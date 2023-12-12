Save the date: Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba 2024

Celebrated as a beacon for Africa’s budding agricultural talent, the third annual Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba is set to grace Pretoria East from Thursday, 4 to Saturday, 6 April 2024, marking its debut at an inner-city farm. Hosted by Food For Mzansi, this prestigious three-day event is poised to unite more than 1,300 people over a three-day period.

“Join us for an unparalleled celebration of young agricultural movers and shakers,” encourages Ivor Price, co-founder of Food For Mzansi. “The 2024 gathering – hosted at Lavender Kontrei Mark – promises an enriching blend of insights, connections, and the ingenuity of our young agri-stars, igniting conversations that will shape the future of farming in South Africa and beyond.”

Highlights of the 2024 Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba

A gathering of minds: Envisioned as a convergence of young farmers, agripreneurs and agricultural leaders, the event offers a fertile ground for exchange, sharing experiences, and nurturing a collective commitment to the agricultural landscape. Early ticket reservations are recommended to secure a coveted place at this sought-after gathering.

Envisioned as a convergence of young farmers, agripreneurs and agricultural leaders, the event offers a fertile ground for exchange, sharing experiences, and nurturing a collective commitment to the agricultural landscape. Early ticket reservations are recommended to secure a coveted place at this sought-after gathering. Eminent speakers: Over 60 top speakers, renowned for their transformative contributions in agriculture, will grace the stage, imparting wisdom and fostering inspiration among attendees.

Over 60 top speakers, renowned for their transformative contributions in agriculture, will grace the stage, imparting wisdom and fostering inspiration among attendees. A triad of exploration: Spanning three days, this immersive event will delve into knowledge-sharing sessions, interactive workshops, and expansive networking opportunities. A dedicated day for workshops and masterclasses promises to deepen engagement and interaction.

Spanning three days, this immersive event will delve into knowledge-sharing sessions, interactive workshops, and expansive networking opportunities. A dedicated day for workshops and masterclasses promises to deepen engagement and interaction. Innovative exhibitions: Experience ground-breaking innovations from 50 sought-after exhibitors unveiling the latest in agricultural technology, products, and exhibits. In a significant expansion, the 2024 Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba will introduce a specialised showcase for livestock and agricultural machinery.

Experience ground-breaking innovations from 50 sought-after exhibitors unveiling the latest in agricultural technology, products, and exhibits. In a significant expansion, the 2024 Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba will introduce a specialised showcase for livestock and agricultural machinery. Connecting opportunities: Entrepreneurs and innovators will have exclusive access to engage directly with banks, investors, and funders eager to support pioneering agricultural ventures.

Entrepreneurs and innovators will have exclusive access to engage directly with banks, investors, and funders eager to support pioneering agricultural ventures. Educational endeavours: Educational partners including universities and colleges will be present, offering pathways and insights into agricultural education, nurturing the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Educational partners including universities and colleges will be present, offering pathways and insights into agricultural education, nurturing the next generation of agricultural leaders. Mzansi Flavour food court: A delectable addition to the indaba, this presents an enticing culinary journey that reflects the rich diversity of South African cuisine. Attendees can enjoy a wide variety of food stalls, each boasting an array of flavours and dishes.

New venue unveiled

The 2024 Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba will unfold at the Lavender Kontrei Mark in Pretoria East. This strategic location ensures seamless access via major highways, connecting Gauteng, Free State, and North West provinces. Additionally, it conveniently lies within a 50-minute drive from OR Tambo International and Lanseria International airports.

Early-bird tickets are now available on Quicket, starting from R500 (excl. VAT) for a two-day pass and R750 (excl. VAT) for three-day access. Tickets include access to parking and entry to all masterclasses, demonstrations, and exhibitions. The three-day pass includes business management training on the Saturday morning.

On request of young farmers’ attending in previous years, meal tickets are excluded from the 2024 ticket prices. This allows attendees the freedom to explore and dine at various food stalls according to their tastes and budgets.

A select number of exhibition spaces remain available for agricultural enterprises, agripreneurs, and innovators seeking to showcase transformative ideas, products and services. Secure your exhibition space via this link.