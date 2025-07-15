New foot-and-mouth disease outbreak confirmed in Free State

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed a new outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) on a commercial farm in the Moqhaka Local Municipality, Free State.

The outbreak was officially confirmed on 10 July 2025, and the affected farm was placed under quarantine on 8 July. Immediate control measures, including surveillance and vaccination, are underway, while traceback investigations continue.

Surrounding farms within a 10km radius are also being monitored to assess potential spread.

Status of FMD outbreaks nationally

As of July 2025, South Africa has recorded 270 FMD outbreaks across five provinces. Of these, 249 remain active while 21 have been resolved. KwaZulu-Natal remains the most affected province with 191 outbreaks to date.

No new cases have been reported in the Eastern Cape since September 2024.

KZN disease management area correction

The department also issued a correction to a previously published Government Gazette notice (6396 of 4 July 2025), clarifying the names of areas still under the KwaZulu-Natal Disease Management Area (DMA) following omissions in the original notice.

Stakeholders are urged to refer to the updated list of affected municipalities on the department’s official channels.

For verified updates, follow the Department of Agriculture’s official platforms.