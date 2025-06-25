Entries open for 2025 FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 competition

Entries have officially opened for the 19th edition of the FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10; the country’s only competition dedicated exclusively to Sauvignon Blanc.

Source: Archive

The annual showcase, presented by Sauvignon Blanc South Africa in partnership with FNB and platinum partner Ever Solutions, recognises excellence while celebrating the diversity of South African Sauvignon Blanc across style and region.

Strategic value for producers

Taking the lead as this year’s panel convenor is oenologist and experienced Sauvignon Blanc judge, Dr Carien Coetzee, who has emphasised the competition’s role in elevating both brand and commercial value for producers.

"This competition showcases the full depth and diversity of South African Sauvignon Blanc, from regional character to stylistic diversity and ageability. Each year, we see both younger and older vintages excel across wooded, unwooded and innovative expressions," says Coetzee.

She added that the benefits extend well beyond accolades.

“Feedback from past achievers highlights the credibility and commercial value of the FNB Top 10 status. It enhances a producer’s reputation, boosts both sales and price positioning, and gives winemakers a clear benchmark to work towards.”

Source: Supplied

Judging and announcement dates

The judging panel, which will assess entries from 26 to 28 August at Bontevlei outside Stellenbosch, includes Dr Winifred Bowman CWM, Morgan Steyn of De Grendel Wines, Praisy Dlamini of Adama Wines, Juandre Bruwer of Diemersdal Wine Estate, and protégée judges Liezl Richards of Gabriëlskloof Wines and Lauren Segers-Jewell of Wine Cellar.

The 20 finalists will be announced in September, with the Top 10 winners revealed on 15 October 2025 at the annual awards event.

Entry details

• Entries open now at sauvignonblanc.com/top10-entry

• Entry fee: R1,600 for members and R2,100 for non-members

• Deadline: Tuesday, 12 August 2025

• Late entries (with higher fee): accepted until 19 August 2025

For more information visit www.sauvignonblanc.com.