South Africa's wine industry shines with 2025 vintage

South Africa’s wine industry is celebrating what it describes as a season of exceptional grape quality, marked by favourable growing conditions and steady ripening. The 2025 wine grape harvest benefited from sustained mild, dry weather, delivering grapes with balanced acidity, flavour concentration and structure — key elements for premium wine production.

Dr Etienne Terblanche, consultation service manager at Vinpro, said the season offered near-ideal ripening conditions across coastal and inland regions. "Cooler temperatures during ripening helped preserve acidity and enhanced the development of colour and flavour compounds, particularly in cultivars such as Pinotage, Shiraz, and Chardonnay. These are wines we can be proud of," he says.

Moderate weather during flowering and berry development promoted even fruit set. Despite isolated challenges such as brief heat peaks in December and January, vineyards displayed vigorous growth with relatively low disease pressure.

While production remains below long-term averages due to a shrinking vineyard footprint, this year’s quality vintage aligns with the industry’s focus on driving premiumisation.

Harvest results and global impact

According to the latest harvest estimate by industry body SAWIS, the 2025 grape harvest yielded 1.244 million tonnes from 86,544 hectares.

"This harvest underscores the resilience and commitment of our growers and winemakers to elevate South African wine to greater heights," says Rico Basson, CEO of South Africa Wine. "What matters most is not only the quality in the glass, but also the value created via a focused sales and marketing opportunity across more than 120 markets globally. A premium harvest like this strengthens our position as a vital contributor to the national economy."

On the global front, the vintage arrives at an opportune time as demand for premium, sustainably produced wines continues to rise.

“The 2025 vintage presents us with a compelling story to take to international markets,” adds Siobhan Thompson, CEO of Wines of South Africa (WoSA).

“Buyers and consumers increasingly seek authenticity, quality, and provenance, and South Africa delivers on all three. This vintage gives us the tools to showcase that to our global markets confidently."

The 2025 season also marks the centenary celebration of Pinotage, South Africa’s signature grape, making this harvest even more meaningful for the local wine community and export markets.

Overview of the production areas

Despite varying volumes, all wine-growing regions reported above-average to high-quality harvests, with regional characteristics standing out.

Breedekloof

A standout year for Pinotage and Chenin Blanc, with flavour-rich berries and concentrated musts contributing to wines with structure and balance.

Cape South Coast

Stable, cool weather promoted balanced acidity and developed flavours, particularly in Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, strengthening the region’s reputation for premium cool-climate wines.

Klein Karoo

Despite some hail impact, Muscat and other fortified wine varieties developed excellent flavours. Low disease pressure allowed growers to pick at ideal ripeness.

Olifants River

Despite lower yields in Chenin Blanc, the region saw impressive colour development and pH balance in red cultivars, with Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon standing out.

Northern Cape

Efficient irrigation and early ripening resulted in good fruit quality and balance in Colombar and Chenin Blanc.

Paarl

Red varieties like Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon exhibited strong colour and tannin ripeness, with balanced yields contributing to promising wine potential.

Robertson

Ideal ripening conditions and moderate temperatures resulted in fresh, fruit-driven whites and well-structured reds, particularly in Shiraz and Chardonnay.

Stellenbosch

A standout season for premium reds, with sufficient hang time resulting in deep colours and structured wines. Expect Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot to produce age-worthy wines.

Swartland

Dryland vineyards produced concentrated fruit, especially in Chenin Blanc and Shiraz. Bush vines thrived, benefiting from significant day-night temperature shifts, leading to high-quality wines.

Worcester

Isolated warm periods combined with well-managed water resources resulted in solid fruit quality, especially in Colombar and Sauvignon Blanc. Red cultivars like Pinotage showed promising colour and mouthfeel.

Read the full 2025 technical harvest report here.