Dynamic podcast aimed at empowering Mzansi's youth wins international award

An exciting podcast focused on self-discovery for South African youth - 'Don't hold back - say it loud' - won a bronze award at this year's The Anthem Awards held in New York last week.

‘Don’t hold back’ is a first-of-its-kind podcast series created in collaboration with Jacaranda FM, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and East Coast Radio.

Gauteng’s beloved ‘More Music you Love’ radio station has added an exciting ecosystem of multimedia products like the ‘Don’t hold back’ podcast, and winning a bronze prize in the Education, Art, and Culture category celebrates our purpose and mission-driven work, and our collaborators of course,” says Deirdre King, managing director of Jacaranda FM.

The Anthem Awards honour the work of media, individuals, or organisations across the globe with a goal of social impact. ‘Don’t hold back’ was positioned amongst the stars as other winners include Human Rights Watch, cultural icons like Lil Nas X, Stephen Colbert, and the satire show ‘Last Week Tonight.’

“Thank you to all our fans who have supported us, our wonderful host Nozibele Qamngana, and the magnificent international team who collaborated internationally to bring this important bring this podcast to life!” adds King.

About the international collaboration

The podcast is presented by well-known health activist - Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba as she creates a safe space to discuss contentious and taboo issues that matter to young South Africans. Episodes seek to inspire and encourage listeners through personal stories of the guests, who share their stories of overcoming adversity, and in so doing – empower listeners under 35-years-old to do the same.

“This international broadcaster collaboration on a podcast, is a first of its kind on African soil as we created a digital product together from scratch – a true collaboration. We are incredibly honoured to be Deutsche Welle’s production and distribution partner in Africa. It’s also really exciting to present the youth with an audio companion, backed by data, and produced with the utmost care,” says King.

Key facts

Listen at https://www.jacarandafm.com/jacpod/dont-hold-back-say-it-loud/ or on Apple Podcasts at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dont-hold-back-say-it-loud/id1631971351, Spotify via https://open.spotify.com/show/6nfUDXqv4OHg6gOHuQhjSI or Google Podcasts at https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pb25vLmZtL3Jzcy9jaGFuLzczNjc



Co-production of Kagiso Media (Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio) & Deutsche Welle and is the first international broadcaster collaboration for a podcast on African soil



The podcast is hosted at Jacaranda FM studios in Midrand, Johannesburg



Urban South Africans aged 20 to 35 are the target audience for the podcast



Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba, the well-known YouTuber and health activist hosts season one



Subjects are diverse and include gender-based violence, finance, mental health, depression, and toxic relationships to name a few



Language: English



Length: 20-30 mins each episode; the first season has 10 episodes



Rhythm of publication: monthly on all podcast platforms

About Nozibele Qamgana-Mayaba

South African presenter Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba is famous for her HIV/Aids activism and YouTube channel. After her own diagnosis with HIV in 2013, Nozibele made it her mission to hold open conversations about her journey living with HIV.

Now a published author and respected authority on the subject, the 31-year-old’s work was named as one of the web’s Top 15 HIV YouTube channels.

With her direct, engaging, and empathetic hosting style, she is the perfect fit to address taboo topics - and to say: Don't hold back!

Press enquiries

Roxanne Smith | az.oc.htimsdnarb@ennaxor

+2779 540 9216 (Phone calls & WhatsApp)