From breaking bad to business grad and how to deal with pressure

Africa’s biggest marketing conference, the Nedbank IMC, is well-known for its hard-hitting, often unexpected agenda. This year, former Gang Boss Welcome Witbooi and Combat Streamed Pilot Major Mandisa Mfeka will be sharing their remarkable stories as part of the continued conference partnership with Unique Speakers Bureau International (USBI).

USBI is a globally recognised, award-winning Speakers Bureau, with a presence across no less than six continents. In line with the conference’s signature ‘no-waffle,’ just ‘straight talk’ brief, this partnership is all about delivering on focused, authentic and inspiring insights that help drive the Marketing is Business® mantra.

“We work hard to find unique yet relevant thought leaders,” says IMC CEO Dale Hefer. “These 10-minute motivation sessions in partnership with USBI are guaranteed to inspire our 2000 delegates this year.”

Welcome Witbooi and Major Mandisa Mfeka - take to the stage on 18 September to share their transformational stories 'From Breaking Bad to Business Grad' and 'Breaking Barriers and Dealing with Pressure.'

Welcome is a former gang boss turned human rights defender, inspirational speaker and professional business coach. A journey not without its hardships and hazards - quitting the gang underworld for a life dedicated to uplifting vulnerable communities can be fraught with danger. But these challenges have made Welcome’s commitment to supporting and motivating at-risk youth in particular, unwavering. For him there is no going back. In 2018, Welcome established BrightSpark Foundation SA to serve as a beacon to inspire change and restore hope to vulnerable communities. Today the Foundation has grown and offers a variety of youth and community-based development programmes in the Western Cape and Gauteng.

Mandisa Mfeka’s journey to the skies has been no less inspiring. She is the first ever black female combat streamed pilot in the South African Air Force and certified as an esteemed Hawk Mk120 Commander. Mandisa captured the nation’s attention when she flew in the prestigious Hawk Formation Flypast during the Inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019. But there is more to Mandisa than her flying achievements. Always motivating and supporting the next generation to defy the odds and aim for the skies, Mandisa is committed to empowering young girls to break barriers, re-frame the narrative and pursue careers in any field that takes their fancy. For this, she is part of a non-profit organisation that is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of hundreds of girls around the country through various STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) programmes.

Both speakers have overcome enormous hardships and realised long-fought dreams to get to where they are today. With a common commitment to purpose, innovation, hard work and compassion. And a never-say-die attitude to any challenges that come their way.

The same type of spirit that drives the Marketing is Business® agenda - shaking things up, embracing change, staying relevant and authentic, and working tirelessly to demonstrate marketing’s true worth.

“Partnering with the Nedbank IMC for the second time running really cements our shared vision of collaboration, innovation & excellence; delivering the finest speakers for the foremost marketing conference” explains Paul McConnon, CEO of the USBI.

The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing event. Launched in 2019 it has become Africa’s biggest marketing conference. The Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) believes that Marketing is Business® and that marketing deserves its place at the boardroom table. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

One day of 15-minute presentations (with some exceptions), the conference is known for its hard-hitting global agenda with no sales pitches.

