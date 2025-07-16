R6.3bn budget tabled to boost sports, arts and culture in SA

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has tabled a R6.3bn budget that he believes will help unlock local talent in both the sports, and arts and culture sectors.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie. Source: www.sabcnews.com

“Change is difficult, but it’s necessary... Access and opportunity matter, and even the greatest of talents need that opportunity. That is why, to invest in all our talent, both in sport, and arts and culture, as well as preserving our heritage, the department has a budget of R6.3bn for the 2025/26 financial year,” McKenzie said.

Under Programme 2, Recreation Development and Sport Promotion, the Minister announced that the department will allocate R1.281bn.

To continue supporting sports in the country, McKenzie said R98.5m will be allocated toward federation support.

“One of the biggest changes coming for our federations will be the provision of an office building for them to share, as many have been running their sports out of the boots of their cars.”

To support and develop local talent, the department has allocated over R627m through the conditional grant for this financial year.

According to the Minister, funding will be used for the purchase of equipment and attire for schools, clubs and hubs, as well as for training individuals in coaching, technical officiating, administration courses, and employment opportunities.

Repatriation

Under Programme 4, Heritage Promotion and Preservation, the department has allocated R2.787bn, which includes R1.6bn for the construction, maintenance, upgrading, and operation of valued libraries.

“Following the success of our inaugural programme to return the remains of South African fallen heroes from Zimbabwe and Zambia last year, we shall continue to repatriate the human remains of freedom fighters who fell outside the country during the struggle.

“I am told that there could still be 5,000 bodies that need to be returned, and we should not rest until they are home.”

The Minister said they are currently negotiating with Scottish authorities to repatriate the remains of Khoi and San ancestors from the University of Glasgow’s Hunterian Museum by September 2025.

He also mentioned that government is nearing the conclusion of the reburial process for 58 ancestral remains from the Northern Cape.

This effort is guided by the Northern Cape Reburial Task Team, which includes representatives from the Nama, Griqua, Korana, and San communities.

Museums

The ministry is also driving a campaign, under the theme: Reimagining South African Heritage for a New Era, which is aimed at making museums relevant to a new, curious generation, ultimately increasing visitor numbers.

“One of the first projects we are focusing on is Robben Island, which is undergoing a major revamp and facelift.”

Creative arts

Under Programme 3, focused on Arts and Culture Promotion and Development, his department is allocating R1.725bn.

To enhance skills and transform the cultural and creative industries, he stated that they will continue to recruit and place approximately 300 young people.

This initiative aims to improve their chances of gaining employment and becoming self-employed in creative fields.

Sector clusters

He announced that the interim boards for the 17 sector clusters within the cultural and creative industry are now fully operational.

These boards are responsible for organising their respective sectors, promoting collaboration, and addressing challenges such as copyright protection, fair labour practices, and equitable distribution of funding.

According to the Minister, they will receive a total budget of R34m to support their operations.

“We understand the frustration of our creatives. For the past 30 years and the years before that, they have not seen their lives change for the better.”

In support of the preservation and development of the Khoi and San languages, the N|uu language in particular, the department is setting aside R2m for a targeted call for proposals to preserve these languages.