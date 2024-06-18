Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

aHead Marketing ServicesIkawu MediaQuickEasy SoftwareHeineken BeveragesBrandMappTopco MediaDarkMatterBroad MediaJoe PublicBrave GroupDMASAIgnition GroupHoward AudioHook, Line & SinkerKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Media News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

    Elections 2024

    David Ansara explains that South Africa needs a NO-ALITION.

    David Ansara explains that South Africa needs a NO-ALITION.

    sona.co.za

    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Beeld, Rapport, City Press, Daily Sun and Soccer Laduma to close

    18 Jun 2024
    18 Jun 2024
    Media24 looks to close the print editions of Beeld, Rapport, City Press, Daily Sun and Soccer Laduma as well as the digital (PDF) editions of Volksblad and Die Burger Oos-Kaap, and the digital hub SNL24.
    Source: © Media24 looks to close the print editions of Beeld, Rapport, City Press, Daily Sun and Soccer Laduma
    Source: © Town CCID https://www.capetownccid.org/ Cape Town CCID Media24 looks to close the print editions of Beeld, Rapport, City Press, Daily Sun and Soccer Laduma

    It will transition Rapport, City Press and Daily Sun into digital-only brands.

    “We anticipate that the proposed restructure could result in at least 400 job losses, with 400 more positions transferring to Novus Holdings with the sale and some roles possibly needed beyond 30 September,” says Ishmet Davidson, CEO of Media24.

    In addition, it will sell On the Dot, the media logistics business, and the community newspaper portfolio to Novus Holdings, subject to regulatory approvals.

    This was announced in a statement released today, 18 June 2024, in which Media24 says it is considering the closure of the print editions of five newspapers while evolving three of them into digital-only brands.

    This follows reports of the newspapers closing in a MoneyWeb report.

    Source: © Mail&Guardian Media24 has refuted a report that it is to close four newspapers
    Media24: To close or not to close some newspapers (yet anyway)

    13 Jun 2024

    The company will start consultations with staff and the transfer of the sold businesses to its new owner this week.

    Rapport and City Press as digital brands

    As digital brands, Rapport and City Press will reside at Netwerk24 and News24 respectively. Readers can continue to access Beeld, Volksblad and Die Burger Oos on Netwerk24.

    Daily Sun

    This renewed focus on its two hero digital news brands contributed to Media24’s decision to close SNL24 and sell its interests in the profitable local newspaper sector, says Davidson.

    “Our main objective is building and cementing a sustainable model for digital news journalism.

    Daily Sun (part of SNL24) represents an important segment of the middle market, that we will continue to serve with the relaunch of the brand as a standalone and free e-news site,” adds Davidson.

    Die Burger and Son

    Die Burger and Son in the Western Cape are both unaffected by these changes.

    They have a separate infrastructure that remains viable due to a more concentrated local footprint and are marginally profitable.

    “In addition, Die Burger holds great historical value as the foundation upon which Naspers was built,” says Davidson.

    On the Dot

    With only a small print media portfolio remaining, Media24 also decided to divest of its media logistics business, On the Dot.

    The consultation process is expected to be completed over the next three months, with 30 September earmarked as the last day of publication for the affected newspapers. '

    A restructure of the business

    In the statement Davidson, says, “In South Africa, like elsewhere in the world, consumer preferences have changed. People now read more news than ever, but most prefer to do so on their cellphones or laptops and publishers have to comply with their preferences.

    “Consequently, print media globally has been suffering structural declines in circulation and advertising for decades. Combined with rising fixed distribution costs, this has had a devastating impact on print operations.

    “As a result, our titles in the northern region have been on life support for a while. Combined losses are projected to mount to R200m over the next three years.

    “After years of cut-backs, we’ve reached the end of cost reductions to try save these print operations. We’ve simply run out of options.

    “So we have to restructure our business now. It will also allow the remaining viable brands to move fully to digital and will strengthen our two main digital news brands, News24 and Netwerk24, serving audiences and society across multiple market segments.”

    Source: © Nations Online The Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa (ABC) has released the Q1 for newspapers
    Newspapers: ABC Q1 2024: The slow steady downward trickle continues

      23 May 2024

    Job losses to a minimum

    Davidson adds that the business intends to reduce its corporate and support services and operational costs in line with the changes made in the business.

    “We are fully committed to managing this highly sensitive consultation with compassion while following the processes prescribed by law and intend to keep job losses – particularly amongst our journalists – to a minimum. Unfortunately, we cannot share any further details until the process has been concluded,” says Davidson.

    A digital future

    “There is no doubt whatsoever that our future is digital. But our digital news services no longer face competition from only other local publishers. Our main competitors now are Facebook, Google, Instagram, and TikTok; all of which are well funded and based offshore," adds Davidson.

    Read more: digital, newspapers, digital newspapers, print media, Media24, City Press, Daily Sun, Beeld, Rapport, Soccer Laduma, Die Burger, On the Dot, Volksblad, Ishmet Davidson, Son, SNL24
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Khensani Nobanda, IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards jury president and group executive for group marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank (Image supplied)
    Let’s make magic in the playground of digital marketing
     8 hours
    Source:
    Reviving tradition: SOLshop brings group buying into the digital age
    14 Jun 2024
    Source: © Mail&Guardian Media24 has refuted a report that it is to close four newspapers
    Media24: To close or not to close some newspapers (yet anyway)
    13 Jun 2024
    (Image supplied) Naked’s recent Lose Wait campaign featured Rugby World Cup winner Ox Nché
    Naked's tongue-in-cheek Lose Wait showcases modern insurance
    10 Jun 2024
    Survival of the fittest: How the media apocalypse is forcing PR and marketing to reinvent themselves
    Hook, Line & SinkerSurvival of the fittest: How the media apocalypse is forcing PR and marketing to reinvent themselves
    5 Jun 2024
    Source: © Nations Online The Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa (ABC) has released the Q1 for newspapers
    Newspapers: ABC Q1 2024: The slow steady downward trickle continues
     23 May 2024
    Source: © 123rf The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s has released the digital publishing audience data for April 2024
    Media24 digital publishing audience dips in April
     22 May 2024
    Image supplied. Finding the Forgotten Graduate from Promise agency for client PPS is a finalist twice in The One Club for Creativity global ADC 103rd Annual Awards
    ADC 103rd Annual Awards: Promise agency the only SA finalist - twice
    23 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz