Advertising

Zimasa Vibaza @mooshtaffa Joins us to talk Land and Elections Results!

    Shape Africa’s independent voice: Register now for AMP 2024

    Issued by YehBaby Marketing Creatives
    6 Jun 2024
    6 Jun 2024
    The second annual Africa Media Perspectives (AMP) conference convenes this month, offering a last chance for media professionals to engage with leading figures and explore critical industry trends.
    Shape Africa&#x2019;s independent voice: Register now for AMP 2024

    Africa’s finest media minds will gather in Stellenbosch, South Africa, from Saturday, 22 June to Sunday, 23 June, for the second annual Africa Media Perspectives (AMP) conference.

    Hosted by the Food For Mzansi Group in partnership with the Media Development Investment Fund (MDIF), this event promises to be a landmark occasion, featuring top international speakers and a diverse line-up of independent media movers and shakers.

    This year’s AMP conference offers an opportunity to engage with global experts, explore the evolving media landscape, and gain insights into innovative media business models.

    Attendees will hear from renowned figures including Dhimant Parekh, co-founder and CEO of The Better India. Travelling from the United Kingdom are Dr Clare Cook, head of journalism and media viability at International Media Support (IMS), and Dickens Olewe from The Gates Foundation. Joining from Finland is Bilal Randeree, managing director of media programmes at MDIF.

    “We are incredibly excited about this year’s Africa Media Perspectives conference,” said Ivor Price, convenor of AMP and co-founder of the Food For Mzansi Group. “The growing importance of independent media, from grassroots publications to national titles, cannot be overstated.”

    Price describes AMP as a vital platform for fostering innovation and collaboration in the media industry, ensuring that independent voices continue to thrive.

    “AMP is designed to tackle the pressing issues facing independent media in Africa. Participants will delve into topics such as AI in journalism, the rise of Gen Z journalists, the role of media in democracy, and innovative funding models,” he adds.

    The AMP lineup features, amongst others, investigative journalist Khadija Patel, William Shoki from Africa Is A Country, Styli Charalambous from Daily Maverick, Qaanitah Hunter from Seen.TV, and Paul McNally from Develop AI.

    Other international speakers include the Kenya-based Catherine Gicheru, director of MDIF’s African Women in Journalism project, Mallick Mnela from iHubOnline in Malawi, and Gofaone Modise, a popular podcaster in Botswana.

    “Masterclasses will offer hands-on learning, including a session on fact-checking and utilising free-to-use platforms to enhance media operations,” says Kobus Louwrens, co-founder of AMP and the Food For Mzansi Group.

    “Dr Meli Ncube, a postdoctoral research fellow at Stellenbosch University, is set to lead a masterclass on misinformation and disinformation. We’re also excited about securing Adam Oxford, a renowned data journalist, who will share insights and strategies on building and sustaining digital media ventures with zero cost and minimal data usage.”

    Organisers add that networking is a key element of the AMP experience.

    The weekend event kicks off with an optional networking function on the evening of Friday, 21 June hosted by the Food For Mzansi Group, MDIF and South Africa Wine. Throughout the conference, attendees will also have ample opportunities to build valuable connections.

    AMP tickets are available on https://africamediaperspectives.com/.

    investigative journalism, media development in Africa, Food For Mzansi Group, South Africa Wine
    NextOptions
    YehBaby Marketing Creatives
    We specialise in connecting our clients with their customers online. As experts in brand positioning, content and online marketing, we can turn your brand into an online marketing asset.

