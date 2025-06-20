Young South Africans harness restituted land for jobs and economic growth

With youth unemployment surpassing 45%, South Africa’s land reform programme is emerging as a powerful tool for creating employment and stimulating local economies. Young beneficiaries across the country are turning restituted land into viable opportunities, driving transformation and skills development in rural communities.

Source: sandro mattei via Unsplash

Communities such as Barokologadi in the Northwest, Giba CPA, and Coromandel Trust in Mpumalanga illustrate how restituted land is offering young people a platform to build sustainable livelihoods. Through active participation in agricultural and business ventures on this land, they are carving out pathways to economic empowerment.

Learning, farming, and resilience in Mpumalanga

Bheki Mlaudzi, 32, a youth administrator and beneficiary of the Giba CPA, has spent over a decade working on restituted land. He manages irrigation systems and contributes to large-scale farming of bananas, ginger, and macadamias.

Reflecting on the ginger venture’s growth during the pandemic, Mlaudzi says: "It was a great experience to be exposed to such an opportunity for learning."

Alongside practical experience, young beneficiaries receive capacity building and training through organisations like Vumelana Advisory Fund and Sisata Advisory, covering both crop and livestock farming. Mlaudzi acknowledges the challenges: “While the experience was painful at the time, it also taught resilience and highlighted the importance of ensuring that the community is empowered.”

Partnerships driving infrastructure and growth

The Giba CPA’s success is underpinned by a Community Private Partnership (CPP) with investor W van R Schmidt (Pty) Ltd, which financed critical infrastructure, including irrigation and energy systems. This collaboration transformed the land into a productive asset, benefiting both the community and its members.

Peter Setou, CEO of Vumelana Advisory Fund, explains: "Over time, we’ve seen the CPP model consistently deliver tangible results and meaningful impact for beneficiaries of the land reform programme. These pockets of success highlight the model’s potential.

"The challenge now is to scale these successes to unlock similar outcomes with other beneficiaries of the land reform programme across the country."

Poultry farming and entrepreneurship at Coromandel Trust

In Mpumalanga, 33-year-old poultry farmer Perfect Khoza shifted from construction work to building a broiler business on restituted land from the Coromandel Trust. Despite obstacles such as infrastructure limitations, rising feed costs, and climate change, Khoza is committed to growing her enterprise and employing others.

Khoza notes: “Owning land is one of the greatest investments we’ve ever had. Importantly, it can be passed down to future generations to create a lasting impact.”

New career paths at Barokologadi CPA

The Barokologadi CPA in the Northwest, which settled a land claim over more than 26,000 hectares near Madikwe Game Reserve, has created opportunities for young people like 30-year-old Letsatsi Ditlhale.

After leaving university due to financial constraints, Ditlhale found employment as an office administrator with the CPA, where he manages essential operational functions.

He now supervises an intern supported through a youth employment programme. Intern Ogopoleng Ngoatoe describes the experience as “invaluable, offering hands-on office applications experience and organisational skills, along with first aid certification.”

Skills development: The key to sustainability

Across these examples, skills development emerges as a vital component. Formal training, mentorship, and on-the-job experience are equipping young beneficiaries with the tools to sustain and grow their enterprises and contribute meaningfully to the land reform programme’s future.

Despite progress, hurdles remain, such as delays in accessing government grants and insufficient post-settlement support. Setou highlights: "This lack of government support is a common issue among CPAs nationwide. However, strategic partnerships have helped mitigate some of the challenges.

"Our efforts to provide crucial assistance with governance training, capacity development training tools, mentorships and the facilitation of partnerships between CPAs and private investors have yielded results."

Unlocking youth potential through targeted investment

Setou concludes by stressing the need for increased support, especially for youth-focused capacity building and practical training, from farm management to game ranger qualifications.

He says, “Young people need exposure through mentorship to guide them through the complexities of supply chains, contracts, compliance, access to markets, capital and the essential skills that can enable them to turn small ideas into scalable businesses.”