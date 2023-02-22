Industries

Up close and personal. Nedbank IMC 2023 gets real

22 Feb 2023
Issued by: IMC Conference
This year the Nedbank IMC will be hosting an in-person limited seating event for the first time in four years. While the virtual format did not dim the impact of Nedbank IMC - which saw 2,000 delegates from 15 countries gather online last year - 2023's hybrid format of in person and online is perfectly in tune with the conference theme of Marketing. Up close and personal.
Up close and personal. Nedbank IMC 2023 gets real

Each year the Nedbank IMC develops a theme reflective of marketing’s current concerns and conversations. This year’s theme Up close and personal has a dual meaning. Following the Nedbank IMC’s in-person hiatus, it’s time to get together once again, reconnect and forge new connections.

It is also a time for marketing to get to know and understand customers better. Dale Hefer, CEO of Nedbank IMC says that as today’s customers continue to grow in sophistication and complexity, not knowing our customers can have a material impact on brands. According to global research company Euromonitor, 30% of Gen Z consumers, in particular, make purchase decisions based on brands' social and political beliefs, while 24% boycott brands that don’t share their social or political beliefs. Dale says: “As marketers and advertisers it’s imperative that we dial in to our customers to gain deeper levels of understanding so that we can reflect our customers’ core values back at them in all that we do.”

This year Nedbank IMC delegates can expect the same winning one day, one stage, no less than 18 speakers formula. For those familiar with Nedbank IMC, they will – quite rightly – anticipate the high energy and pacy line-up of local and international thought leaders which exemplifies the conference.

For those yet to attend, Nedbank IMC is not only a knowledge-sharing platform in which to hear first-hand from some of Africa and the world’s leading marketing voices; it is a master class in a conference approach. But don’t delay, there are limited seats for the in-person event which will be held at Urban Brew Studios in Johannesburg on 15 September 2023. Register today.

In-person tickets (conference only) priced at R3,000 (excl VAT) until 31 March 2023.
In-person tickets (conference and Effie Awards South Africa) priced at R4,000 (excl VAT) until 31 March 2023.
Virtual tickets priced at R1,499.
For more information visit: www.imcconference.com.

IMC Conference
The Nedbank IMC has become Africa's premier integrated marketing conference. Any marketing person irrespective of role, level or discipline needs to attend this conference.
Read more: Nedbank, IMC Conference, Dale Hefer

