Report shows the decline of print newspapers over the past decade

In the decade from January 2014 to January 2024 some of the country’s most prominent daily newspapers have lost as much as 80% of readers.

(Image supplied). The South African print media industry changes are shown in media monitoring company, Novus Group’s newly released 10 Years in Print Media report

This and other significant changes that have taken place in the South African print media industry are shown in media monitoring company, Novus Group’s newly released 10 Years in Print Media report.

It shows just how more and more people have shifted towards online news consumption.

Recently Media24 announced it would close several of its most well-known print publications like Beeld, Daily Sun, Soccer Laduma, Rapport, and City Press on 30 September as they focus on a digital future.

Media24 is also selling its community newspapers and delivery service to Novus Holdings (not associated with Novus Group).

Combinations

Since 2014 eleven daily and weekly newspapers have closed down.

Due to various publications being combined, we could not include their annual statistics for comparison. The Pretoria News was incorporated into sister-publication, The Star.

The Sunday Independent was also merged with the Sunday Tribune.

Weekend editions, like Weekend Argus and Isolezwe, were also combined.

(Image supplied)

Daily Newspapers

Most recently, the ABC figures for the first quarter of 2024 show that Isolezwe increased by 6% to more than 20,200 in circulation.

Die Burger has become the highest-selling daily newspaper with more than 24,160 while the Cape Argus (a decrease of 19%) was the most significant casualty during this period.

It is only when one compares these figures to the first quarter of 2014 that the true state of the decline becomes evident.

Isolezwe had a circulation of higher than 119,000, Die Burger 59,895, and Cape Argus 30,319.

Interestingly, this year, Volksblad became the first e-edition-only daily newspaper to be audited and verified by ABC.

Weekend & weekly newspapers

Daily Maverick and Beeld shared the highest growth of 5% when comparing the first quarter of 2024 with Q1 of 2023.

Despite a 2% loss in circulation, the Sunday Times remains the highest-selling weekend newspaper with a circulation of more than 60,700.

However, this is still a massive decrease from the heady days of 2014 when it had a circulation of over 408,000.

When one looks at City Press, the publication had a circulation of over 118,600 in the first quarter of 2014, but that has subsequently dropped to just over 12,400 for the comparative period this year.

The Daily Dispatch Weekend was discontinued earlier this year.

We also bid farewell to the Weekend Post, one of SA’s oldest weekend newspapers, closing down after 77 years.

Declining ad revenue and increased costs

“These highlight some of the challenges that print media has in the country,” says Joe Hamman, director of Novus Group.

“Falling circulation figures of titles (in general) and a decline in advertising revenue have exacerbated these. With data becoming more affordable to South Africans and fibre more prevalent, more people are logging on instead of buying physical copies.

Hamman adds that even though many publications have introduced paywalls, people still expect their online content to be free which has further impacted revenue streams for media houses.

And then there is also Google acting as an intermediary.

“While the argument is that it can drive substantial traffic to online news sites, it is also competing with these publications through its own news aggregation services affecting the reach and impact of independent news outlets,” he says.

The cover cost of certain publications has gone up by as much as 138% due to a decrease in advertising revenue.

Exacerbating this has been the steady rise in print media inflation due to an increase in production costs as high as 45% coupled with the Covid-19 pandemic which dramatically changed the media landscape.

Journalism the gatekeep of democracy

“Journalism will always be considered the gatekeeper of democracy regardless of the platform being used,” says Hamman.

He adds that news publications and the media, in general, must adapt as people shift their content consumption habits online.

“So, even if the platform shifts from print to online, publications need to find more innovative ways of driving profitability and ensuring their operating models remain sustainable.

“Of course, this also means that companies must expand their monitoring to include social media and online sources to remain updated on all the platforms people consume their content on.”

Download the full report.