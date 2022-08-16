Newspapers ABC Q2 2022: Local and Free newspapers steady the ship

In its release of the Q2 2022 circulation figures, the ABC notes the continuation of the digital migration to paid-for newspapers.
“The Newspaper category has significantly grown in digital from daily and weekly newspapers. The continuous migration from print to digital is ongoing,” it states.
This quarter sees only two newspapers, Daily Dispatch and Pretoria News up on the previous quarter as well as the prior year. Their increases are under 5%, in keeping with the rest of the category increases. Despite no other newspapers seeing an increase on the previous quarter, all the decreases are under double figures.
The biggest losers are the Son, Sowetan and Daily Sun, with losses over 5%. Daily Sun was also the biggest loser in Q1 2022.
Also up on the prior year are The Star, Business Day and The Herald. Both Business Day and The Herald are continuing their upward trajectory from Q1 2022.
This quarter bucks the trend set by the first quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021 in terms of the number of dailies increasing circulation over the previous quarter - in Q1 2022, eight dailies were up on the previous quarter.
What is in keeping with the general trend of the last few quarters is that any increases on the previous quarter are incremental and single digits.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Daily Nation
|MD, Mo-Sat
|70,549
|70,549
|-3.2%
|-9.4%
|Daily Sun
|Mo-Fr
|32,498
|163
|32,661
|-6.9%
|-29.7%
|Isolezwe
|MD, Mo-Fr
|29,172
|1,025
|30,197
|-4.4%
|-24.0%
|Burger, Die Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|27,104
|653
|27,757
|-4.7%
|-10.0%
|Bukedde
|MD, Mo-Sat
|24,066
|24,066
|-1.7%
|-19.2%
|Beeld, Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|20,333
|682
|21,015
|-2.7%
|-10.6%
|Citizen, The (Daily)
|MD, Mo-Fr
|18,802
|7,340
|26,142
|-3.5%
|-11.9%
|Son (Daily)
|MD, Mo-Fr
|18,266
|51
|18,317
|-8.1%
|-22.7%
|New Vision
|MD, Mo-Fr
|17,760
|273
|18,033
|-3.5%
|-5.6%
|Sowetan
|Mo-Fr
|17,230
|9,878
|27,108
|-7.4%
|-13.0%
|Times of Swaziland
|MD, Mo-Fr
|14,429
|14,429
|-9.2%
|-19.0%
|Star, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|14,258
|13,687
|27,945
|-0.1%
|2.4%
|Business Day
|MD, Mo-Fr
|11,713
|3,474
|15,187
|-5.1%
|4.5%
|Daily Dispatch
|MD, Mo-Fr
|11,093
|155
|11,248
|3.9%
|3.2%
|Herald, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|10,169
|1,316
|11,485
|0.0%
|0.5%
|Mercury, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|8,073
|3,486
|11,559
|-1.4%
|-3.3%
|Cape Times
|MD, Mo-Fr
|7,434
|4,193
|11,627
|-1.7%
|-3.6%
|Cape Argus
|MD, Mo-Fr
|6,711
|3,964
|10,675
|-1.5%
|-4.4%
|Witness, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|6,653
|156
|6,809
|-5.2%
|-11.2%
|Daily News
|MD, Mo-Fr
|6,005
|3,405
|9,410
|-3.3%
|-4.0%
|Pretoria News
|MD, Mo-Fr
|1,274
|1,141
|2,415
|1.8%
|1.3%
In a dwindling category, The Post was the only weekly to show an increase on the previous quarter. There were also no increases on the prior year.
Mail & Guardian continued its downward trend experienced in Q1 2022 and Q4 2021, with the second biggest decline on the previous quarter.
Following its decline on the previous quarter in Q1 2022, Botswana weekly, The Voice, was the category’s biggest loser this quarter, with a 7.4% decline on the previous quarter.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Soccer Laduma
|Wkly, Wed
|74,755
|74,755
|-2.7%
|-19.4%
|Ilanga
|2xW, Mo&Th
|37,165
|37,165
|-3.3%
|-15.1%
|Post, The
|Wkly, Wed
|16,033
|3,537
|19,570
|1.0%
|-9.3%
|Mail & Guardian
|Wkly, Fr
|8,597
|13
|8,610
|-6.9%
|-29.4%
|Voice, The
|Wkly, Fr
|7,577
|345
|7,922
|-7.4%
|-22.6%
|Daily Maverick,
|Wkly, Sat
|6,822
|1,476
|8,298
|-0.9%
|Lesotho Times
|Wkly, Th
|6,366
|211
|6,577
|-5.9%
|-0.5%
|BOTSWANA GUARDIAN
|Wkly, Wed
|Non Submission
|Diamond Fields Advertiser.
|Wkly, Fr
|No Submission
|The Midweek Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|Non Submission
Last quarter there was quite a bit to celebrate in this category. However, this quarter there is little cause for celebration as all 21 of the newspapers in the category failed to show an increase on the previous quarter and on the prior year.
For the quarter, double figure losses came from Pretoria News, The Weekend Post and City Press. The rest of the category showed declines under 10%.
In Q1 2022, Pretoria News (Saturday) had the second biggest increase on the previous quarter.
Isolezwe ngoMgqibelo, Isolezwe ngeSonto and The Citizen (Saturday) continued their downward movement on the prior year in Q1 2022 with declines over 20% on the prior year this quarter.
Pretoria News (Saturday) joined them this quarter with a 28.8% decrease on the prior year.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Sunday Times
|Wknd
|82,556
|29,932
|112,488
|-3.3%
|-5.8%
|Sunday Nation
|Wkly, Sun
|80,068
|80,068
|-1.7%
|-9.1%
|Rapport
|Wknd
|65,097
|298
|65,395
|-3.6%
|-14.2%
|Burger, Die Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|37,928
|651
|38,579
|-3.2%
|-10.8%
|Beeld, Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|26,195
|196
|26,391
|-2.3%
|-12.6%
|Sunday World
|Wknd
|23,349
|4,746
|28,095
|-0.8%
|-14.4%
|Isolezwe ngoMgqibelo
|Wkly, Sat
|22,824
|2
|22,826
|-5.0%
|-24.2%
|Isolezwe ngeSonto
|Wkly, Sun
|18,659
|2
|18,661
|-5.8%
|-27.1%
|City Press
|Wknd
|17,715
|294
|18,009
|-14.3%
|-29.6%
|Ilanga Langesonto
|Wknd
|17,113
|17,113
|-5.5%
|-19.4%
|Sunday Tribune
|Wkly, Sun
|16,779
|3,952
|20,731
|-2.5%
|-7.5%
|Sunday Vision
|Wkly, Sun
|11,303
|278
|11,581
|-7.8%
|-4.9%
|Independent on Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|10,173
|3,723
|13,896
|-2.0%
|-7.4%
|Citizen, The (Saturday)
|Wkly, Sat
|9,878
|2
|9,880
|-7.2%
|-25.6%
|Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch)
|Wknd
|9,014
|126
|9,140
|-0.6%
|-2.4%
|Weekend Argus
|Wknd
|8,212
|4,667
|12,879
|-2.7%
|-1.8%
|Weekend Post
|Wknd
|7,912
|450
|8,362
|-11.1%
|-10.1%
|Weekend Witness
|Wkly, Sat
|5,817
|133
|5,950
|-6.2%
|-17.2%
|Saturday Star, The
|Wkly, Sat
|4,702
|3,654
|8,356
|-5.2%
|-9.4%
|Pretoria News Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|832
|10
|842
|-16.2%
|-28.8%
|Taifa Jumapili
|Wkly, Sun
|Resigned
The picture was a bit brighter for local newspapers with some good increases on the previous quarter by seven of the category's newspapers.
Witbank News, Middelberg Observer, Estcourt & Midlands News and Northern Natal Courier had double figure increases on the previous quarter.
Vryheid Herald had an 83.5% increase on the previous quarter.
Many of these newspapers also showed good increases on the prior year, including Witbank News and Middelberg Observer.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Witbank News, Fri
|Wkly, Fr
|20,114
|20,114
|21.0%
|78.0%
|Middelburg Observer, Fri
|Wkly, Fr
|17,162
|17,162
|16.0%
|58.1%
|African Reporter
|Wkly, Fr
|14,428
|14,428
|-0.9%
|-10.2%
|George Herald (Thursday)
|Wkly, Th
|9,491
|9,491
|-10.7%
|-13.9%
|Mpumalanga News
|Wkly, Wed
|7,434
|7,434
|2.0%
|25.0%
|Paarl Post
|Wkly, Th
|6,707
|11
|6,718
|-4.8%
|-6.4%
|Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday)
|Wkly, Fr
|5,432
|490
|5,922
|-8.1%
|4.8%
|Weslander, The
|Wkly, Th
|5,415
|25
|5,440
|-4.7%
|-14.1%
|Worcester Standard
|Wkly, Th
|5,272
|6
|5,278
|-1.5%
|-11.9%
|Mosselbay Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|4,297
|4,297
|-9.6%
|-18.9%
|Limpopo Mirror
|Wkly, Fr
|4,219
|4,219
|-6.9%
|-16.3%
|Vaalweekblad
|Wkly, Th
|3,138
|3,138
|-9.5%
|-13.0%
|Zululand Observer Monday
|Wkly, Mon
|2,869
|480
|3,349
|-9.1%
|-0.8%
|South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum
|Wkly, Th
|1,776
|1,776
|-14.4%
|-17.7%
|Daller, Die
|Wkly, Fr
|1,602
|1,602
|-3.5%
|4.6%
|Talk of the Town
|Wkly, Fr
|1,377
|1,377
|-10.1%
|-21.6%
|Bosvelder Review
|Wkly, Fr
|1,349
|1,349
|7.8%
|-10.1%
|Northern Review Weekend
|Wkly, Fr
|1,283
|1,283
|-18.5%
|-22.3%
|Streeknuus
|Wkly, Fr
|1,134
|1,134
|-11.3%
|-32.7%
|Northern Natal Courier
|Wkly, Fr
|1,114
|203
|1,317
|12.9%
|-4.0%
|Knysna Plett Herald
|Wkly, Th
|1,101
|1,101
|-14.1%
|-39.8%
|The Courier
|Wkly, Fr
|1,091
|1,091
|0.0%
|-3.1%
|Oudtshoorn Courant
|Wkly, Fr
|956
|956
|-7.1%
|-14.9%
|Graaff Reinet Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|809
|809
|-10.8%
|-21.8%
|Vryheid Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|621
|500
|1,121
|83.5%
|21.6%
|Estcourt and Midlands News
|Wkly, Fr
|394
|187
|581
|39.3%
|-5.8%
|Representative
|Wkly, Fr
|Changed Sector
|Newcastle and District Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|Changed Sector
|Ladysmith Gazette
|Wkly, Fr
|Changed Sector
|District Mail
|Wkly, Th
|Rebranded
The largest category remains true to form, with incremental growth in circulation ranging between 0.1% and 2.9%. As in Q1 2022, many newspapers showed a 0.0% increase/decrease on the previous quarter or minor losses.
The only double-figure increases on the previous quarter and on the prior year came from the Helderberg Gazette & District Mail and the Chatsworth Tabloid.
|Publication
|Period
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Alberton Record
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|37,780
|0.7%
|-0.2%
|Alex News
|Apr -Jun
|F
|14,771
|-0.1%
|-0.3%
|Athlone News
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|54,151
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Atlantic Sun
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|30,794
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Bedfordview & Edenvale News
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|44,590
|1.8%
|0.4%
|Benoni City Times
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|38,137
|-0.2%
|-1.8%
|Berea Mail
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|26,620
|-1.9%
|-1.9%
|Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant)
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|44,889
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Bloemnuus
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|41,757
|0.1%
|1.6%
|Boksburg Advertiser
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|43,672
|0.7%
|0.4%
|Bolander
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|30,461
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Bonus Review
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|19,850
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Brakpan Herald
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,280
|-0.4%
|1.7%
|Breederivier Gazette.
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|12,304
|0.5%
|3.2%
|Capricorn Voice ..
|Apr -Jun
|Q
|5,893
|0.2%
|10.1%
|Carletonville Herald.
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|11,910
|-0.5%
|-0.5%
|Chatsworth Rising Sun
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|53,050
|0.0%
|2.9%
|Chatsworth Tabloid
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|58,249
|11.0%
|11.0%
|City Vision (Khayalitsha)
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|50,587
|0.0%
|0.1%
|City Vision (Langa/Gugulethu)
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|30,362
|-6.6%
|-6.6%
|City Vision (Lwandle / Nomzamo) former Kasi Vision Helderberg
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|10,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Coastal Weekly
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|29,975
|0.0%
|1.1%
|Comaro Chronicle
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|20,806
|0.3%
|1.4%
|Constantiaberg Bulletin
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|31,316
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Corridor Gazette
|Apr -Jun
|F
|9,710
|0.0%
|-0.9%
|Daily Sun On the GO - EC
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|10,995
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Daily Sun On the GO - FS
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|7,995
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Daily Sun On the GO - KZN
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|5,990
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Daily Sun On the GO - WC
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|4,995
|0.0%
|0.4%
|Diepkloof Urban News
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|Rebranded
|Dolphin Coast Mail
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|29,960
|0.1%
|East Coast Mail
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|29,960
|0.1%
|Eastern Cape Rising Sun
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|No Submission
|Eikestadnuus.
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|23,778
|-0.3%
|0.3%
|Eldorado Urban News
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|Rebranded
|Ethekwini Times
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|40,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Express
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|34,057
|0.1%
|0.3%
|Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch)
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|30,068
|0.0%
|0.0%
|False Bay Echo
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|30,879
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Fourways Review
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|36,630
|-0.5%
|-0.6%
|Free State Sun
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|4,750
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Germiston City News
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|29,936
|-0.5%
|-1.1%
|Go & Express
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|37,337
|-0.1%
|-7.6%
|Greytown Gazette
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Mon
|9,900
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Hazyview Herald
|Apr -Jun
|F
|9,795
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|19,605
|0.0%
|1.7%
|Helderberg Gazette & District Mail
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|35,314
|11.0%
|11.6%
|Hermanus Times.
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|20,613
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|Herrie
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|12,647
|2.9%
|-0.6%
|Highvelder, The
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|11,760
|0.0%
|-0.7%
|Highway Mail
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|51,097
|-5.4%
|-5.8%
|IDISKI TIMES MEDIA (PTY) LTD
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|29,230
|Inner City Gazette
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|4,975
|0.8%
|Intshonalanga Eyethu
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|23,780
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Issue Mangaung
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|29,900
|0.1%
|0.0%
|Issue, Eastern Free State
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|21,900
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Kathorus Mail
|Apr -Jun
|F
|53,962
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Kempton Express
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|48,512
|-0.4%
|-0.2%
|Komani Karoo Express
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|29,993
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Kouga Express
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|19,986
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Krugersdorp News
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|26,386
|0.2%
|-0.8%
|Maluti News
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|No Submission
|Maritzburg Echo
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|34,900
|0.0%
|-6.2%
|Maritzburg Sun
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|29,956
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Maseru Metro
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|34,913
|0.0%
|0.8%
|Merebank Rising Sun
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,850
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Mid South Coast Rising Sun
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,850
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Midrand Reporter
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|28,219
|0.4%
|0.4%
|Msunduzi Eyethu (former Edendale)
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|34,948
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Mthatha Express
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|69,990
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Noordkaap Bulletin
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|35,255
|2.5%
|0.4%
|North Coast Courier
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|29,886
|0.2%
|-0.2%
|North Coast Rising Sun
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|64,860
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Northcliff & Melville Times
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|30,550
|0.3%
|1.1%
|Northern Eyethu
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|15,861
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Northglen News
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|26,679
|-2.8%
|-3.2%
|Overport Rising Sun
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|44,850
|0.0%
|5.9%
|Parys Gazette
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|7,480
|0.0%
|0.0%
|PE Express
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|119,967
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Athlone & Landsdowne
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|28,000
|0.0%
|People s Post Woodstock & City
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|0.0%
|People s Post Athlone
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|Rebranded
|People s Post City Edition
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|Rebranded
|People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Constantia/Wynberg
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post False Bay
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|22,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Grassy Park
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|Rebranded
|People s Post Grassy Park & Retreat
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|0.0%
|People s Post Landsdowne
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|Rebranded
|People s Post Mitchells Plain
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|50,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Retreat
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|Rebranded
|People s Post Woodstock
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|Rebranded
|Phoenix Tabloid
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|55,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Pimville Urban News
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|Rebranded
|Plainsman
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|89,536
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Polokwane Observer.
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|29,764
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Potchefstroom Herald.
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|16,938
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Protea Urban News
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|Rebranded
|Public Eye
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|29,952
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Queensburgh News
|Apr -Jun
|F
|12,830
|-1.0%
|-1.7%
|Randburg Sun
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|59,863
|0.0%
|0.5%
|Randfontein / Westonaria Herald.
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|18,161
|0.4%
|-1.5%
|Rekord Central/Sentraal
|Apr -Jun
|F
|18,500
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rekord Centurion
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|60,260
|0.1%
|0.0%
|Rekord East/Oos
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|79,078
|0.1%
|0.0%
|Rekord Mamelodi
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|29,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rekord Moot
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|33,570
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rekord North/Noord
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|39,886
|-0.3%
|-0.3%
|Rekord Noweto
|Apr -Jun
|F
|28,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rekord West News/Wes Nuus
|Apr -Jun
|F
|20,200
|0.1%
|0.0%
|Representative
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Mon
|26,743
|-0.9%
|Ridge Times
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|34,584
|0.5%
|Rising Sun Lenasia
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|29,925
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|26,724
|0.3%
|-0.7%
|Roodepoort Record
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|46,691
|0.1%
|0.5%
|Rosebank Killarney Gazette
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|41,117
|0.4%
|0.7%
|Sandton Chronicle
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|50,095
|0.1%
|0.4%
|Sedibeng Ster
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|90,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Sentinel News
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|7,145
|0.0%
|0.0%
|South Coast Fever
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|34,900
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|South Coast Sun
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|19,199
|-3.2%
|-3.6%
|Southern Courier
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|25,413
|-0.1%
|-0.2%
|Southern Mail
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|48,853
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Southern Star
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|31,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Southern Suburbs Tatler
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|47,238
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Southlands Sun
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|17,318
|-2.1%
|-2.6%
|Soweto Express
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|Terminated
|Soweto Urban News
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|109,100
|0.0%
|Springs Advertiser
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|26,055
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Standerton Advertiser.
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|4,750
|0.0%
|Stanger Weekly
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|29,200
|-0.3%
|-0.2%
|Steelburger
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|17,700
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Ster, North
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|32,760
|0.0%
|-0.4%
|Ster, South
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|41,460
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor).
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,319
|0.4%
|-1.3%
|Tabletalk
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|67,844
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tame Times - Weekly
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|Terminated
|Taxi Times
|Apr -Jun
|F
|Terminated
|The Hilton
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|4,960
|0.0%
|0.0%
|The Olifants News
|Apr -Jun
|F
|No Submission
|The Springfield Weekly Gazette
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|52,480
|0.0%
|0.0%
|The Weekly Free State
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|Terminated
|Thembisan
|Apr -Jun
|F
|49,789
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star)
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|34,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Bellville
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|19,291
|0.0%
|0.5%
|Tygerburger Brackenfell
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|18,571
|-4.8%
|-4.2%
|TygerBurger De Grendel
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|18,246
|-2.0%
|-1.7%
|Tygerburger Durbanville
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|20,495
|-2.3%
|-2.0%
|Tygerburger Eersterivier/Blue Downs
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|25,754
|-5.9%
|-8.0%
|Tygerburger Elsiesrivier
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|Rebranded
|Tygerburger Elsiesrivier & Ravensmead
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|16,038
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Goodwood
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|14,072
|-0.3%
|-0.1%
|Tygerburger Kraaifontein
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|17,575
|-6.1%
|-5.9%
|Tygerburger Kuilsrivier
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|19,158
|-1.0%
|-0.9%
|Tygerburger Milnerton
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|17,396
|-3.8%
|-7.1%
|Tygerburger Parow
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|14,157
|-1.6%
|-1.4%
|Tygerburger Ravensmead/Belhar
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|Rebranded
|Tygerburger Table View
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|30,511
|-3.2%
|-3.1%
|TygerBurger Tyger Valley
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|17,194
|-1.6%
|-1.4%
|UD Express
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|29,990
|0.0%
|0.1%
|UGU Eyethu
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|19,850
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni)
|Apr -Jun
|F
|19,960
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Umlazi Eyethu
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|29,881
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Umlazi Times
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|40,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Uthukela Eyethu
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|9,893
|-0.9%
|-0.9%
|Village Talk
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|11,946
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Vista
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|35,227
|0.0%
|0.2%
|Vrystaat Kroon
|Apr -Jun
|F
|12,339
|1.6%
|1.0%
|Vukani
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|78,056
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Vuk'uzenzele
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|821,943
|-3.2%
|Weskus Nuus
|Apr -Jun
|F
|14,995
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Xpress Times
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|21,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Ystervark
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|7,925
|0.0%
|0.3%
|Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|11,854
|0.0%
|0.1%