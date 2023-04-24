Food For Mzansi wins 21st international media award for Palesa’s Brave Discovery

Food For Mzansi has earned its 21st international media award, winning Best Fact-Checking Project at the 2025 Digital Media Awards Africa, presented by WAN-IFRA, the World Association of News Publishers.

Photo: Natalie Gabriels/Food For Mzansi

This prestigious recognition was awarded for Palesa’s Brave Discovery, a multimedia initiative launched in response to the tragic public health crisis in late 2024, where 22 South African children lost their lives due to exposure to illegal pesticides.

Palesa’s Brave Discovery was created to combat misinformation and empower communities with accurate, science-backed information. The project featured four multilingual children’s booklets in English, isiZulu, Afrikaans, and isiXhosa, alongside WhatsApp alerts, audio storytelling, and video content distributed through various social media platforms.

Recognising the digital divide, the booklets were also printed and distributed through selected community newspapers, including Orange Farm News, Globe Post, and Walkerville & Savanna City Times, all members of the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP), ensuring that the content reached communities with limited online access.

The judges of the Africa Digital Media Awards praised Food For Mzansi’s “engaging and rich visual storytelling” and the project’s success in educating young audiences while empowering vulnerable communities. The publication will now advance to the Digital Media Awards Worldwide, which will be presented in Krakow, Poland, during the World News Media Congress 2025.

Photo: Natalie Gabriels/Food For Mzansi

“We are beyond honoured to receive this recognition,” said Ivor Price, co-founder of Food For Mzansi. “Honestly, we didn’t see this win coming because the competition was so strong. We always strive to create high-impact, meaningful work, and it’s wonderful to see that recognised on an international stage. We’re still riding high from our Farmer’s Inside Track podcast being named the world’s best podcast in 2024, and this award just adds to the excitement."

Rod Bell, CEO of CropLife South Africa, a key partner in the project, also welcomed the recognition. “Palesa’s Brave Discovery was a very special project for us, underscoring our absolute commitment to stewardship. The Food For Mzansi team went above and beyond with this initiative, and we are incredibly grateful for this partnership and future collaborations.”

Food For Mzansi co-founder Kobus Louwrens shared his gratitude for the award: “This project was born out of tragedy, but it has become a symbol of hope and empowerment for many communities. We are thankful to our team, our partners, and our readers who continue to inspire us every day.”

Since its inception in 2018, Food For Mzansi has made a significant impact in South Africa’s agricultural sector through its dedicated and innovative approach to storytelling and community empowerment. With initiatives like the AgriCareers programme, which has reached over 100,000 people, the agricultural news and lifestyle publication has played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between young people and career opportunities in agriculture.

The platform not only informs and educates, but also advocates for new-era farmers, agricultural workers, and aspiring agripreneurs. By providing accessible, science-backed information, fostering inclusivity, and driving meaningful conversations, Food For Mzansi continues to be a leading force in shaping the future of South African agriculture and inspiring a new generation of farmers and agricultural professionals.



