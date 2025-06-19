YouthMonth: Yolanda Maphalala champions agri-tech innovation, sustainable farming in rural KZN

In celebration of Youth Month, we caught up with Yolanda Maphalala, founder and CEO of Isithelo EsiHle Ecological Farm in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal.

Yolanda Maphalala, Founder and CEO, Isithelo EsiHle Ecological Farm

Maphalala is one of the young leaders using agri-tech innovation and sustainable farming practices to transform rural agriculture and empower her community.

Can you tell us about your background and what inspired you to start Isithelo EsiHle Ecological Farm?

I grew up in Zwelisha, Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, surrounded by a deep respect for the land and a strong sense of community. Agriculture was always present, but I didn’t immediately see it as a business opportunity until I realised how disconnected we’ve become from our food systems.

I studied BSc Agricultural Economics, which opened my eyes to the potential of combining sustainability with innovation. The inspiration for Isithelo EsiHle Ecological Farm came from a desire to regenerate our soil, empower rural farmers, and bring ecological awareness into food production.

The name itself Isithelo Esihle, means “The Beautiful Fruit,” a metaphor for the outcomes of nurturing both the land and the people who depend on it.

How has your perception of the agriculture sector changed since you began your agribusiness journey?

Initially, I saw agriculture as a manual, traditional industry with limited innovation. But the deeper I went, the more I realised how much room there is for transformation. Agriculture is no longer just about planting and harvesting; it’s about the clear understanding, interpretation, and implementation of data, technology, sustainability, and systems thinking.

I’ve come to see it as a powerful vehicle for economic development, climate resilience, and social justice, especially in rural communities. I just wish more people were open to this evolving business model and that there was greater support for farmers who want to incorporate precision technology into their operations.

Being part of the Metropolitan Collective Shapers has been so vital for my growth. The team behind the programme didn’t just believe in my innovation, they actively invested in it and walked alongside me as an emerging farmer eager to modernise my approach to agriculture. Their support has played a meaningful role in making my transition into tech-driven, sustainable farming a tangible reality.

What are some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced as a young entrepreneur in sustainable farming and agri-tech?

Access to capital is a major hurdle, especially for tech-based agricultural ventures led by young people. Convincing traditional institutions to support innovations like drone spraying, regenerative practices, or community-led Agri-tech models can be difficult. I remember my business plan being laughed at because it was tech-based and, apparently, "no one will fund such a venture".

There’s also the challenge of navigating harsh weather conditions and recovering from setbacks, such as hail damage, drought, and heavy rainfall, which we experienced in our early days. Lastly, changing mindsets around new technologies among older farmers requires patience and relationship-building.

Being part of the Metropolitan Collective Shapers programme helped me bridge many of these challenges, from gaining access to mentorship and entrepreneurial exposure to developing the confidence to position my ideas more persuasively. It gave me the platform to refine my vision, network with like-minded innovators, and be taken seriously as a young, tech-driven farmer.

What advice would you give to other young people interested in pursuing a career in agriculture or agri-tech innovation?

Start with your “why.” Agriculture is tough but deeply rewarding when rooted in purpose. Don’t wait to have it all figured out; start small, fail fast, and learn. Leverage free resources, talk to people in the industry, and don’t be afraid of technology and ask for help. Also, collaborate to build your network early. The future of farming is collaborative, not competitive.

How do you see technology shaping the future of farming in South Africa, especially for youth involvement?

Technology is the great equaliser. Drones, sensors, satellite mapping, and mobile apps allow us to farm smarter, not harder. For the youth, tech makes agriculture more appealing and accessible. It creates new career paths beyond the fields, from data analysts to drone pilots and agripreneurs. If we combine this with intentional education and access to digital tools, we can revolutionise farming across South Africa.

What are your goals for the future of Isithelo EsiHle Ecological Farm and your personal career?

I want to scale Isithelo Esihle Ecological into a full agri-system: supplying inputs, processing crops, and distributing to retail markets, as well as striving to provide market or market access to farmers who do not have any all while training and empowering farmers.

We aim to integrate circular farming models where nothing goes to waste and expand into agro-processing and organic fertiliser production. I’m working toward establishing an agricultural bank that supports farmers and agripreneurs completely, whether they are smallholder, commercial or previously disadvantaged.

This bank will be for them with tailored financial products and business training. The farm is just the seed—I’m building the ecosystem.

If you could go back and give your younger self one piece of career advice when starting out, what would it be?

Believe that your voice and vision matter even when it feels like no one is listening. Start sooner, ask more questions, and don’t shrink your dreams to fit other people’s expectations. You belong in every room your purpose leads you into.