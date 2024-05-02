Agriculture Agriculture
    FAO's geospatial initiative in Zimbabwe honoured with global award

    The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations has been awarded the SDG Custodian Agency Prize at the seventh annual GEO SDG Awards for its work in helping Zimbabwe improve its crop production data using satellite-tracked evidence.
    8 May 2025
    8 May 2025
    Source: FAO
    Source: FAO

    FAO's efforts helped Zimbabwe create an Earth Observation-assisted national crop monitoring system. This system is key in producing official agricultural statistics on crop acreage and yield, as well as drought and flood modelling.

    Lorenzo de Simone, FAO’s Earth Observation for Statistics (FAO-EOSTAT) project leader, says: "This multi-faceted initiative is a model for sustainable EO integration into national statistical systems, contributing directly to SDG indicators and the resilience of Zimbabwe’s agriculture sector."

    Enhancing resilience in agriculture

    The project, launched in 2023 with World Bank funding, aims to use Earth Observation data for agricultural monitoring, food security planning, and disaster risk reduction. It has already led to the creation of Zimbabwe’s first national winter wheat map and summer crop type map, with high classification accuracy.

    A new high-resolution drought monitoring system has been introduced, allowing more precise assessments of drought severity and trends. Additionally, flood monitoring systems and anticipatory actions have been integrated with national platforms.

    Global collaboration for local impact

    The initiative has also seen collaboration with ZIMSTAT, Zimbabwe’s national statistics institute, and the development of a Farmer Registry System. These tools improve productivity tracking, subsidies, and government incentives, ultimately lowering costs and increasing accuracy in assessments.

    FAO’s commitment to using digital technologies for sustainable agriculture aligns with its broader mission to improve production, nutrition, and environmental outcomes, helping to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

    Let's do Biz