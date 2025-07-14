Subscribe & Follow
SA lifts ban on Brazilian poultry imports after bird flu contained
The Department of Agriculture confirmed that effective 4 July 2025, poultry trade with Brazil may resume after a bilateral meeting between veterinary authorities from both countries, where revised Veterinary Health Certificates (VHCs) were agreed upon.
"The positive outcome is a direct result of the dedicated efforts of our officials. With this resolution, imports can resume, which will significantly contribute to enhancing food security for all citizens," says Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen.
Brazil declared free of HPAI
The department said stamping-out measures were applied at the affected breeder premises in Montenegro, followed by a 28-day waiting period and disinfection, in line with World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) protocols. Brazil declared itself free of HPAI on 18 June 2025.
However, as a precautionary measure, poultry products packed between 1 May and 18 June 2025 will remain restricted from entry into South Africa.
The department said it remains vigilant and will continue monitoring the situation closely. Any new developments indicating a potential spread of the outbreak could lead to a review of the decision.
"This development underlines the department’s commitment to science-based decision making and the importance of maintaining open, transparent and technically sound channels of communication between trading partners," Steenhuisen adds.
For updates and official notices, the public is encouraged to follow the department’s verified platforms.
