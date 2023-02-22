Industries

Africa


Newspapers ABC Q4 2022: Nothing to see here folks...

22 Feb 2023
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
If the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa Quarter 4, 2022 was a town, it would be one of those towns you pass through in the blink of an eye as you drive through the Karoo from Johannesburg to Cape Town.
Source © Nations Online The ABC Q4 2022 for newspapers is out
Source © Nations Online Nations Onine The ABC Q4 2022 for newspapers is out

Not memorable, with nothing to make you want to stop and linger longer than fill up your petrol tank. As such the newspaper category in Quarter 4, 2022 (Q4, 2022) remains pretty even, despite total circulation moving up from 6,539,215 (Q3, 2022) to 6,607,216.

Since 2020, overall, except for free newspapers, all the newspaper categories dropped between 10% and 22%, with daily newspapers declining consistently between a 3 - 4 per cent loss every quarter.

Free newspapers would have also remained relatively flat, if not for three new members in this category that shifted the category from 5,466,137 (Q3, 2022) to 5,575,683 (Q4, 2022).

Hybrid newspapers have increased from 79,479 (Q3, 2022) to 82,877 (Q4, 2022) on the back of free newspapers.

Daily newspapers

This category’s decline continued with only The Witness showing a slight increase on the previous quarter (0.3%) and the Daily Dispatch with an increase (3.1%) on the prior year.

Daily Nation*, Sowetan and Bukedde* all had double-figure decreases on the previous quarter, with all three also showing double-figure declines on the prior year.

PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Daily NationMD, Mo-Sat63,19563,195-10.5%-10.1%
Daily SunMo-Fr27,83317328,006-9.5%-30.3%
IsolezweMD, Mo-Fr26,43757227,009-8.2%-17.4%
Burger, Die DailyMD, Mo-Fr26,30964226,951-3.9%-9.6%
BukeddeMD, Mo-Sat21,00621,006-13.9%-30.3%
Beeld, DailyMD, Mo-Fr19,77454420,318-5.4%-8.3%
New VisionMD, Mo-Fr16,86027217,132-3.2%-5.8%
Son (Daily)MD, Mo-Fr15,9645216,016-4.8%-22.2%
Citizen, The (Daily)MD, Mo-Fr15,2159,24024,455-1.6%-11.0%
Star, TheMD, Mo-Fr14,07113,18627,257-1.1%-0.6%
SowetanMo-Fr14,04910,82024,869-10.0%-15.0%
Times of SwazilandMD, Mo-Fr13,82113,821-1.7%-16.0%
Business DayMD, Mo-Fr11,2413,16914,410-3.9%-5.8%
Daily DispatchMD, Mo-Fr10,61127810,889-0.1%3.1%
Herald, TheMD, Mo-Fr9,88050010,380-1.0%-5.3%
Mercury, TheMD, Mo-Fr7,4813,50910,990-3.0%-5.5%
Cape TimesMD, Mo-Fr6,9794,32611,305-0.8%-4.6%
Cape ArgusMD, Mo-Fr6,4064,05310,459-0.1%-5.9%
Witness, TheMD, Mo-Fr6,314916,4050.3%-13.0%
Daily NewsMD, Mo-Fr5,4903,4288,918-2.6%-7.9%
Pretoria NewsMD, Mo-FrResigned

Source: compiled by Emily Stander.
Newspapers ABC Q3 2022: Daily and local papers decline but numbers steady

By 15 Nov 2022

Weekly newspapers

This ever-shrinking category, with one resigned and two terminated newspapers, had some good news with half of the category with increases ranging from 0.1% for Mail & Guardian to 0.4% for The Post to Daily Maverick’s10.1%.

Countering this are some big decreases on the prior year for The Post but in particular for Mail & Guardian.

PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Soccer LadumaWkly, Wed66,29966,299-16.0%-20.9%
Ilanga2xW, Mo&Th33,31533,315-6.5%-15.4%
Post, TheWkly, Wed15,1093,54918,6580.4%-8.9%
Mail & GuardianWkly, Fr8,1063988,5040.1%-17.2%
Daily Maverick,Wkly, Sat7,5981,3338,93110.1%
Voice, TheWkly, Fr7,1287,128-7.6%-44.2%
Lesotho TimesWkly, Th6,4056,405-10.6%-1.0%
BOTSWANA GUARDIANWkly, WedTerminated
The Midweek SunWkly, WedTerminated
Diamond Fields Advertiser.Wkly, FrResigned

Weekend newspapers

Only four newspapers in this category had increases on the previous quarter; Isolezwe ngoMgquibelo, Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch), Weekend Post, Weekend Witness and Weekend Argus.

However for the majority of the newspapers, the decreases on the previous quarter were in single figures.

PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Sunday TimesWknd78,94030,052108,992-2.3%-6.1%
Sunday NationWkly, Sun67,77267,772-14.0%-17.4%
RapportWknd63,14523563,380-4.7%-12.2%
Burger, Die SaturdayWkly, Sat36,32265636,978-3.2%-10.3%
Beeld, SaturdayWkly, Sat25,38621525,601-5.1%-6.4%
Isolezwe ngoMgqibeloWkly, Sat22,203222,2052.8%-9.1%
Sunday WorldWknd19,0154,68123,696-5.5%-21.3%
Isolezwe ngeSontoWkly, Sun16,771316,774-9.6%-18.1%
City PressWknd15,98730316,290-3.9%-22.1%
Ilanga LangesontoWknd15,56215,562-7.3%-15.4%
Sunday TribuneWkly, Sun15,4143,98919,403-2.5%-11.8%
Sunday VisionWkly, Sun10,69630511,001-0.2%-12.9%
Citizen, The (Saturday)Wkly, Sat9,42329,425-3.3%-13.2%
Independent on SaturdayWkly, Sat9,3293,73313,062-2.8%-12.7%
Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch)Wknd8,3891388,5270.7%-13.4%
Weekend ArgusWknd8,0224,42612,4482.2%-5.4%
Weekend PostWknd7,6224508,0720.3%-7.3%
Weekend WitnessWkly, Sat5,621895,7101.8%-12.8%
Saturday Star, TheWkly, Sat4,6993,5078,206-0.4%-10.0%
Pretoria News SaturdayWkly, SatResigned

Local newspapers

As with the weekend newspaper category, the local newspaper category had some increases on the previous quarter, with the decreases mostly in single figures.

Knysna Plett Herald and Die Daller were the standouts followed by Talk of the Town and Mosselbay Advertiser.

However, unlike the other categories, local newspapers showed some strong increases on the prior year with figures as high as 48.4% and 26.5% However in line with the other categories most local newspapers showed a decline on the prior year.

There was one rebrand, one no submission and six changed sector in the category

PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Witbank News, FriWkly, Fr19,65119,651-0.1%48.4%
Middelburg Observer, FriWkly, Fr16,88616,886-1.0%36.5%
African ReporterWkly, Fr12,73812,738-9.6%-18.5%
George Herald (Thursday)Wkly, Th9,3039,303-0.3%-13.2%
Mpumalanga NewsWkly, Wed7,1667,166-2.3%14.7%
Paarl PostWkly, Th6,874456,919-0.2%-6.6%
Worcester StandardWkly, Th5,590305,6201.4%-2.9%
Weslander, TheWkly, Th5,1552205,375-1.2%-9.9%
Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday)Wkly, Fr4,8694905,359-9.4%-11.4%
Limpopo MirrorWkly, Fr4,6564,656-0.2%11.7%
Mosselbay AdvertiserWkly, Fr4,2914,2914.1%-8.7%
VaalweekbladWkly, Th3,1063,1061.3%-17.2%
Zululand Observer MondayWkly, Mon2,3823802,762-11.2%-16.8%
Daller, DieWkly, Fr1,7711,7715.9%17.3%
South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap ForumWkly, Th1,6771,6770.4%-16.9%
Talk of the TownWkly, Fr1,3651,3654.4%-15.4%
Bosvelder ReviewWkly, Fr1,1751,175-6.7%-9.5%
Knysna Plett HeraldWkly, Th1,1721,1727.2%-10.3%
StreeknuusWkly, Fr1,0061,006-0.2%-23.6%
Oudtshoorn CourantWkly, Fr835835-6.1%-21.0%
Graaff Reinet AdvertiserWkly, Th743743-5.8%-21.5%
District MailWkly, ThRebranded
The CourierWkly, FrNo Submission
Estcourt and Midlands NewsWkly, FrChanged Sector
Ladysmith GazetteWkly, FrChanged Sector
Newcastle and District AdvertiserWkly, FrChanged Sector
Northern Natal CourierWkly, FrChanged Sector
Northern Review WeekendWkly, FrChanged Sector
Vryheid HeraldWkly, FrChanged Sector

Free newspapers

The category was generally flat, with very little up or down moment on the previous quarter and prior year.

Increases on the previous quarter ranged from 0.1% to 11.8% and 01.% to 23.8% on the prior year. The highest decrease on the previous quarter was -2.8% and -27% on the prior year.

PublicationFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Vuk'uzenzeleMtly849,9500.0%0.3%
PE ExpressWkly, Wed119,9780.0%0.0%
Soweto Urban NewsWkly, Th100,008-1.3%-8.3%
Sedibeng SterWkly, Th90,9800.0%0.0%
PlainsmanWkly, Wed89,5360.0%0.0%
Rekord East/OosWkly, Tue78,783-0.1%-0.3%
VukaniWkly, Wed78,0560.0%0.0%
Mthatha ExpressWkly, Wed69,9910.0%0.0%
TabletalkWkly, Wed67,8440.0%0.0%
Merebank & Chatsworth TabloidWkly, Wed64,9800.0%23.8%
North Coast Rising SunWkly, Wed64,8600.0%0.0%
Randburg SunWkly, Th59,9600.1%0.0%
Rekord CenturionWkly, Wed59,9290.0%-0.4%
Phoenix TabloidWkly, Tue55,9800.0%0.0%
Athlone NewsWkly, Wed54,1510.0%0.0%
Kathorus MailF54,0250.0%0.2%
Highway MailWkly, Fr53,8700.1%-0.6%
Chatsworth Rising SunWkly, Tue53,0500.0%0.8%
The Springfield Weekly GazetteWkly, Th52,4800.0%0.0%
City Vision (Khayalitsha)Wkly, Th50,5870.0%0.0%
People s Post Mitchells PlainWkly, Tue50,0000.0%0.0%
YOUReThekwiniMtly50,000
Sandton ChronicleWkly, Wed49,740-0.2%0.1%
Kempton ExpressWkly, Th48,9981.1%0.9%
Southern MailWkly, Wed48,8530.0%0.0%
ThembisanF48,591-2.1%-2.5%
Southern Suburbs TatlerWkly, Wed47,2380.0%0.0%
Roodepoort RecordWkly, Th46,6840.1%1.7%
Bedfordview & Edenvale NewsWkly, Wed44,9221.4%1.4%
Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant)Wkly, Th44,8890.0%0.0%
Overport Rising SunWkly, Th44,8500.0%0.9%
Boksburg AdvertiserWkly, Tue43,037-0.1%-1.0%
BloemnuusWkly, Th42,0430.2%1.2%
Ster, SouthWkly, Tue41,4600.0%0.0%
Ethekwini TimesWkly, Fr40,9800.0%0.0%
Umlazi TimesWkly, Th40,9800.0%0.0%
Rosebank Killarney GazetteWkly, Tue40,911-0.3%0.1%
Diamond Fields AdvertiserWkly, Fr40,000
Rekord North/NoordWkly, Th39,9820.1%0.1%
Benoni City TimesWkly, Th38,0650.0%-0.3%
Alberton RecordWkly, Wed37,575-0.1%0.2%
Go & ExpressWkly, Th37,293-0.2%-0.2%
Helderberg Gazette & District MailWkly, Wed37,1350.3%16.8%
Fourways ReviewWkly, Wed36,795-0.2%-0.1%
Noordkaap BulletinWkly, Th35,3260.1%0.3%
VistaWkly, Th35,2560.0%0.1%
Maritzburg EchoWkly, Th34,9800.0%0.2%
Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star)Wkly, Tue34,9800.0%0.0%
Msunduzi Eyethu (former Edendale)Wkly, Th34,9480.0%0.0%
South Coast FeverWkly, Th34,8820.1%-0.1%
Ridge TimesWkly, Tue34,4000.0%0.0%
ExpressWkly, Wed34,0720.0%0.0%
Rekord MootWkly, Th33,517-0.1%-0.2%
Ster, NorthWkly, Tue32,7600.0%0.0%
IDISKI TIMESWkly, Tue31,70911.8%
Constantiaberg BulletinWkly, Wed31,3160.0%0.0%
False Bay EchoWkly, Wed30,8790.0%0.0%
Atlantic SunWkly, Wed30,7940.0%0.0%
Northcliff & Melville TimesWkly, Tue30,6010.5%0.6%
BolanderWkly, Wed30,4610.0%0.0%
Tygerburger Table ViewWkly, Wed30,0670.0%-4.6%
Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch)Wkly, Wed30,0660.0%0.0%
UD ExpressWkly, Wed29,9910.0%0.0%
Dolphin Coast MailWkly, Wed29,9600.0%0.1%
East Coast MailWkly, Wed29,9600.0%0.1%
Maritzburg SunWkly, Wed29,9560.0%0.0%
Public EyeWkly, Th29,9520.0%0.0%
Coastal WeeklyWkly, Th29,945-0.1%-0.1%
Rising Sun LenasiaWkly, Wed29,9250.0%0.0%
Issue MangaungWkly, Wed29,9000.0%0.0%
North Coast CourierWkly, Wed29,8930.0%0.0%
Umlazi EyethuWkly, Fr29,8810.0%0.0%
Germiston City NewsWkly, Tue29,784-0.1%-1.1%
Rekord MamelodiWkly, Fr29,699-0.8%-0.8%
City Vision (Langa/Gugulethu)Wkly, Th29,4130.0%-9.5%
Stanger WeeklyWkly, Wed29,000-0.7%-1.0%
Rekord NowetoF28,9500.0%0.0%
Polokwane Observer.Wkly, Th28,907-2.8%-0.4%
Midrand ReporterWkly, Th28,180-0.2%-0.1%
People s Post Athlone & LandsdowneWkly, Tue28,0000.0%0.0%
Northglen NewsWkly, Fr27,382-0.1%-0.5%
Berea MailWkly, Fr27,065-0.1%-0.1%
Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside ChronicleWkly, Th26,681-0.3%-0.2%
Krugersdorp NewsWkly, Wed26,347-0.3%1.4%
Springs AdvertiserWkly, Th25,929-0.3%-0.4%
Southern CourierWkly, Tue25,3720.0%-0.1%
Tygerburger Eersterivier/Blue DownsWkly, Wed25,0930.1%-8.3%
People s Post Woodstock & CityWkly, Tue25,0000.0%0.0%
People s Post Grassy Park & RetreatWkly, Tue25,0000.0%0.0%
Eikestadnuus.Wkly, Th23,9690.2%-0.3%
Intshonalanga EyethuWkly, Fr23,7800.0%0.0%
People s Post False BayWkly, Tue22,0000.0%0.0%
Xpress TimesWkly, Wed21,9800.2%-0.1%
Issue, Eastern Free StateWkly, Th21,9000.0%0.0%
Comaro ChronicleWkly, Wed20,850-0.3%0.2%
Hermanus Times.Wkly, Wed20,8020.1%0.7%
Tygerburger DurbanvilleWkly, Wed20,302-0.1%-3.3%
Rekord West News/Wes NuusF20,2000.0%0.2%
Isolezwe IesiXhosaWkly, Th20,000
People s Post Claremont/RondeboschWkly, Tue20,0000.0%0.0%
People s Post Constantia/WynbergWkly, Tue20,0000.0%0.0%
Kouga ExpressWkly, Th19,9890.0%0.0%
Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni)F19,9600.0%0.0%
UGU EyethuWkly, Wed19,9100.3%0.3%
Bonus ReviewWkly, Wed19,8940.2%0.2%
Merebank Rising SunWkly, Tue19,8500.0%0.0%
Mid South Coast Rising SunWkly, Tue19,8500.0%0.0%
South Coast SunWkly, Fr19,8110.2%-0.3%
RepresentativeWkly, Mon19,710-2.8%-27.0%
Heidelberg/Nigel HerautWkly, Wed19,6040.0%1.2%
Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor).Wkly, Tue19,383-1.1%0.4%
Tygerburger BellvilleWkly, Wed19,3010.2%-0.4%
Brakpan HeraldWkly, Fr19,0900.6%-1.2%
Tygerburger KuilsrivierWkly, Wed19,0780.0%-1.5%
Rekord Central/SentraalF18,4950.0%0.0%
Tygerburger BrackenfellWkly, Wed18,2590.1%-6.4%
TygerBurger De GrendelWkly, Wed18,1370.0%-2.7%
Randfontein / Westonaria Herald.Wkly, Tue18,073-0.6%-0.9%
Southlands SunWkly, Fr17,7260.5%-0.2%
SteelburgerWkly, Th17,7000.0%0.0%
Tygerburger KraaifonteinWkly, Wed17,0930.1%-8.7%
TygerBurger Tyger ValleyWkly, Wed17,0840.0%-2.3%
Tygerburger MilnertonWkly, Wed17,053-0.1%-5.6%
Potchefstroom Herald.Wkly, Fr16,9380.0%0.0%
Tygerburger Elsiesrivier & RavensmeadWkly, Wed16,0590.0%0.0%
Northern EyethuMtly15,8610.0%0.0%
Weskus NuusF14,9950.0%0.1%
Alex NewsF14,7900.0%0.1%
Tygerburger GoodwoodWkly, Wed14,0790.1%-0.3%
Tygerburger ParowWkly, Wed14,0740.0%-2.2%
Queensburgh NewsF12,9280.0%-0.9%
HerrieWkly, Th12,591-0.4%0.0%
Breederivier Gazette.Wkly, Wed12,4350.1%3.3%
Vrystaat KroonF12,3610.5%1.6%
Village TalkWkly, Wed11,9460.0%0.0%
Carletonville Herald.Wkly, Fr11,9100.0%-0.5%
Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch)Mtly11,8530.0%0.0%
Highvelder, TheWkly, Fr11,7600.0%0.0%
Daily Sun On the GO - ECWkly, Th10,9950.0%0.0%
City Vision (Lwandle / Nomzamo) former Kasi Vision HelderbergWkly, Th10,0000.0%0.0%
Greytown GazetteWkly, Mon9,9800.0%0.8%
Hazyview HeraldF9,7950.0%0.0%
Corridor GazetteF9,7100.0%0.0%
Uthukela EyethuWkly, Th9,665-2.3%-3.3%
Daily Sun On the GO - FSWkly, Th7,9950.0%0.0%
YstervarkWkly, Th7,9250.0%0.0%
Parys GazetteWkly, Fr7,4800.0%0.0%
Sentinel NewsWkly, Wed7,1450.0%0.0%
Daily Sun On the GO - KZNWkly, Th5,9950.0%0.0%
Capricorn Voice ..Q5,723-2.6%0.1%
Daily Sun On the GO - WCWkly, Th4,9950.0%0.0%
Inner City GazetteWkly, Th4,9750.0%0.0%
The HiltonMtly4,9600.0%0.0%
Free State SunWkly, Th4,7500.0%0.0%
Standerton Advertiser.Wkly, Tue4,7500.0%0.0%
Northern Review WeekendWkly, Fr4,739-2.6%
Maluti NewsWkly, Fr2,4950.0%0.0%
Eastern Cape Rising SunWkly, TueTerminated
Maseru MetroWkly, ThTerminated
The Olifants NewsFTerminated
Southern StarWkly, FrRebranded
Komani Karoo ExpressMtlyDiscontinued

*Non-South African newspapers

NextOptions
Danette Breitenbach
Danette Breitenbach's articles

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Read more: newspapers, digital newspapers, circulation, newspaper circulation, Audit Bureau of Circulation South Africa

