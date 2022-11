Newspapers ABC Q3 2022: Daily and local papers decline but numbers steady

The Audit Bureau of Circulations South Africa's (ABC) figures for Q3 2022 show daily newspapers are down on both a y-o-y and quarter-on-quarter basis while local newspapers continue to see a steady growth.

Source: compiled by Emily Stander.

In the report the ABC stated that despite decreasing consumption, South Africa still sees a massive amount of newspaper consumption.

“However, strategies aside, the media print industry in South Africa is still vast. The country still distributes about 10 million registered ABC publications in a quarter. A massive 6,5 million newspapers were consumed in Quarter 3, which remains an impressive high consumption for a country like South Africa,” states the report.

Daily newspapers

This quarter sees Daily Nation, Die Burger Daily, Bukedde, Beeld Daily and Sowetan up by less than 5% across the board.

The biggest losers this quarter are Herald, Son Daily, Daily Sun, The Citizen (Daily) and The Witness with all of them recording losses of over 5%.

Daily Sun has continued its losing streak this year as it records the biggest loss for y-o-y with a 27.8% loss.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Daily Nation MD, Mo-Sat 70,634 70,634 0.1% -5.9% Daily Sun Mo-Fr 30,775 167 30,942 -5.3% -27.8% Isolezwe MD, Mo-Fr 28,381 1,025 29,406 -2.6% -10.6% Burger, Die Daily MD, Mo-Fr 27,402 657 28,059 1.1% -7.0% Bukedde MD, Mo-Sat 24,401 24,401 1.4% -18.0% Beeld, Daily MD, Mo-Fr 20,693 780 21,473 2.2% -4.8% New Vision MD, Mo-Fr 17,591 100 17,691 -1.9% -2.2% Son (Daily) MD, Mo-Fr 16,774 51 16,825 -8.1% -22.8% Sowetan Mo-Fr 16,219 11,406 27,625 1.9% -8.6% Citizen, The (Daily) MD, Mo-Fr 15,728 9,117 24,845 -5.0% -9.0% Star, The MD, Mo-Fr 14,139 13,424 27,563 -1.4% 7.0% Times of Swaziland MD, Mo-Fr 14,067 14,067 -2.5% -19.6% Business Day MD, Mo-Fr 11,159 3,836 14,995 -1.3% -3.3% Daily Dispatch MD, Mo-Fr 10,741 159 10,900 -3.1% 6.9% Herald, The MD, Mo-Fr 9,986 500 10,486 -8.7% -5.1% Mercury, The MD, Mo-Fr 7,827 3,502 11,329 -2.0% -0.8% Cape Times MD, Mo-Fr 7,381 4,010 11,391 -2.0% -2.8% Cape Argus MD, Mo-Fr 6,322 4,148 10,470 -1.9% -5.5% Witness, The MD, Mo-Fr 6,264 121 6,385 -6.2% -12.7% Daily News MD, Mo-Fr 5,730 3,423 9,153 -2.7% -3.6% Pretoria News MD, Mo-Fr Resigned .

Weekly newspapers

Soccer Laduma and Lesotho Times are the only two weekly newspapers that saw an uptake this quarter with Lesotho Times seeing a 9% increase for the quarter, and an uptake from the prior year as well.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Soccer Laduma Wkly, Wed 78,894 78,894 5.5% -18.3% Ilanga 2xW, Mo&Th 35,634 35,634 -4.1% -13.3% Post, The Wkly, Wed 15,036 3,545 18,581 -5.1% -8.1% Mail & Guardian Wkly, Fr 7,970 522 8,492 -1.4% -25.9% Voice, The Wkly, Fr 7,711 7,711 -2.7% -19.4% Daily Maverick, Wkly, Sat 6,735 1,377 8,112 -2.2% Lesotho Times Wkly, Th 6,616 550 7,166 9.0% 9.4% BOTSWANA GUARDIAN Wkly, Wed Terminated The Midweek Sun Wkly, Wed Terminated Diamond Fields Advertiser. Wkly, Fr Resigned Suspended .

Weekend newspapers

Rapport and Beeld Saturday are the only two weekend newspapers that were up this quarter. The biggest loser in the third quarter is Sunday World which saw a double-digit loss. City Press saw the biggest y-o-y loss of 26.4% following a similar loss in Q2.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Sunday Times Wknd 81,404 30,106 111,510 -0.9% -5.9% Sunday Nation Wkly, Sun 78,763 78,763 -1.6% -9.1% Rapport Wknd 66,316 220 66,536 1.7% -11.2% Burger, Die Saturday Wkly, Sat 37,532 651 38,183 -1.0% -10.4% Beeld, Saturday Wkly, Sat 26,762 218 26,980 2.2% -8.7% Isolezwe ngoMgqibelo Wkly, Sat 21,595 2 21,597 -5.4% -15.4% Sunday World Wknd 21,084 3,981 25,065 -10.8% -19.2% Isolezwe ngeSonto Wkly, Sun 18,549 3 18,552 -0.6% -13.4% Ilanga Langesonto Wknd 16,796 16,796 -1.9% -16.3% City Press Wknd 16,643 313 16,956 -5.8% -26.4% Sunday Tribune Wkly, Sun 15,942 3,968 19,910 -4.0% -8.7% Sunday Vision Wkly, Sun 10,924 100 11,024 -4.8% -25.0% Independent on Saturday Wkly, Sat 9,717 3,722 13,439 -3.3% -9.7% Citizen, The (Saturday) Wkly, Sat 9,665 83 9,748 -1.3% -20.7% Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch) Wknd 8,364 105 8,469 -7.3% -10.7% Weekend Argus Wknd 7,659 4,517 12,176 -5.5% -6.8% Weekend Post Wknd 7,596 450 8,046 -3.8% -12.0% Weekend Witness Wkly, Sat 5,495 113 5,608 -5.7% -18.4% Saturday Star, The Wkly, Sat 4,682 3,554 8,236 -1.4% -10.9% Pretoria News Saturday Wkly, Sat Resigned .

Local newspapers

Local paper Witbank News which shined in the Q2 with a double-digit increase saw a 2.2% loss this quarter. However it has continued to grow on a y-o-y basis with it reporting a 42.3% increase.

Paarl Post, Worcester Standard, Limpopo Mirror and Die Daller were the only local newspapers to show a positive increase for the quarter.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Witbank News, Fri Wkly, Fr 19,675 19,675 -2.2% 42.3% Middelburg Observer, Fri Wkly, Fr 17,061 17,061 -0.6% 32.0% African Reporter Wkly, Fr 14,090 14,090 -2.3% -13.3% George Herald (Thursday) Wkly, Th 9,329 9,329 -1.7% -10.8% Mpumalanga News Wkly, Wed 7,333 7,333 -1.4% 10.2% Paarl Post Wkly, Th 6,913 23 6,936 3.2% -2.0% Worcester Standard Wkly, Th 5,537 6 5,543 5.0% -3.2% Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday) Wkly, Fr 5,426 490 5,916 -0.1% 10.9% Weslander, The Wkly, Th 5,219 219 5,438 0.0% -11.2% Limpopo Mirror Wkly, Fr 4,667 4,667 10.6% 3.2% Mosselbay Advertiser Wkly, Fr 4,123 4,123 -4.0% -15.6% Vaalweekblad Wkly, Th 3,067 3,067 -2.3% -15.4% Zululand Observer Monday Wkly, Mon 2,670 439 3,109 -7.2% 1.7% Daller, Die Wkly, Fr 1,672 1,672 4.4% 4.2% South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum Wkly, Th 1,670 1,670 -6.0% -15.6% Talk of the Town Wkly, Fr 1,307 1,307 -5.1% -16.5% Bosvelder Review Wkly, Fr 1,260 1,260 -6.6% -5.1% Knysna Plett Herald Wkly, Th 1,093 1,093 -0.7% -20.2% The Courier Wkly, Fr 1,091 1,091 0.0% -3.1% Streeknuus Wkly, Fr 1,008 1,008 -11.1% -25.2% Oudtshoorn Courant Wkly, Fr 889 889 -7.0% -15.4% Graaff Reinet Advertiser Wkly, Th 789 789 -2.5% -23.3% District Mail Wkly, Th Rebranded Estcourt and Midlands News Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Ladysmith Gazette Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Newcastle and District Advertiser Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Northern Natal Courier Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Northern Review Weekend Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Representative Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Vryheid Herald Wkly, Fr Changed Sector .

Free newspapers

Merebank & Chatsworth Tabloid was the only free paper to have a double digit increase this quarter. The Kwazulu-Natal based publication saw a significant y-o-y increase of 23.8%.