Thanda’s agroecology initiative cultivates opportunities for youth as unemployment rises

As South Africa’s youth unemployment rate rises to a staggering 46.1%, rural nonprofit organisation Thanda is intensifying its efforts to create sustainable livelihoods for young people through agroecology.

According to the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey released by Stats SA, KwaZulu-Natal recorded the largest provincial employment decline in the country, with 104,000 fewer people employed in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter. In response, Thanda is expanding its Food Security & Economic Development (FSED) Initiative, with a renewed focus on supporting young people to establish viable farming enterprises in their communities.

Thanda has spent the past decade running community-based farming programmes in rural areas. In 2024 alone, participating farmers earned R3.6 million in direct income, income that not only sustains families but also stimulates local economies.

Youth farming programme gains ground

The organisation’s youth-centred programme provides young people with tools, skills, mentorship and infrastructure to grow food and income on their land. Traditionally seen as work for the elderly, farming in these communities is gaining traction among youth, who are taking on roles as producers, entrepreneurs and community leaders.

As part of its long-term strategy, Thanda plans to establish a Youth Case Study Farm, a four-hectare site that, pending funding, would serve as a practical training ground for eight young farmers, each managing a half-hectare plot. These plots would be the largest under cultivation by any individual farmer in the area and would be used to test agroecological methods, refine business models and give participants experience in scaling farming operations.

With support from Thanda mentors, the young farmers will experiment with new techniques and build practical skills in managing productive, sustainable farms. The site would also act as a visible example of success within the community.

Once operational and with collaborative partnerships secured, Thanda intends to replicate this model in other areas by scaling group-managed farms from one hectare to five hectares. This expansion will require significant investment in infrastructure, such as irrigation systems, fencing, and reliable water access during dry seasons.

The organisation has set ambitious targets. Over the next five years, Thanda aims to support 1,350 smallholder and household farmers, of whom at least 100 will be youth aged 18-35. By 2030, it expects 20% of all supported farmers to reach entrepreneurial-level livelihoods, with an annual production growth target of at least 15%.

Looking further ahead, by 2045, Thanda anticipates that 40% of programme participants will be youth — an increase from 30 youth enrolled in 2024 to 250 actively earning income through farming by mid-century.

Changing perceptions of farming

“When we first started the FSED Initiative ten years ago, farming here meant sugar beans and amadumbe, planted by the elderly,” said Angela Larkan, Thanda’s Executive Director and Co-Founder. “Now, young people are farming with intention and innovation. They are running their operations under Thanda’s mentorship, feeding their families, and building a different kind of future.”

The proposed Youth Case Study Farm is also intended to reshape perceptions of farming as a respected, sustainable livelihood for the next generation.

"What gives me hope,” Larkan added, “is watching a 22-year-old step into the field with pride, knowing they’re not just growing food — they’re growing independence, identity, and opportunity. That’s what transformation looks like."

Thanda’s broader vision is to develop a scalable, adaptable model for rural economic development, with young people at the centre. By investing in agroecology and strengthening local markets, the organisation believes farming can shift from being viewed as a last resort to a respected, viable career option for determined youth in rural South Africa.