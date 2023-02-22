Newspapers ABC Q4 2022: Nothing to see here folks...

Not memorable, with nothing to make you want to stop and linger longer than fill up your petrol tank. As such the newspaper category in Quarter 4, 2022 (Q4, 2022) remains pretty even, despite total circulation moving up from 6,539,215 (Q3, 2022) to 6,607,216.
Since 2020, overall, except for free newspapers, all the newspaper categories dropped between 10% and 22%, with daily newspapers declining consistently between a 3 - 4 per cent loss every quarter.
Free newspapers would have also remained relatively flat, if not for three new members in this category that shifted the category from 5,466,137 (Q3, 2022) to 5,575,683 (Q4, 2022).
Hybrid newspapers have increased from 79,479 (Q3, 2022) to 82,877 (Q4, 2022) on the back of free newspapers.
This category’s decline continued with only The Witness showing a slight increase on the previous quarter (0.3%) and the Daily Dispatch with an increase (3.1%) on the prior year.
Daily Nation*, Sowetan and Bukedde* all had double-figure decreases on the previous quarter, with all three also showing double-figure declines on the prior year.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Daily Nation
|MD, Mo-Sat
|63,195
|63,195
|-10.5%
|-10.1%
|Daily Sun
|Mo-Fr
|27,833
|173
|28,006
|-9.5%
|-30.3%
|Isolezwe
|MD, Mo-Fr
|26,437
|572
|27,009
|-8.2%
|-17.4%
|Burger, Die Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|26,309
|642
|26,951
|-3.9%
|-9.6%
|Bukedde
|MD, Mo-Sat
|21,006
|21,006
|-13.9%
|-30.3%
|Beeld, Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|19,774
|544
|20,318
|-5.4%
|-8.3%
|New Vision
|MD, Mo-Fr
|16,860
|272
|17,132
|-3.2%
|-5.8%
|Son (Daily)
|MD, Mo-Fr
|15,964
|52
|16,016
|-4.8%
|-22.2%
|Citizen, The (Daily)
|MD, Mo-Fr
|15,215
|9,240
|24,455
|-1.6%
|-11.0%
|Star, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|14,071
|13,186
|27,257
|-1.1%
|-0.6%
|Sowetan
|Mo-Fr
|14,049
|10,820
|24,869
|-10.0%
|-15.0%
|Times of Swaziland
|MD, Mo-Fr
|13,821
|13,821
|-1.7%
|-16.0%
|Business Day
|MD, Mo-Fr
|11,241
|3,169
|14,410
|-3.9%
|-5.8%
|Daily Dispatch
|MD, Mo-Fr
|10,611
|278
|10,889
|-0.1%
|3.1%
|Herald, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|9,880
|500
|10,380
|-1.0%
|-5.3%
|Mercury, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|7,481
|3,509
|10,990
|-3.0%
|-5.5%
|Cape Times
|MD, Mo-Fr
|6,979
|4,326
|11,305
|-0.8%
|-4.6%
|Cape Argus
|MD, Mo-Fr
|6,406
|4,053
|10,459
|-0.1%
|-5.9%
|Witness, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|6,314
|91
|6,405
|0.3%
|-13.0%
|Daily News
|MD, Mo-Fr
|5,490
|3,428
|8,918
|-2.6%
|-7.9%
|Pretoria News
|MD, Mo-Fr
|Resigned
This ever-shrinking category, with one resigned and two terminated newspapers, had some good news with half of the category with increases ranging from 0.1% for Mail & Guardian to 0.4% for The Post to Daily Maverick’s10.1%.
Countering this are some big decreases on the prior year for The Post but in particular for Mail & Guardian.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Soccer Laduma
|Wkly, Wed
|66,299
|66,299
|-16.0%
|-20.9%
|Ilanga
|2xW, Mo&Th
|33,315
|33,315
|-6.5%
|-15.4%
|Post, The
|Wkly, Wed
|15,109
|3,549
|18,658
|0.4%
|-8.9%
|Mail & Guardian
|Wkly, Fr
|8,106
|398
|8,504
|0.1%
|-17.2%
|Daily Maverick,
|Wkly, Sat
|7,598
|1,333
|8,931
|10.1%
|Voice, The
|Wkly, Fr
|7,128
|7,128
|-7.6%
|-44.2%
|Lesotho Times
|Wkly, Th
|6,405
|6,405
|-10.6%
|-1.0%
|BOTSWANA GUARDIAN
|Wkly, Wed
|Terminated
|The Midweek Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|Terminated
|Diamond Fields Advertiser.
|Wkly, Fr
|Resigned
Only four newspapers in this category had increases on the previous quarter; Isolezwe ngoMgquibelo, Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch), Weekend Post, Weekend Witness and Weekend Argus.
However for the majority of the newspapers, the decreases on the previous quarter were in single figures.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Sunday Times
|Wknd
|78,940
|30,052
|108,992
|-2.3%
|-6.1%
|Sunday Nation
|Wkly, Sun
|67,772
|67,772
|-14.0%
|-17.4%
|Rapport
|Wknd
|63,145
|235
|63,380
|-4.7%
|-12.2%
|Burger, Die Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|36,322
|656
|36,978
|-3.2%
|-10.3%
|Beeld, Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|25,386
|215
|25,601
|-5.1%
|-6.4%
|Isolezwe ngoMgqibelo
|Wkly, Sat
|22,203
|2
|22,205
|2.8%
|-9.1%
|Sunday World
|Wknd
|19,015
|4,681
|23,696
|-5.5%
|-21.3%
|Isolezwe ngeSonto
|Wkly, Sun
|16,771
|3
|16,774
|-9.6%
|-18.1%
|City Press
|Wknd
|15,987
|303
|16,290
|-3.9%
|-22.1%
|Ilanga Langesonto
|Wknd
|15,562
|15,562
|-7.3%
|-15.4%
|Sunday Tribune
|Wkly, Sun
|15,414
|3,989
|19,403
|-2.5%
|-11.8%
|Sunday Vision
|Wkly, Sun
|10,696
|305
|11,001
|-0.2%
|-12.9%
|Citizen, The (Saturday)
|Wkly, Sat
|9,423
|2
|9,425
|-3.3%
|-13.2%
|Independent on Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|9,329
|3,733
|13,062
|-2.8%
|-12.7%
|Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch)
|Wknd
|8,389
|138
|8,527
|0.7%
|-13.4%
|Weekend Argus
|Wknd
|8,022
|4,426
|12,448
|2.2%
|-5.4%
|Weekend Post
|Wknd
|7,622
|450
|8,072
|0.3%
|-7.3%
|Weekend Witness
|Wkly, Sat
|5,621
|89
|5,710
|1.8%
|-12.8%
|Saturday Star, The
|Wkly, Sat
|4,699
|3,507
|8,206
|-0.4%
|-10.0%
|Pretoria News Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|Resigned
As with the weekend newspaper category, the local newspaper category had some increases on the previous quarter, with the decreases mostly in single figures.
Knysna Plett Herald and Die Daller were the standouts followed by Talk of the Town and Mosselbay Advertiser.
However, unlike the other categories, local newspapers showed some strong increases on the prior year with figures as high as 48.4% and 26.5% However in line with the other categories most local newspapers showed a decline on the prior year.
There was one rebrand, one no submission and six changed sector in the category
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Witbank News, Fri
|Wkly, Fr
|19,651
|19,651
|-0.1%
|48.4%
|Middelburg Observer, Fri
|Wkly, Fr
|16,886
|16,886
|-1.0%
|36.5%
|African Reporter
|Wkly, Fr
|12,738
|12,738
|-9.6%
|-18.5%
|George Herald (Thursday)
|Wkly, Th
|9,303
|9,303
|-0.3%
|-13.2%
|Mpumalanga News
|Wkly, Wed
|7,166
|7,166
|-2.3%
|14.7%
|Paarl Post
|Wkly, Th
|6,874
|45
|6,919
|-0.2%
|-6.6%
|Worcester Standard
|Wkly, Th
|5,590
|30
|5,620
|1.4%
|-2.9%
|Weslander, The
|Wkly, Th
|5,155
|220
|5,375
|-1.2%
|-9.9%
|Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday)
|Wkly, Fr
|4,869
|490
|5,359
|-9.4%
|-11.4%
|Limpopo Mirror
|Wkly, Fr
|4,656
|4,656
|-0.2%
|11.7%
|Mosselbay Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|4,291
|4,291
|4.1%
|-8.7%
|Vaalweekblad
|Wkly, Th
|3,106
|3,106
|1.3%
|-17.2%
|Zululand Observer Monday
|Wkly, Mon
|2,382
|380
|2,762
|-11.2%
|-16.8%
|Daller, Die
|Wkly, Fr
|1,771
|1,771
|5.9%
|17.3%
|South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum
|Wkly, Th
|1,677
|1,677
|0.4%
|-16.9%
|Talk of the Town
|Wkly, Fr
|1,365
|1,365
|4.4%
|-15.4%
|Bosvelder Review
|Wkly, Fr
|1,175
|1,175
|-6.7%
|-9.5%
|Knysna Plett Herald
|Wkly, Th
|1,172
|1,172
|7.2%
|-10.3%
|Streeknuus
|Wkly, Fr
|1,006
|1,006
|-0.2%
|-23.6%
|Oudtshoorn Courant
|Wkly, Fr
|835
|835
|-6.1%
|-21.0%
|Graaff Reinet Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|743
|743
|-5.8%
|-21.5%
|District Mail
|Wkly, Th
|Rebranded
|The Courier
|Wkly, Fr
|No Submission
|Estcourt and Midlands News
|Wkly, Fr
|Changed Sector
|Ladysmith Gazette
|Wkly, Fr
|Changed Sector
|Newcastle and District Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|Changed Sector
|Northern Natal Courier
|Wkly, Fr
|Changed Sector
|Northern Review Weekend
|Wkly, Fr
|Changed Sector
|Vryheid Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|Changed Sector
The category was generally flat, with very little up or down moment on the previous quarter and prior year.
Increases on the previous quarter ranged from 0.1% to 11.8% and 01.% to 23.8% on the prior year. The highest decrease on the previous quarter was -2.8% and -27% on the prior year.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Vuk'uzenzele
|Mtly
|849,950
|0.0%
|0.3%
|PE Express
|Wkly, Wed
|119,978
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Soweto Urban News
|Wkly, Th
|100,008
|-1.3%
|-8.3%
|Sedibeng Ster
|Wkly, Th
|90,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Plainsman
|Wkly, Wed
|89,536
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rekord East/Oos
|Wkly, Tue
|78,783
|-0.1%
|-0.3%
|Vukani
|Wkly, Wed
|78,056
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Mthatha Express
|Wkly, Wed
|69,991
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tabletalk
|Wkly, Wed
|67,844
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Merebank & Chatsworth Tabloid
|Wkly, Wed
|64,980
|0.0%
|23.8%
|North Coast Rising Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|64,860
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Randburg Sun
|Wkly, Th
|59,960
|0.1%
|0.0%
|Rekord Centurion
|Wkly, Wed
|59,929
|0.0%
|-0.4%
|Phoenix Tabloid
|Wkly, Tue
|55,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Athlone News
|Wkly, Wed
|54,151
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Kathorus Mail
|F
|54,025
|0.0%
|0.2%
|Highway Mail
|Wkly, Fr
|53,870
|0.1%
|-0.6%
|Chatsworth Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|53,050
|0.0%
|0.8%
|The Springfield Weekly Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|52,480
|0.0%
|0.0%
|City Vision (Khayalitsha)
|Wkly, Th
|50,587
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Mitchells Plain
|Wkly, Tue
|50,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|YOUReThekwini
|Mtly
|50,000
|Sandton Chronicle
|Wkly, Wed
|49,740
|-0.2%
|0.1%
|Kempton Express
|Wkly, Th
|48,998
|1.1%
|0.9%
|Southern Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|48,853
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Thembisan
|F
|48,591
|-2.1%
|-2.5%
|Southern Suburbs Tatler
|Wkly, Wed
|47,238
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Roodepoort Record
|Wkly, Th
|46,684
|0.1%
|1.7%
|Bedfordview & Edenvale News
|Wkly, Wed
|44,922
|1.4%
|1.4%
|Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant)
|Wkly, Th
|44,889
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Overport Rising Sun
|Wkly, Th
|44,850
|0.0%
|0.9%
|Boksburg Advertiser
|Wkly, Tue
|43,037
|-0.1%
|-1.0%
|Bloemnuus
|Wkly, Th
|42,043
|0.2%
|1.2%
|Ster, South
|Wkly, Tue
|41,460
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Ethekwini Times
|Wkly, Fr
|40,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Umlazi Times
|Wkly, Th
|40,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rosebank Killarney Gazette
|Wkly, Tue
|40,911
|-0.3%
|0.1%
|Diamond Fields Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|40,000
|Rekord North/Noord
|Wkly, Th
|39,982
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Benoni City Times
|Wkly, Th
|38,065
|0.0%
|-0.3%
|Alberton Record
|Wkly, Wed
|37,575
|-0.1%
|0.2%
|Go & Express
|Wkly, Th
|37,293
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|Helderberg Gazette & District Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|37,135
|0.3%
|16.8%
|Fourways Review
|Wkly, Wed
|36,795
|-0.2%
|-0.1%
|Noordkaap Bulletin
|Wkly, Th
|35,326
|0.1%
|0.3%
|Vista
|Wkly, Th
|35,256
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Maritzburg Echo
|Wkly, Th
|34,980
|0.0%
|0.2%
|Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star)
|Wkly, Tue
|34,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Msunduzi Eyethu (former Edendale)
|Wkly, Th
|34,948
|0.0%
|0.0%
|South Coast Fever
|Wkly, Th
|34,882
|0.1%
|-0.1%
|Ridge Times
|Wkly, Tue
|34,400
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Express
|Wkly, Wed
|34,072
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rekord Moot
|Wkly, Th
|33,517
|-0.1%
|-0.2%
|Ster, North
|Wkly, Tue
|32,760
|0.0%
|0.0%
|IDISKI TIMES
|Wkly, Tue
|31,709
|11.8%
|Constantiaberg Bulletin
|Wkly, Wed
|31,316
|0.0%
|0.0%
|False Bay Echo
|Wkly, Wed
|30,879
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Atlantic Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|30,794
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Northcliff & Melville Times
|Wkly, Tue
|30,601
|0.5%
|0.6%
|Bolander
|Wkly, Wed
|30,461
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Table View
|Wkly, Wed
|30,067
|0.0%
|-4.6%
|Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch)
|Wkly, Wed
|30,066
|0.0%
|0.0%
|UD Express
|Wkly, Wed
|29,991
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Dolphin Coast Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|29,960
|0.0%
|0.1%
|East Coast Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|29,960
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Maritzburg Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|29,956
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Public Eye
|Wkly, Th
|29,952
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Coastal Weekly
|Wkly, Th
|29,945
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Rising Sun Lenasia
|Wkly, Wed
|29,925
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Issue Mangaung
|Wkly, Wed
|29,900
|0.0%
|0.0%
|North Coast Courier
|Wkly, Wed
|29,893
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Umlazi Eyethu
|Wkly, Fr
|29,881
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Germiston City News
|Wkly, Tue
|29,784
|-0.1%
|-1.1%
|Rekord Mamelodi
|Wkly, Fr
|29,699
|-0.8%
|-0.8%
|City Vision (Langa/Gugulethu)
|Wkly, Th
|29,413
|0.0%
|-9.5%
|Stanger Weekly
|Wkly, Wed
|29,000
|-0.7%
|-1.0%
|Rekord Noweto
|F
|28,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Polokwane Observer.
|Wkly, Th
|28,907
|-2.8%
|-0.4%
|Midrand Reporter
|Wkly, Th
|28,180
|-0.2%
|-0.1%
|People s Post Athlone & Landsdowne
|Wkly, Tue
|28,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Northglen News
|Wkly, Fr
|27,382
|-0.1%
|-0.5%
|Berea Mail
|Wkly, Fr
|27,065
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle
|Wkly, Th
|26,681
|-0.3%
|-0.2%
|Krugersdorp News
|Wkly, Wed
|26,347
|-0.3%
|1.4%
|Springs Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|25,929
|-0.3%
|-0.4%
|Southern Courier
|Wkly, Tue
|25,372
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Tygerburger Eersterivier/Blue Downs
|Wkly, Wed
|25,093
|0.1%
|-8.3%
|People s Post Woodstock & City
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Grassy Park & Retreat
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Eikestadnuus.
|Wkly, Th
|23,969
|0.2%
|-0.3%
|Intshonalanga Eyethu
|Wkly, Fr
|23,780
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post False Bay
|Wkly, Tue
|22,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Xpress Times
|Wkly, Wed
|21,980
|0.2%
|-0.1%
|Issue, Eastern Free State
|Wkly, Th
|21,900
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Comaro Chronicle
|Wkly, Wed
|20,850
|-0.3%
|0.2%
|Hermanus Times.
|Wkly, Wed
|20,802
|0.1%
|0.7%
|Tygerburger Durbanville
|Wkly, Wed
|20,302
|-0.1%
|-3.3%
|Rekord West News/Wes Nuus
|F
|20,200
|0.0%
|0.2%
|Isolezwe IesiXhosa
|Wkly, Th
|20,000
|People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Constantia/Wynberg
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Kouga Express
|Wkly, Th
|19,989
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni)
|F
|19,960
|0.0%
|0.0%
|UGU Eyethu
|Wkly, Wed
|19,910
|0.3%
|0.3%
|Bonus Review
|Wkly, Wed
|19,894
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Merebank Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,850
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Mid South Coast Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,850
|0.0%
|0.0%
|South Coast Sun
|Wkly, Fr
|19,811
|0.2%
|-0.3%
|Representative
|Wkly, Mon
|19,710
|-2.8%
|-27.0%
|Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut
|Wkly, Wed
|19,604
|0.0%
|1.2%
|Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor).
|Wkly, Tue
|19,383
|-1.1%
|0.4%
|Tygerburger Bellville
|Wkly, Wed
|19,301
|0.2%
|-0.4%
|Brakpan Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|19,090
|0.6%
|-1.2%
|Tygerburger Kuilsrivier
|Wkly, Wed
|19,078
|0.0%
|-1.5%
|Rekord Central/Sentraal
|F
|18,495
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Brackenfell
|Wkly, Wed
|18,259
|0.1%
|-6.4%
|TygerBurger De Grendel
|Wkly, Wed
|18,137
|0.0%
|-2.7%
|Randfontein / Westonaria Herald.
|Wkly, Tue
|18,073
|-0.6%
|-0.9%
|Southlands Sun
|Wkly, Fr
|17,726
|0.5%
|-0.2%
|Steelburger
|Wkly, Th
|17,700
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Kraaifontein
|Wkly, Wed
|17,093
|0.1%
|-8.7%
|TygerBurger Tyger Valley
|Wkly, Wed
|17,084
|0.0%
|-2.3%
|Tygerburger Milnerton
|Wkly, Wed
|17,053
|-0.1%
|-5.6%
|Potchefstroom Herald.
|Wkly, Fr
|16,938
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Elsiesrivier & Ravensmead
|Wkly, Wed
|16,059
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Northern Eyethu
|Mtly
|15,861
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Weskus Nuus
|F
|14,995
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Alex News
|F
|14,790
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Tygerburger Goodwood
|Wkly, Wed
|14,079
|0.1%
|-0.3%
|Tygerburger Parow
|Wkly, Wed
|14,074
|0.0%
|-2.2%
|Queensburgh News
|F
|12,928
|0.0%
|-0.9%
|Herrie
|Wkly, Th
|12,591
|-0.4%
|0.0%
|Breederivier Gazette.
|Wkly, Wed
|12,435
|0.1%
|3.3%
|Vrystaat Kroon
|F
|12,361
|0.5%
|1.6%
|Village Talk
|Wkly, Wed
|11,946
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Carletonville Herald.
|Wkly, Fr
|11,910
|0.0%
|-0.5%
|Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch)
|Mtly
|11,853
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Highvelder, The
|Wkly, Fr
|11,760
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Daily Sun On the GO - EC
|Wkly, Th
|10,995
|0.0%
|0.0%
|City Vision (Lwandle / Nomzamo) former Kasi Vision Helderberg
|Wkly, Th
|10,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Greytown Gazette
|Wkly, Mon
|9,980
|0.0%
|0.8%
|Hazyview Herald
|F
|9,795
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Corridor Gazette
|F
|9,710
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Uthukela Eyethu
|Wkly, Th
|9,665
|-2.3%
|-3.3%
|Daily Sun On the GO - FS
|Wkly, Th
|7,995
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Ystervark
|Wkly, Th
|7,925
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Parys Gazette
|Wkly, Fr
|7,480
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Sentinel News
|Wkly, Wed
|7,145
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Daily Sun On the GO - KZN
|Wkly, Th
|5,995
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Capricorn Voice ..
|Q
|5,723
|-2.6%
|0.1%
|Daily Sun On the GO - WC
|Wkly, Th
|4,995
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Inner City Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|4,975
|0.0%
|0.0%
|The Hilton
|Mtly
|4,960
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Free State Sun
|Wkly, Th
|4,750
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Standerton Advertiser.
|Wkly, Tue
|4,750
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Northern Review Weekend
|Wkly, Fr
|4,739
|-2.6%
|Maluti News
|Wkly, Fr
|2,495
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Eastern Cape Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|Terminated
|Maseru Metro
|Wkly, Th
|Terminated
|The Olifants News
|F
|Terminated
|Southern Star
|Wkly, Fr
|Rebranded
|Komani Karoo Express
|Mtly
|Discontinued
*Non-South African newspapers