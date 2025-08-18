Net Nine Nine responds to youth unemployment crisis with angible action in Black communities

Amidst the dire youth unemployment crisis currently gripping South Africa, one homegrown technology company is shifting the narrative, not through promises, but measurable impact.

According to recent data from Statistics South Africa, the national youth unemployment rate surged to 62.4% in Q1 of 2025, the highest it has been since Q1 of 2022. For many young people in predominantly Black communities, joblessness is no longer a statistic but a daily lived reality.

In sharp contrast to this bleak outlook, Net Nine Nine, a proudly South African internet service provider, has emerged as a catalyst for economic participation in historically marginalised areas. With operations focused almost exclusively in Black communities, Net Nine Nine has already created over 3,500 jobs for young South Africans in technical and sales roles, and the number continues to grow.

“We are not just an ISP (fibre) we are a platform for transformation,” says Mr. Nicholas Thipe, chief of staff at Net Nine Nine. “Our mission goes beyond connectivity; it’s about creating economic pathways for young people who have historically been excluded from the formal job market.”

Net Nine Nine’s model is both disruptive and deeply local. By training and hiring from within the communities it serves, the company ensures that its impact is direct, personal, and sustainable. Many of its technicians and sales representatives today were unemployed youth just months ago - now equipped with income, training, and a future.

“As a country, we cannot afford to normalise 62% youth unemployment,” adds Thipe. “We need scalable, community-rooted solutions. At Net Nine Nine, we’re proving that inclusion is not only possible - it’s profitable and powerful.”

Net Nine Nine remains committed to expanding its footprint and deepening its investment in young South Africans. With an ambitious growth strategy and a values-driven approach, the company is actively rewriting the story of youth unemployment - one job at a time.



