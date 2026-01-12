South Africa
    Johannesburg's reservoirs back in action post-maintenance shutdown

    Johannesburg’s water systems have fully recovered, with normal supply restored across affected areas following the completion of Rand Water’s 54-hour maintenance shutdown.
    12 Jan 2026
    Source: Pexels.
    The third and final phase concluded on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, allowing citywide services to resume.

    “[Full] restoration in certain parts can take up to several days.

    “Feed for the Braamfischerville Reservoir [is] back to normal and supplying adequately. Meadowlands Reservoir is also back to normal and supplying fairly. However, the direct feed has not yet fully recovered as full restoration in certain parts can take longer,” Johannesburg Water said in a statement.

    Furthermore, the Doornkop Reservoir... direct feed [is] back to normal, the Fleurhof Reservoir is supplying adequately, while the Roodepoort Deep direct feed is now supplying normally.

    “Johannesburg Water will monitor the restoration phase and attend to airlocks,” the statement concluded

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
