with industry stakeholders to promote professionalism and sustainability within South Africa's wine sector.

Recently, the SAWIPB achieved a significant milestone by becoming a registered non-profit company with a new governance structure. This enables the SAWIPB to independently designate wine industry professionals, which marks a significant step towards greater autonomy and self-sufficiency. While South Africa Wine remains a key member and supporter, the SAWIPB is now a separate entity, empowering it to further its mission to register at SAQA and of fostering excellence in the South African wine industry.

