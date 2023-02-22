Introducing the MakeReign Academy - accelerating careers within the UX/UI industry

MakeReign, the award winning agency connecting brands with consumers through digital interfaces, is proud to be launching the MakeReign Academy as part of their ongoing efforts to upskill young talent in the industry.

The Academy Program is a comprehensive six month paid internship that is designed to help students and recent graduates develop their skills in various aspects of UX/UI design. It will provide students with hands-on experience, practical training, and mentorship from experienced professionals in the industry in order to become workplace ready.

Using The MakeReign UX/UI Foundations Course, developed through the team’s extensive experience in delivering seamless, intuitive digital experiences for their clients, participants will learn the relevant processes, approaches, tools and techniques required to accelerate their careers in the field.

Speaking of the launch, Kelli Preston, head of People, says: “We’re really excited by the launch of this programme. It’s been months in the making, with a lot of work being put in by our internal teams to get this ready! But this is just the start and I am excited by our future plans and roadmap for growing this initiative.”

Discussing how the programme will run, she added: “We’ll be running multiple intakes throughout the year. The first intake will be happening in March for applicants in the product design, UX research and product management tracks."

On the need for the programme, she continued: “This was born out of a need to grow talent within the industry. We understand there is a critical skills shortage within the UX/UI field and a growing demand worldwide for these skills. This provides a massive opportunity to grow the industry in South Africa, and is further fuelled by the youth unemployment crisis we are facing in the country.”

Applications are now open for placements throughout the year. The first intake is 15 March 2023. Applications close 10 March 2023.

Who should apply?

We are looking for current students or recent graduates across UX research, product design, visual design and product/project management.

What can prospective applicants expect?

During your time in the programme, you will be given the opportunity to learn with The MakeReign UX/UI Foundations Course, work on real-world projects for clients, and collaborate with other designers. Students will also have the opportunity to receive feedback on their work, which will help them grow and improve in their relevant field.

Why Join MakeReign Academy?

Level up your career Gain experience working on real projects with top brands.

Develop your skills Learn through a hands-on course with fellow Academy members. Gain access to our knowledge base and courses.