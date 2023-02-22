Industries

Radio

Dynamic podcast aimed at empowering Mzansi's youth wins international award

22 Feb 2023
Issued by: Jacaranda FM
An exciting podcast focused on self-discovery for South African youth - 'Don't hold back - say it loud' - won a bronze award at this year's The Anthem Awards held in New York last week.
Dynamic podcast aimed at empowering Mzansi's youth wins international award

‘Don’t hold back’ is a first-of-its-kind podcast series created in collaboration with Jacaranda FM, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and East Coast Radio.

Gauteng’s beloved ‘More Music you Love’ radio station has added an exciting ecosystem of multimedia products like the ‘Don’t hold back’ podcast, and winning a bronze prize in the Education, Art, and Culture category celebrates our purpose and mission-driven work, and our collaborators of course,” says Deirdre King, managing director of Jacaranda FM.

The Anthem Awards honour the work of media, individuals, or organisations across the globe with a goal of social impact. ‘Don’t hold back’ was positioned amongst the stars as other winners include Human Rights Watch, cultural icons like Lil Nas X, Stephen Colbert, and the satire show ‘Last Week Tonight.’

“Thank you to all our fans who have supported us, our wonderful host Nozibele Qamngana, and the magnificent international team who collaborated internationally to bring this important bring this podcast to life!” adds King.

About the international collaboration

The podcast is presented by well-known health activist - Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba as she creates a safe space to discuss contentious and taboo issues that matter to young South Africans. Episodes seek to inspire and encourage listeners through personal stories of the guests, who share their stories of overcoming adversity, and in so doing – empower listeners under 35-years-old to do the same.

“This international broadcaster collaboration on a podcast, is a first of its kind on African soil as we created a digital product together from scratch – a true collaboration. We are incredibly honoured to be Deutsche Welle’s production and distribution partner in Africa. It’s also really exciting to present the youth with an audio companion, backed by data, and produced with the utmost care,” says King.

Key facts

About Nozibele Qamgana-Mayaba

South African presenter Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba is famous for her HIV/Aids activism and YouTube channel. After her own diagnosis with HIV in 2013, Nozibele made it her mission to hold open conversations about her journey living with HIV.

Now a published author and respected authority on the subject, the 31-year-old’s work was named as one of the web’s Top 15 HIV YouTube channels.

With her direct, engaging, and empathetic hosting style, she is the perfect fit to address taboo topics - and to say: Don't hold back!

Press enquiries

Roxanne Smith | az.oc.htimsdnarb@ennaxor
+2779 540 9216 (Phone calls & WhatsApp)

Jacaranda FM
Jacaranda FM broadcasts at 94.2FM from Midrand, Gauteng and is one of the most popular radio stations with a substantial footprint across Mzansi. The station has the only bilingual commercial license in the country; broadcasting regionally in English and Afrikaans across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West Province.
