Newspapers ABC Q4 2022: Nothing to see here folks...

If the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa Quarter 4, 2022 was a town, it would be one of those towns you pass through in the blink of an eye as you drive through the Karoo from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

Not memorable, with nothing to make you want to stop and linger longer than fill up your petrol tank. As such the newspaper category in Quarter 4, 2022 (Q4, 2022) remains pretty even, despite total circulation moving up from 6,539,215 (Q3, 2022) to 6,607,216.

Since 2020, overall, except for free newspapers, all the newspaper categories dropped between 10% and 22%, with daily newspapers declining consistently between a 3 - 4 per cent loss every quarter.

Free newspapers would have also remained relatively flat, if not for three new members in this category that shifted the category from 5,466,137 (Q3, 2022) to 5,575,683 (Q4, 2022).

Hybrid newspapers have increased from 79,479 (Q3, 2022) to 82,877 (Q4, 2022) on the back of free newspapers.

Daily newspapers

This category’s decline continued with only The Witness showing a slight increase on the previous quarter (0.3%) and the Daily Dispatch with an increase (3.1%) on the prior year.

Daily Nation*, Sowetan and Bukedde* all had double-figure decreases on the previous quarter, with all three also showing double-figure declines on the prior year.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Daily Nation MD, Mo-Sat 63,195 63,195 -10.5% -10.1% Daily Sun Mo-Fr 27,833 173 28,006 -9.5% -30.3% Isolezwe MD, Mo-Fr 26,437 572 27,009 -8.2% -17.4% Burger, Die Daily MD, Mo-Fr 26,309 642 26,951 -3.9% -9.6% Bukedde MD, Mo-Sat 21,006 21,006 -13.9% -30.3% Beeld, Daily MD, Mo-Fr 19,774 544 20,318 -5.4% -8.3% New Vision MD, Mo-Fr 16,860 272 17,132 -3.2% -5.8% Son (Daily) MD, Mo-Fr 15,964 52 16,016 -4.8% -22.2% Citizen, The (Daily) MD, Mo-Fr 15,215 9,240 24,455 -1.6% -11.0% Star, The MD, Mo-Fr 14,071 13,186 27,257 -1.1% -0.6% Sowetan Mo-Fr 14,049 10,820 24,869 -10.0% -15.0% Times of Swaziland MD, Mo-Fr 13,821 13,821 -1.7% -16.0% Business Day MD, Mo-Fr 11,241 3,169 14,410 -3.9% -5.8% Daily Dispatch MD, Mo-Fr 10,611 278 10,889 -0.1% 3.1% Herald, The MD, Mo-Fr 9,880 500 10,380 -1.0% -5.3% Mercury, The MD, Mo-Fr 7,481 3,509 10,990 -3.0% -5.5% Cape Times MD, Mo-Fr 6,979 4,326 11,305 -0.8% -4.6% Cape Argus MD, Mo-Fr 6,406 4,053 10,459 -0.1% -5.9% Witness, The MD, Mo-Fr 6,314 91 6,405 0.3% -13.0% Daily News MD, Mo-Fr 5,490 3,428 8,918 -2.6% -7.9% Pretoria News MD, Mo-Fr Resigned

Weekly newspapers

This ever-shrinking category, with one resigned and two terminated newspapers, had some good news with half of the category with increases ranging from 0.1% for Mail & Guardian to 0.4% for The Post to Daily Maverick’s10.1%.

Countering this are some big decreases on the prior year for The Post but in particular for Mail & Guardian.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Soccer Laduma Wkly, Wed 66,299 66,299 -16.0% -20.9% Ilanga 2xW, Mo&Th 33,315 33,315 -6.5% -15.4% Post, The Wkly, Wed 15,109 3,549 18,658 0.4% -8.9% Mail & Guardian Wkly, Fr 8,106 398 8,504 0.1% -17.2% Daily Maverick, Wkly, Sat 7,598 1,333 8,931 10.1% Voice, The Wkly, Fr 7,128 7,128 -7.6% -44.2% Lesotho Times Wkly, Th 6,405 6,405 -10.6% -1.0% BOTSWANA GUARDIAN Wkly, Wed Terminated The Midweek Sun Wkly, Wed Terminated Diamond Fields Advertiser. Wkly, Fr Resigned

Weekend newspapers

Only four newspapers in this category had increases on the previous quarter; Isolezwe ngoMgquibelo, Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch), Weekend Post, Weekend Witness and Weekend Argus.

However for the majority of the newspapers, the decreases on the previous quarter were in single figures.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Sunday Times Wknd 78,940 30,052 108,992 -2.3% -6.1% Sunday Nation Wkly, Sun 67,772 67,772 -14.0% -17.4% Rapport Wknd 63,145 235 63,380 -4.7% -12.2% Burger, Die Saturday Wkly, Sat 36,322 656 36,978 -3.2% -10.3% Beeld, Saturday Wkly, Sat 25,386 215 25,601 -5.1% -6.4% Isolezwe ngoMgqibelo Wkly, Sat 22,203 2 22,205 2.8% -9.1% Sunday World Wknd 19,015 4,681 23,696 -5.5% -21.3% Isolezwe ngeSonto Wkly, Sun 16,771 3 16,774 -9.6% -18.1% City Press Wknd 15,987 303 16,290 -3.9% -22.1% Ilanga Langesonto Wknd 15,562 15,562 -7.3% -15.4% Sunday Tribune Wkly, Sun 15,414 3,989 19,403 -2.5% -11.8% Sunday Vision Wkly, Sun 10,696 305 11,001 -0.2% -12.9% Citizen, The (Saturday) Wkly, Sat 9,423 2 9,425 -3.3% -13.2% Independent on Saturday Wkly, Sat 9,329 3,733 13,062 -2.8% -12.7% Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch) Wknd 8,389 138 8,527 0.7% -13.4% Weekend Argus Wknd 8,022 4,426 12,448 2.2% -5.4% Weekend Post Wknd 7,622 450 8,072 0.3% -7.3% Weekend Witness Wkly, Sat 5,621 89 5,710 1.8% -12.8% Saturday Star, The Wkly, Sat 4,699 3,507 8,206 -0.4% -10.0% Pretoria News Saturday Wkly, Sat Resigned

Local newspapers

As with the weekend newspaper category, the local newspaper category had some increases on the previous quarter, with the decreases mostly in single figures.

Knysna Plett Herald and Die Daller were the standouts followed by Talk of the Town and Mosselbay Advertiser.

However, unlike the other categories, local newspapers showed some strong increases on the prior year with figures as high as 48.4% and 26.5% However in line with the other categories most local newspapers showed a decline on the prior year.

There was one rebrand, one no submission and six changed sector in the category

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Witbank News, Fri Wkly, Fr 19,651 19,651 -0.1% 48.4% Middelburg Observer, Fri Wkly, Fr 16,886 16,886 -1.0% 36.5% African Reporter Wkly, Fr 12,738 12,738 -9.6% -18.5% George Herald (Thursday) Wkly, Th 9,303 9,303 -0.3% -13.2% Mpumalanga News Wkly, Wed 7,166 7,166 -2.3% 14.7% Paarl Post Wkly, Th 6,874 45 6,919 -0.2% -6.6% Worcester Standard Wkly, Th 5,590 30 5,620 1.4% -2.9% Weslander, The Wkly, Th 5,155 220 5,375 -1.2% -9.9% Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday) Wkly, Fr 4,869 490 5,359 -9.4% -11.4% Limpopo Mirror Wkly, Fr 4,656 4,656 -0.2% 11.7% Mosselbay Advertiser Wkly, Fr 4,291 4,291 4.1% -8.7% Vaalweekblad Wkly, Th 3,106 3,106 1.3% -17.2% Zululand Observer Monday Wkly, Mon 2,382 380 2,762 -11.2% -16.8% Daller, Die Wkly, Fr 1,771 1,771 5.9% 17.3% South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum Wkly, Th 1,677 1,677 0.4% -16.9% Talk of the Town Wkly, Fr 1,365 1,365 4.4% -15.4% Bosvelder Review Wkly, Fr 1,175 1,175 -6.7% -9.5% Knysna Plett Herald Wkly, Th 1,172 1,172 7.2% -10.3% Streeknuus Wkly, Fr 1,006 1,006 -0.2% -23.6% Oudtshoorn Courant Wkly, Fr 835 835 -6.1% -21.0% Graaff Reinet Advertiser Wkly, Th 743 743 -5.8% -21.5% District Mail Wkly, Th Rebranded The Courier Wkly, Fr No Submission Estcourt and Midlands News Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Ladysmith Gazette Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Newcastle and District Advertiser Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Northern Natal Courier Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Northern Review Weekend Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Vryheid Herald Wkly, Fr Changed Sector

Free newspapers

The category was generally flat, with very little up or down moment on the previous quarter and prior year.

Increases on the previous quarter ranged from 0.1% to 11.8% and 01.% to 23.8% on the prior year. The highest decrease on the previous quarter was -2.8% and -27% on the prior year.

Publication Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Vuk'uzenzele Mtly 849,950 0.0% 0.3% PE Express Wkly, Wed 119,978 0.0% 0.0% Soweto Urban News Wkly, Th 100,008 -1.3% -8.3% Sedibeng Ster Wkly, Th 90,980 0.0% 0.0% Plainsman Wkly, Wed 89,536 0.0% 0.0% Rekord East/Oos Wkly, Tue 78,783 -0.1% -0.3% Vukani Wkly, Wed 78,056 0.0% 0.0% Mthatha Express Wkly, Wed 69,991 0.0% 0.0% Tabletalk Wkly, Wed 67,844 0.0% 0.0% Merebank & Chatsworth Tabloid Wkly, Wed 64,980 0.0% 23.8% North Coast Rising Sun Wkly, Wed 64,860 0.0% 0.0% Randburg Sun Wkly, Th 59,960 0.1% 0.0% Rekord Centurion Wkly, Wed 59,929 0.0% -0.4% Phoenix Tabloid Wkly, Tue 55,980 0.0% 0.0% Athlone News Wkly, Wed 54,151 0.0% 0.0% Kathorus Mail F 54,025 0.0% 0.2% Highway Mail Wkly, Fr 53,870 0.1% -0.6% Chatsworth Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 53,050 0.0% 0.8% The Springfield Weekly Gazette Wkly, Th 52,480 0.0% 0.0% City Vision (Khayalitsha) Wkly, Th 50,587 0.0% 0.0% People s Post Mitchells Plain Wkly, Tue 50,000 0.0% 0.0% YOUReThekwini Mtly 50,000 Sandton Chronicle Wkly, Wed 49,740 -0.2% 0.1% Kempton Express Wkly, Th 48,998 1.1% 0.9% Southern Mail Wkly, Wed 48,853 0.0% 0.0% Thembisan F 48,591 -2.1% -2.5% Southern Suburbs Tatler Wkly, Wed 47,238 0.0% 0.0% Roodepoort Record Wkly, Th 46,684 0.1% 1.7% Bedfordview & Edenvale News Wkly, Wed 44,922 1.4% 1.4% Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant) Wkly, Th 44,889 0.0% 0.0% Overport Rising Sun Wkly, Th 44,850 0.0% 0.9% Boksburg Advertiser Wkly, Tue 43,037 -0.1% -1.0% Bloemnuus Wkly, Th 42,043 0.2% 1.2% Ster, South Wkly, Tue 41,460 0.0% 0.0% Ethekwini Times Wkly, Fr 40,980 0.0% 0.0% Umlazi Times Wkly, Th 40,980 0.0% 0.0% Rosebank Killarney Gazette Wkly, Tue 40,911 -0.3% 0.1% Diamond Fields Advertiser Wkly, Fr 40,000 Rekord North/Noord Wkly, Th 39,982 0.1% 0.1% Benoni City Times Wkly, Th 38,065 0.0% -0.3% Alberton Record Wkly, Wed 37,575 -0.1% 0.2% Go & Express Wkly, Th 37,293 -0.2% -0.2% Helderberg Gazette & District Mail Wkly, Wed 37,135 0.3% 16.8% Fourways Review Wkly, Wed 36,795 -0.2% -0.1% Noordkaap Bulletin Wkly, Th 35,326 0.1% 0.3% Vista Wkly, Th 35,256 0.0% 0.1% Maritzburg Echo Wkly, Th 34,980 0.0% 0.2% Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star) Wkly, Tue 34,980 0.0% 0.0% Msunduzi Eyethu (former Edendale) Wkly, Th 34,948 0.0% 0.0% South Coast Fever Wkly, Th 34,882 0.1% -0.1% Ridge Times Wkly, Tue 34,400 0.0% 0.0% Express Wkly, Wed 34,072 0.0% 0.0% Rekord Moot Wkly, Th 33,517 -0.1% -0.2% Ster, North Wkly, Tue 32,760 0.0% 0.0% IDISKI TIMES Wkly, Tue 31,709 11.8% Constantiaberg Bulletin Wkly, Wed 31,316 0.0% 0.0% False Bay Echo Wkly, Wed 30,879 0.0% 0.0% Atlantic Sun Wkly, Wed 30,794 0.0% 0.0% Northcliff & Melville Times Wkly, Tue 30,601 0.5% 0.6% Bolander Wkly, Wed 30,461 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Table View Wkly, Wed 30,067 0.0% -4.6% Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch) Wkly, Wed 30,066 0.0% 0.0% UD Express Wkly, Wed 29,991 0.0% 0.0% Dolphin Coast Mail Wkly, Wed 29,960 0.0% 0.1% East Coast Mail Wkly, Wed 29,960 0.0% 0.1% Maritzburg Sun Wkly, Wed 29,956 0.0% 0.0% Public Eye Wkly, Th 29,952 0.0% 0.0% Coastal Weekly Wkly, Th 29,945 -0.1% -0.1% Rising Sun Lenasia Wkly, Wed 29,925 0.0% 0.0% Issue Mangaung Wkly, Wed 29,900 0.0% 0.0% North Coast Courier Wkly, Wed 29,893 0.0% 0.0% Umlazi Eyethu Wkly, Fr 29,881 0.0% 0.0% Germiston City News Wkly, Tue 29,784 -0.1% -1.1% Rekord Mamelodi Wkly, Fr 29,699 -0.8% -0.8% City Vision (Langa/Gugulethu) Wkly, Th 29,413 0.0% -9.5% Stanger Weekly Wkly, Wed 29,000 -0.7% -1.0% Rekord Noweto F 28,950 0.0% 0.0% Polokwane Observer. Wkly, Th 28,907 -2.8% -0.4% Midrand Reporter Wkly, Th 28,180 -0.2% -0.1% People s Post Athlone & Landsdowne Wkly, Tue 28,000 0.0% 0.0% Northglen News Wkly, Fr 27,382 -0.1% -0.5% Berea Mail Wkly, Fr 27,065 -0.1% -0.1% Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle Wkly, Th 26,681 -0.3% -0.2% Krugersdorp News Wkly, Wed 26,347 -0.3% 1.4% Springs Advertiser Wkly, Th 25,929 -0.3% -0.4% Southern Courier Wkly, Tue 25,372 0.0% -0.1% Tygerburger Eersterivier/Blue Downs Wkly, Wed 25,093 0.1% -8.3% People s Post Woodstock & City Wkly, Tue 25,000 0.0% 0.0% People s Post Grassy Park & Retreat Wkly, Tue 25,000 0.0% 0.0% Eikestadnuus. Wkly, Th 23,969 0.2% -0.3% Intshonalanga Eyethu Wkly, Fr 23,780 0.0% 0.0% People s Post False Bay Wkly, Tue 22,000 0.0% 0.0% Xpress Times Wkly, Wed 21,980 0.2% -0.1% Issue, Eastern Free State Wkly, Th 21,900 0.0% 0.0% Comaro Chronicle Wkly, Wed 20,850 -0.3% 0.2% Hermanus Times. Wkly, Wed 20,802 0.1% 0.7% Tygerburger Durbanville Wkly, Wed 20,302 -0.1% -3.3% Rekord West News/Wes Nuus F 20,200 0.0% 0.2% Isolezwe IesiXhosa Wkly, Th 20,000 People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch Wkly, Tue 20,000 0.0% 0.0% People s Post Constantia/Wynberg Wkly, Tue 20,000 0.0% 0.0% Kouga Express Wkly, Th 19,989 0.0% 0.0% Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni) F 19,960 0.0% 0.0% UGU Eyethu Wkly, Wed 19,910 0.3% 0.3% Bonus Review Wkly, Wed 19,894 0.2% 0.2% Merebank Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 19,850 0.0% 0.0% Mid South Coast Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 19,850 0.0% 0.0% South Coast Sun Wkly, Fr 19,811 0.2% -0.3% Representative Wkly, Mon 19,710 -2.8% -27.0% Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut Wkly, Wed 19,604 0.0% 1.2% Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor). Wkly, Tue 19,383 -1.1% 0.4% Tygerburger Bellville Wkly, Wed 19,301 0.2% -0.4% Brakpan Herald Wkly, Fr 19,090 0.6% -1.2% Tygerburger Kuilsrivier Wkly, Wed 19,078 0.0% -1.5% Rekord Central/Sentraal F 18,495 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Brackenfell Wkly, Wed 18,259 0.1% -6.4% TygerBurger De Grendel Wkly, Wed 18,137 0.0% -2.7% Randfontein / Westonaria Herald. Wkly, Tue 18,073 -0.6% -0.9% Southlands Sun Wkly, Fr 17,726 0.5% -0.2% Steelburger Wkly, Th 17,700 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Kraaifontein Wkly, Wed 17,093 0.1% -8.7% TygerBurger Tyger Valley Wkly, Wed 17,084 0.0% -2.3% Tygerburger Milnerton Wkly, Wed 17,053 -0.1% -5.6% Potchefstroom Herald. Wkly, Fr 16,938 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Elsiesrivier & Ravensmead Wkly, Wed 16,059 0.0% 0.0% Northern Eyethu Mtly 15,861 0.0% 0.0% Weskus Nuus F 14,995 0.0% 0.1% Alex News F 14,790 0.0% 0.1% Tygerburger Goodwood Wkly, Wed 14,079 0.1% -0.3% Tygerburger Parow Wkly, Wed 14,074 0.0% -2.2% Queensburgh News F 12,928 0.0% -0.9% Herrie Wkly, Th 12,591 -0.4% 0.0% Breederivier Gazette. Wkly, Wed 12,435 0.1% 3.3% Vrystaat Kroon F 12,361 0.5% 1.6% Village Talk Wkly, Wed 11,946 0.0% 0.0% Carletonville Herald. Wkly, Fr 11,910 0.0% -0.5% Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch) Mtly 11,853 0.0% 0.0% Highvelder, The Wkly, Fr 11,760 0.0% 0.0% Daily Sun On the GO - EC Wkly, Th 10,995 0.0% 0.0% City Vision (Lwandle / Nomzamo) former Kasi Vision Helderberg Wkly, Th 10,000 0.0% 0.0% Greytown Gazette Wkly, Mon 9,980 0.0% 0.8% Hazyview Herald F 9,795 0.0% 0.0% Corridor Gazette F 9,710 0.0% 0.0% Uthukela Eyethu Wkly, Th 9,665 -2.3% -3.3% Daily Sun On the GO - FS Wkly, Th 7,995 0.0% 0.0% Ystervark Wkly, Th 7,925 0.0% 0.0% Parys Gazette Wkly, Fr 7,480 0.0% 0.0% Sentinel News Wkly, Wed 7,145 0.0% 0.0% Daily Sun On the GO - KZN Wkly, Th 5,995 0.0% 0.0% Capricorn Voice .. Q 5,723 -2.6% 0.1% Daily Sun On the GO - WC Wkly, Th 4,995 0.0% 0.0% Inner City Gazette Wkly, Th 4,975 0.0% 0.0% The Hilton Mtly 4,960 0.0% 0.0% Free State Sun Wkly, Th 4,750 0.0% 0.0% Standerton Advertiser. Wkly, Tue 4,750 0.0% 0.0% Northern Review Weekend Wkly, Fr 4,739 -2.6% Maluti News Wkly, Fr 2,495 0.0% 0.0% Eastern Cape Rising Sun Wkly, Tue Terminated Maseru Metro Wkly, Th Terminated The Olifants News F Terminated Southern Star Wkly, Fr Rebranded Komani Karoo Express Mtly Discontinued

*Non-South African newspapers