Toyota honours young farmers driving SA’s agricultural success

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) recently celebrated excellence in agriculture at a gala in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, recognising the 2024 Toyota/Agri SA award winners.

Dwayne Kaschula, awarded Young Farmer of the Year, was lauded for his diverse farming approach in KwaZulu-Natal, which includes maize, potatoes, livestock, and egg production. In recognition of his achievements, Kaschula received a Toyota Hilux 2.4 GD-6 Single Cab workhorse.

"Diversification is key; it’s about balancing the risks and rewards across different sectors to safeguard against market fluctuations and ensure a steady income stream," says Kaschula.

Meshack Ndongeni, the New Harvest of the Year winner from Kokstad in the Eastern Cape, was also presented with a Hilux workhorse for his exceptional management skills.

Ndongeni’s expertise in financial planning and budgeting has been instrumental in his success, overseeing operations that include maize, soybeans, potatoes, beef cattle, and sheep farming.

"Understanding the cost of each operation and accounting for every expense has been crucial to running a sustainable business," Ndongeni explains.

Empowering communal farming

In the Communal Farming Association category, Modulaqhowa Primary Cooperative Limited from Botshabelo in the Free State, led by Chairperson Me. Sophy Mabeba was awarded R300,000 to further grow their operations.

The cooperative, founded in 2014, specialises in indigenous trees, fruit trees, roses, vegetable seedlings and shrubs. With a commitment to sustainable farming practices, they were nominated by the Free State Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The award will help them improve their resource management and empower their seven-member team.

These three trailblazers were selected from a pool of exceptional nominees across the country, with finalists chosen based on their achievements, business skills, and commitment to advancing agriculture.

They were also rigorously evaluated on their financial acumen, farming expertise, management proficiency and decision-making abilities. Nominees are between the ages of 18 and 35, with at least two years of involvement in Agri SA’s provincial organisations.

Recognising agricultural resilience

While 2024 has brought challenges for the agricultural sector, including the effects of an El Niño-induced drought, recent data from Statistics South Africa highlights a 6% increase in primary agricultural employment. This growth, which reached 941,000 jobs in the first quarter of 2024, reflects the resilience of the sector and its ability to weather difficult conditions.

The drought primarily impacted summer grain and oilseed regions, but other agricultural subsectors remained largely unaffected.

"We are incredibly proud of our winners and all of the finalists who, together, employ around 1,200 people and make a significant impact on their communities," says Leon Theron, vice president of sales and marketing at TSAM.

"At Toyota, we believe in the power of young farmers to shape the future of our country. These awards are our way of recognising their hard work, tenacity, and passion for the agricultural industry. It’s an honour to support and celebrate their achievements," Theron concludes.