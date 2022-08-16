Newspapers ABC Q2 2022: Local and Free newspapers steady the ship

The Audit Bureau of Circulations South Africa's (ABC) figures for Q2 2022 show a steady ship, building on the stability of the last three quarters and growth in the Free and Local newspapers categories.

In its release of the Q2 2022 circulation figures, the ABC notes the continuation of the digital migration to paid-for newspapers.

“The Newspaper category has significantly grown in digital from daily and weekly newspapers. The continuous migration from print to digital is ongoing,” it states.

Daily newspapers

This quarter sees only two newspapers, Daily Dispatch and Pretoria News up on the previous quarter as well as the prior year. Their increases are under 5%, in keeping with the rest of the category increases. Despite no other newspapers seeing an increase on the previous quarter, all the decreases are under double figures.

The biggest losers are the Son, Sowetan and Daily Sun, with losses over 5%. Daily Sun was also the biggest loser in Q1 2022.

Also up on the prior year are The Star, Business Day and The Herald. Both Business Day and The Herald are continuing their upward trajectory from Q1 2022.

This quarter bucks the trend set by the first quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021 in terms of the number of dailies increasing circulation over the previous quarter - in Q1 2022, eight dailies were up on the previous quarter.

What is in keeping with the general trend of the last few quarters is that any increases on the previous quarter are incremental and single digits.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Daily Nation MD, Mo-Sat 70,549 70,549 -3.2% -9.4% Daily Sun Mo-Fr 32,498 163 32,661 -6.9% -29.7% Isolezwe MD, Mo-Fr 29,172 1,025 30,197 -4.4% -24.0% Burger, Die Daily MD, Mo-Fr 27,104 653 27,757 -4.7% -10.0% Bukedde MD, Mo-Sat 24,066 24,066 -1.7% -19.2% Beeld, Daily MD, Mo-Fr 20,333 682 21,015 -2.7% -10.6% Citizen, The (Daily) MD, Mo-Fr 18,802 7,340 26,142 -3.5% -11.9% Son (Daily) MD, Mo-Fr 18,266 51 18,317 -8.1% -22.7% New Vision MD, Mo-Fr 17,760 273 18,033 -3.5% -5.6% Sowetan Mo-Fr 17,230 9,878 27,108 -7.4% -13.0% Times of Swaziland MD, Mo-Fr 14,429 14,429 -9.2% -19.0% Star, The MD, Mo-Fr 14,258 13,687 27,945 -0.1% 2.4% Business Day MD, Mo-Fr 11,713 3,474 15,187 -5.1% 4.5% Daily Dispatch MD, Mo-Fr 11,093 155 11,248 3.9% 3.2% Herald, The MD, Mo-Fr 10,169 1,316 11,485 0.0% 0.5% Mercury, The MD, Mo-Fr 8,073 3,486 11,559 -1.4% -3.3% Cape Times MD, Mo-Fr 7,434 4,193 11,627 -1.7% -3.6% Cape Argus MD, Mo-Fr 6,711 3,964 10,675 -1.5% -4.4% Witness, The MD, Mo-Fr 6,653 156 6,809 -5.2% -11.2% Daily News MD, Mo-Fr 6,005 3,405 9,410 -3.3% -4.0% Pretoria News MD, Mo-Fr 1,274 1,141 2,415 1.8% 1.3%

Weekly newspapers

In a dwindling category, The Post was the only weekly to show an increase on the previous quarter. There were also no increases on the prior year.

Mail & Guardian continued its downward trend experienced in Q1 2022 and Q4 2021, with the second biggest decline on the previous quarter.

Following its decline on the previous quarter in Q1 2022, Botswana weekly, The Voice, was the category’s biggest loser this quarter, with a 7.4% decline on the previous quarter.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Soccer Laduma Wkly, Wed 74,755 74,755 -2.7% -19.4% Ilanga 2xW, Mo&Th 37,165 37,165 -3.3% -15.1% Post, The Wkly, Wed 16,033 3,537 19,570 1.0% -9.3% Mail & Guardian Wkly, Fr 8,597 13 8,610 -6.9% -29.4% Voice, The Wkly, Fr 7,577 345 7,922 -7.4% -22.6% Daily Maverick, Wkly, Sat 6,822 1,476 8,298 -0.9% Lesotho Times Wkly, Th 6,366 211 6,577 -5.9% -0.5% BOTSWANA GUARDIAN Wkly, Wed Non Submission Diamond Fields Advertiser. Wkly, Fr No Submission The Midweek Sun Wkly, Wed Non Submission

Weekend newspapers

Last quarter there was quite a bit to celebrate in this category. However, this quarter there is little cause for celebration as all 21 of the newspapers in the category failed to show an increase on the previous quarter and on the prior year.

For the quarter, double figure losses came from Pretoria News, The Weekend Post and City Press. The rest of the category showed declines under 10%.

In Q1 2022, Pretoria News (Saturday) had the second biggest increase on the previous quarter.

Isolezwe ngoMgqibelo, Isolezwe ngeSonto and The Citizen (Saturday) continued their downward movement on the prior year in Q1 2022 with declines over 20% on the prior year this quarter.

Pretoria News (Saturday) joined them this quarter with a 28.8% decrease on the prior year.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Sunday Times Wknd 82,556 29,932 112,488 -3.3% -5.8% Sunday Nation Wkly, Sun 80,068 80,068 -1.7% -9.1% Rapport Wknd 65,097 298 65,395 -3.6% -14.2% Burger, Die Saturday Wkly, Sat 37,928 651 38,579 -3.2% -10.8% Beeld, Saturday Wkly, Sat 26,195 196 26,391 -2.3% -12.6% Sunday World Wknd 23,349 4,746 28,095 -0.8% -14.4% Isolezwe ngoMgqibelo Wkly, Sat 22,824 2 22,826 -5.0% -24.2% Isolezwe ngeSonto Wkly, Sun 18,659 2 18,661 -5.8% -27.1% City Press Wknd 17,715 294 18,009 -14.3% -29.6% Ilanga Langesonto Wknd 17,113 17,113 -5.5% -19.4% Sunday Tribune Wkly, Sun 16,779 3,952 20,731 -2.5% -7.5% Sunday Vision Wkly, Sun 11,303 278 11,581 -7.8% -4.9% Independent on Saturday Wkly, Sat 10,173 3,723 13,896 -2.0% -7.4% Citizen, The (Saturday) Wkly, Sat 9,878 2 9,880 -7.2% -25.6% Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch) Wknd 9,014 126 9,140 -0.6% -2.4% Weekend Argus Wknd 8,212 4,667 12,879 -2.7% -1.8% Weekend Post Wknd 7,912 450 8,362 -11.1% -10.1% Weekend Witness Wkly, Sat 5,817 133 5,950 -6.2% -17.2% Saturday Star, The Wkly, Sat 4,702 3,654 8,356 -5.2% -9.4% Pretoria News Saturday Wkly, Sat 832 10 842 -16.2% -28.8% Taifa Jumapili Wkly, Sun Resigned

Local newspapers

The picture was a bit brighter for local newspapers with some good increases on the previous quarter by seven of the category's newspapers.

Witbank News, Middelberg Observer, Estcourt & Midlands News and Northern Natal Courier had double figure increases on the previous quarter.

Vryheid Herald had an 83.5% increase on the previous quarter.

Many of these newspapers also showed good increases on the prior year, including Witbank News and Middelberg Observer.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Witbank News, Fri Wkly, Fr 20,114 20,114 21.0% 78.0% Middelburg Observer, Fri Wkly, Fr 17,162 17,162 16.0% 58.1% African Reporter Wkly, Fr 14,428 14,428 -0.9% -10.2% George Herald (Thursday) Wkly, Th 9,491 9,491 -10.7% -13.9% Mpumalanga News Wkly, Wed 7,434 7,434 2.0% 25.0% Paarl Post Wkly, Th 6,707 11 6,718 -4.8% -6.4% Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday) Wkly, Fr 5,432 490 5,922 -8.1% 4.8% Weslander, The Wkly, Th 5,415 25 5,440 -4.7% -14.1% Worcester Standard Wkly, Th 5,272 6 5,278 -1.5% -11.9% Mosselbay Advertiser Wkly, Fr 4,297 4,297 -9.6% -18.9% Limpopo Mirror Wkly, Fr 4,219 4,219 -6.9% -16.3% Vaalweekblad Wkly, Th 3,138 3,138 -9.5% -13.0% Zululand Observer Monday Wkly, Mon 2,869 480 3,349 -9.1% -0.8% South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum Wkly, Th 1,776 1,776 -14.4% -17.7% Daller, Die Wkly, Fr 1,602 1,602 -3.5% 4.6% Talk of the Town Wkly, Fr 1,377 1,377 -10.1% -21.6% Bosvelder Review Wkly, Fr 1,349 1,349 7.8% -10.1% Northern Review Weekend Wkly, Fr 1,283 1,283 -18.5% -22.3% Streeknuus Wkly, Fr 1,134 1,134 -11.3% -32.7% Northern Natal Courier Wkly, Fr 1,114 203 1,317 12.9% -4.0% Knysna Plett Herald Wkly, Th 1,101 1,101 -14.1% -39.8% The Courier Wkly, Fr 1,091 1,091 0.0% -3.1% Oudtshoorn Courant Wkly, Fr 956 956 -7.1% -14.9% Graaff Reinet Advertiser Wkly, Th 809 809 -10.8% -21.8% Vryheid Herald Wkly, Fr 621 500 1,121 83.5% 21.6% Estcourt and Midlands News Wkly, Fr 394 187 581 39.3% -5.8% Representative Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Newcastle and District Advertiser Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Ladysmith Gazette Wkly, Fr Changed Sector District Mail Wkly, Th Rebranded

Free newspapers

The largest category remains true to form, with incremental growth in circulation ranging between 0.1% and 2.9%. As in Q1 2022, many newspapers showed a 0.0% increase/decrease on the previous quarter or minor losses.

The only double-figure increases on the previous quarter and on the prior year came from the Helderberg Gazette & District Mail and the Chatsworth Tabloid.