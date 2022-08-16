Magazines ABC Q2 2022: Free and digital magazines the heroes

As in Q1 2022, the heroes in the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa Magazine category Q2 2022 are Free Magazines and Digital Magazines (any magazine with no printed counterpart).

“In the Magazine category, total magazines show the second quarter marginally up from the first quarter, but down from the previous year,” says the ABC.

“This category distribution is down from last year by 12.6% (year-on-year, quarter-on-quarter); however, it has risen 4,25% since the first quarter of 2022,” it adds.

The ABC also says that it looks forward to viewing the distribution numbers for the third quarter to see if free publications rise again as the heroes seeing that new members are joining the ABC.

In addition, the ABC is also growing community publication membership with Grassroots membership. "It is inspiring to know what credibility the ABC membership gives these publications, and we plan to continue working on increasing these members through 2022," it states.

Consumer Magazines

Once again this category is characterised by reporting changes and changed sectors. This led to a number of magazines showing an increase on the previous quarter such as Baba & Kleuter, Visi and Magnum.

However, for others, such as Plus 50, The Crest and The Ridge it had the opposite effect with a decrease on the previous quarter.

Good increases on the previous quarter came from Marktoe! Veeplaas.

The quarter’s biggest losers are TV Plus (Afrikaans) and TV Plus (English).

Your Pregnancy & Baby joined as a new member. Both magazines in the Youth sector resigned while Odessey resigned from the Health and Wellbeing sector.

Big Issue and Marktoe! had double figure increases on the prior year.

New members in this category are Men's Health and Women's Health.

Arts, Culture and Heritage Publication Period Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Jewish Life Apr -Jun Mtly 8,780 8,780 -2.1% 3.6% Val de Vie Magazine Apr -Jun 2xA 0 No Issue Reporting Change Business and News Business Brief Jan -Jun AltM 0 Reporting Change Financial Mail Apr -Jun Wkly, Fr 2,500 12,482 -3.3% -3.1% Finweek Apr -Jun F 0 Ceased Publishing Forbes Africa Apr -Jun AltM 3,651 9,015 -5.8% Reporting Change SA Real Estate Investor Magazine Apr -Jun Mtly 0 Changed Sector The Big Issue Magazine Apr -Jun Mtly 134 6,053 -9.1% 20.4% Conservation and Wildlife African Birdlife Apr -Jun AltM 646 6,729 Reporting Change Entertainment Eat Out Jan -Dec Ann 0 Reporting Change TV Plus (Afrikaans) Apr -Jun F 0 11,495 -13.7% -13.1% TV Plus (English) Apr -Jun F 0 2,603 -29.3% -34.9% Family Interest Huisgenoot Apr -Jun Wkly, Th 8,034 118,768 -6.2% -12.6% LIG Apr -Jun 11xA 0 15,454 -21.8% Changed Frequency Plus 50 Apr -Jun 6xA 720 4,432 -20.3% Reporting Change Spot-On (Formerly known as Spotong) Apr -Jun AltM 21,101 21,101 Changed Sector The Crest Apr -Jun 7xA 10,304 10,304 -17.0% Reporting Change The Ridge Apr -Jun 8xA 12,342 12,342 -20.0% Reporting Change You Apr -Jun Wkly, Th 7,026 63,498 -5.8% -10.0% Farming Farmer's Weekly Apr -Jun Wkly, Fr 0 6,152 -7.9% -19.7% Grond tot Mond Jan -Dec Q 0 Reporting Change Landbouweekblad Apr -Jun Wkly, Th 0 11,774 -7.2% -29.1% Landbouweekblad Vee Jan -Dec Ann 0 Reporting Change Marktoe! Apr -Jun Mtly 11,781 11,781 19.0% 19.0% Veeplaas Apr -Jun 11xA 3,625 8,734 31.7% -0.3% Health & Wellbeing Grow to Eat Jan -Dec 3xA 0 Reporting Change Odyssey Magazine Apr -Jun Q 0 Resigned Home Conde Nast House & Garden Apr -Jun Mtly 4,371 12,299 5.2% 5.2% Easy DIY Apr -Jun Q 2,779 5,114 -5.1% Reporting Change Idees/Ideas Jan -Jun AltM 0 Reporting Change Lose It, Apr -Jun Q 0 11,291 2.7% Reporting Change SA Home Owner Apr -Jun 11xA 3,325 20,439 -1.8% -13.9% Sarie Kos / Food Apr -Jun Q 0 16,368 No Issue Reporting Change The Gardener / Die Tuinier Apr -Jun Mtly 4,906 21,451 1.4% -10.4% Tuis Home Apr -Jun 8xA 2,186 74,582 1.0% Reporting Change Visi Apr -Jun 6xA 1,831 14,243 19.0% Reporting Change Leisure Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai) Jul -Jun Ann 0 Reporting Change Silver Digest Jan -Dec 4xA 0 Reporting Change Male GQ Apr -Jun 5xA 2,182 5,619 3.1% Reporting Change Men's Health Apr -Jun 6xA 8,560 19,477 New Member Popular Mechanics Apr -Jun Mtly 2,345 13,247 -9.2% -9.9% Very Interesting (former Braintainment) Jan -Jun AltM 0 Resigned Reporting Change Motoring Bike SA Apr -Jun Mtly 2,252 14,168 -6.2% 2.4% Car Apr -Jun Mtly 14,201 41,831 -2.9% -7.4% Driven Magazine Apr -Jun Mtly 7,256 7,256 6.5% -47.3% Parenting Baba & Kleuter Apr -Jun Q 516 10,806 48.7% Reporting Change Baby's and Beyond Apr -Jun Q 7,420 10,039 No Issue Reporting Change Your Pregnancy and Baby Apr -Jun AltM 1,310 6,377 15.9% New Member Pets Animaltalk Apr -Jun Mtly 0 Resigned Dog Directory Jul -Jun Ann 0 Resigned Sport and Hobby Compleat Golfer Apr -Jun Mtly 2,495 6,473 8.8% 14.0% Kick Off Apr -Jun Mtly 455 10,018 -3.2% -31.6% Magnum Apr -Jun 8xA 0 12,987 24.2% Reporting Change SA Rugby Apr -Jun Mtly 1,821 11,156 -10.5% -25.4% Wildland Magazine Apr -Jun Mtly 0 Changed Sector Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Cape Etc Apr -Jun 3xA 3,958 6,598 -3.1% Reporting Change Getaway Apr -Jun Mtly 3,752 15,283 -5.1% -6.5% go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep Apr -Jun AltM 0 28,399 -7.4% Reporting Change Weg / Go Platteland Apr -Jun Q 0 19,288 -10.8% Reporting Change Weg/Go Apr -Jun AltM 0 46,455 -7.5% Reporting Change Woman's General Fairlady Apr -Jun AltM 2,043 35,540 -8.2% Reporting Change Garden & Home Magazine Apr -Jun Mtly 4,114 16,444 8.8% Reporting Change Glamour, Apr -Jun Q 6,586 12,371 -3.9% Reporting Change Kuier Apr -Jun F 0 58,888 -9.8% -15.8% Rooi Rose Magazine Apr -Jun AltM 4,408 27,844 7.2% New Member Sarie Apr -Jun AltM 2,177 63,337 1.6% Reporting Change True Love Apr -Jun AltM 1,515 16,616 -5.5% Reporting Change Women & Home Magazine Apr -Jun Mtly 6,269 28,424 0.9% 1.7% Women's Health Apr -Jun 6xA 18,017 29,926 New Member New Member Youth Barbie Magazine Apr -Jun Mtly 0 Resigned Very Interesting Junior Apr -Jun Mtly 0 Resigned

B2B Magazines

The only two magazines that had double figure increases on the previous quarter are Stockfarm and Inside Magazine.

The best sector is Engineering. Of the eight magazines in this sector, half had an increase on the previous quarter and the prior year.

The Management sector also had some good news with three magazines up on the previous quarter.

Industry, the biggest sector, had a poor showing with only Lighting in Design showing an increase on the previous quarter. The category had 19 reporting changes (for the quarter and year on year).

Once again, the Architecture sector lost magazines with one resignation while three magazines had a reporting change and two magazines had no issue with a reporting change.

Leading Architecture & Design was the only magazine with figures for the quarter which was a decrease on the previous quarter.

In the Civil Construction sector, Construction World - a stand out in the sector in Q21 2022 - has been terminated.

New members in the cateogry are Future SA and Mining Business Africa.

Agricultural Publication Period Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year OVK Nuus/News Apr -Jun 4xA 4,755 4,755 -4.0% Reporting Change SA Graan / Grain Apr -Jun Mtly 19,094 19,094 -9.9% 21.1% SABI Magazine Apr -Jun AltM 0 Resigned Reporting Change Stockfarm Apr -Jun Mtly 2,205 7,486 16.1% -3.4% Wineland Apr -Jun Mtly 3,173 3,241 0.4% 0.5% Architecture earthworks Jan -Dec Q 0 Resigned Floors in Africa Jan -Jun 7xA 0 Changed Sector Reporting Change Leading Architect & Design Apr -Jun AltM 6,372 6,424 -8.9% Reporting Change SA Building Review Apr -Jun Ann 0 No Issue Reporting Change Timber IQ Jan -Jun AltM 0 Reporting Change To Build Apr -Jun 3xA 7,571 9,821 No Issue Reporting Change Walls & Roofs in Africa Jan -Jun 7xA 0 Changed Sector Reporting Change Automotive Road Ahead, The Jan -Dec Q 0 Reporting Change Taxi Guardian Apr -Jun Mtly 468 468 0.6% New Member Civil Construction Civil Engineering Apr -Jun 11xA 0 Changed Sector Concrete Trends Jan -Dec Q 0 Reporting Change Construction Review Jan -Jun AltM 0 Terminated Construction World Apr -Jun Mtly 15,188 15,188 3.0% 24.9% IMIESA Apr -Jun 11xA 11,713 11,713 2.8% -9.0% Spec Handbooks Jan -Dec Ann 0 Reporting Change Communications Future SA Apr -Jun 4xA 5,019 7,700 New Member Nex Media Jul -Jun 4xA 0 Reporting Change SA Profile Jan -Dec Ann 0 Reporting Change Service Apr -Jun Q 4,958 4,958 0.1% New Member The Gapp Magazine Apr -Jun AltM 2,800 2,800 -74.0% Reporting Change Electrical Engineering Electricity & Control Apr -Jun Mtly 12,562 12,562 2.7% 27.3% ESI Africa Jul -Jun Q 0 Reporting Change Sparks Electrical News Apr -Jun Mtly 13,307 13,307 2.6% 30.5% Engineering - Other Capital Equipment News Apr -Jun Mtly 12,013 12,013 2.7% 27.1% Dataweek Apr -Jun Mtly 2,839 2,839 1.7% 9.9% MechChem Africa Apr -Jun AltM 9,176 9,176 3.3% Reporting Change Motion Control Apr -Jun Q 1,956 1,956 -2.7% Reporting Change Plumbing Africa Apr -Jun Mtly 9,516 9,612 -0.3% 13.6% Refrigeration and Airconditioning Apr -Jun Mtly 6,310 6,327 -5.7% -9.9% SA Instrumentation & Control Apr -Jun Mtly 4,106 4,106 0.7% 6.8% Water & Sanitation Africa Apr -Jun AltM 6,831 6,831 -0.4% Reporting Change Health and Wellbeing Fire Protection Jan -Dec Q 0 Reporting Change Hi-Tech Security Solutions Apr -Jun 8xA 4,187 4,187 3.3% 12.1% MDR Medical Desk Reference Apr -Jun Ann 1,765 2,459 Reporting Change Medical Chronicle Apr -Jun 11xA 25,534 25,534 6.8% 24.7% MIMS Apr -Jun Mtly 728 2,337 -36.3% -17.9% Modern Medicine Magazine Apr -Jun AltM 3,017 3,548 -4.3% Reporting Change South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review Apr -Jun 11xA 2,830 2,848 -2.2% -16.3% The Specialist Forum Journal Apr -Jun 11xA 21,481 21,481 7.3% 35.3% Hospitality, Catering and Tourism Explore South Africa Jan -Dec Q 0 Reporting Change Meetings Apr -Jun AltM 0 Changed Sector Reporting Change The Meetings & Event Planner (former SA Conference Directory) Apr -Jun Ann 5,035 5,035 Reporting Change Industry Analytical Reporter Apr -Jun AltM 5,370 5,370 -1.0% Reporting Change Cold Link Africa Apr -Jun AltM 4,048 4,057 -5.9% Reporting Change Eastern Cape Business Apr -Jun Ann 4,960 4,960 Reporting Change Free State Business, Jan -Dec Ann 0 Reporting Change Gauteng Companies Jul -Jun Ann 0 Reporting Change Industrial Buyer Jan -Jun AltM 0 Reporting Change Jewellers' Network Directory Jan -Dec Ann 0 Reporting Change KwaZulu Natal Business Apr -Jun Ann 4,964 4,964 Reporting Change Lighting in Design Apr -Jun Q 6,667 6,667 5.6% Reporting Change Limpopo Business., Jan -Dec Ann 0 Reporting Change LINKED by Jewellers Network Jul -Jun Q 0 Resigned Mpumalanga Business., Apr -Jun Ann 4,943 4,943 Reporting Change North West Business Apr -Jun Ann 4,952 4,952 Reporting Change Northern Cape Business Apr -Jun Ann 4,962 4,962 Reporting Change Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA) Apr -Jun Q 4,919 4,919 -0.2% Reporting Change Resource Apr -Jun Q 5,826 5,826 -1.6% Reporting Change SA Affordable Housing Jan -Jun AltM 0 Reporting Change Smart Energy International Jan -Jun AltM 0 Reporting Change South African Business Jan -Dec 2xA 0 Reporting Change South African Food Review Apr -Jun 11xA 3,797 3,849 -14.2% -12.8% The Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Handbook Jul -Jun Ann 0 Reporting Change Western Cape Business, Jan -Dec Ann 0 Reporting Change Information and Computer Technology Brainstorm Apr -Jun 11xA 3,608 8,152 -7.7% -3.7% The Margin Jan -Dec Q 0 Reporting Change Management African Decisions Apr -Jun Q 12,527 12,750 1.5% Reporting Change Black Business Quarterly Apr -Jun Q 45,492 46,280 2.8% Reporting Change Blue Chip, Apr -Jun Q 7,424 7,424 0.1% Reporting Change FA News Apr -Jun AltM 2,740 2,904 -0.7% Reporting Change KZN Invest Apr -Jun Q 4,844 4,844 -10.9% Reporting Change Leadership Apr -Jun Mtly 43,547 44,332 -2.8% Reporting Change Money Marketing Apr -Jun Mtly 7,726 7,733 -0.6% -11.4% South African Business Intergrator Apr -Jun 2xA 7,511 9,785 -0.3% Reporting Change Mining & Quarrying African Mines Handbook Jan -Dec Ann 0 Reporting Change African Mining Brief Jan -Jun AltM 0 Terminated African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror Apr -Jun 11xA 22,247 22,347 -5.1% -11.1% Earthbroker Apr -Jun Mtly 5,382 5,382 0.0% 0.0% Engineering News & Mining Weekly Apr -Jun Wkly, Fr 10,334 13,312 -0.9% 41.9% Inside Mining Apr -Jun Q 7,464 7,464 11.6% Reporting Change Inside Mining Jul -Jun 4xA 0 Reporting Change Mining Business Africa Apr -Jun 6xA 1,632 1,632 New Member Mining Review Africa Apr -Jun 11xA 0 Resigned Modern Mining Apr -Jun Mtly 12,617 12,617 3.8% 30.5% Modern Quarrying Apr -Jun Q 5,920 5,920 6.3% Reporting Change Retail DIY And Industrial Trade News Apr -Jun Mtly 10,484 10,484 -2.8% 39.8% Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop) Apr -Jun Mtly 18,279 18,279 -1.0% 26.5% Spotong: Apr -Jun AltM 0 Changed Sector Reporting Change Supermarket and Retailer Apr -Jun Mtly 0 Changed Sector Transport and Logistics Freight News Features Apr -Jun Mtly 5,893 6,160 5.5% 20.5%

Custom Magazines

Following a bleak Q1 2022, this is a good quarter for the category with increases in nine of its 14 sectors.

The Youth sector magazines had increases on the previous quarter. Women’s General sector has only one magazine, but it showed an increase on the previous quarter.

Sport & Hobby had two of its four magazines increase on the previous quarter. Both magazines in the Male sector had increases on the previous quarter with Man increasing by double figures.

The In-flight sector had one increase and one resignation. Given there are only two magazines, this leaves only In Flight Magazine in the sector.

In the Travel, Tourism and Hospitality sector, Premier showed a double figure increase on the previous quarter.

Farming Publication Period Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Dairy Mail, The Apr -Jun Mtly 2,320 2,325 4.9% -11.9% Rooi Vleis / Red Meat, Jan -Jun AltM 0 Reporting Change Wolboer / Wool Farmer Jan -Jun AltM 0 Reporting Change Health & Wellbeing Fitlife Apr -Jun Mtly 365 21,701 -6.7% -12.0% Journal of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes SA Apr -Jun 3xA 0 No Issue Reporting Change SA Pharmaceutical Journal Apr -Jun 10xA 0 No Issue Reporting Change SA Pharmacist's Assistant (SAPA) Jul -Jun Q 0 Reporting Change South African Medical Journal Apr -Jun Mtly 8,732 8,992 -3.3% -3.8% Southern African Journal of Anaesthesia &Analgesia Apr -Jun AltM 1,996 1,996 -8.5% Reporting Change Home Fresh Living Apr -Jun Q 0 No Issue Reporting Change Living Space Apr -Jun Mtly 1,346 35,205 7.5% -0.6% My Kitchen Apr -Jun Mtly 2,339 69,304 7.0% 3.0% Industry Specific Forum Tydskrif Apr -Jun Q 149,634 149,634 No Issue Reporting Change J S E Apr -Jun Q 13,670 14,475 0.0% Reporting Change Sea Rescue Apr -Jun 3xA 19,636 19,636 No Issue Reporting Change Servamus Apr -Jun Mtly 55 8,293 -3.3% -11.8% In-flight In Flight Magazine Apr -Jun Mtly 28,181 28,181 19.5% 6.1% Skyways Apr -Jun Mtly 0 Resigned Leisure Private Edition Apr -Jun Q 9,239 9,239 No Iisue Reporting Change Taste Apr -Jun AltM 1,598 32,767 -1.1% 17.9% Male Man Apr -Jun Mtly 1,805 50,123 16.1% 26.0% Tech Apr -Jun Mtly 2,248 31,283 0.9% -2.6% Motoring Motor Apr -Jun Mtly 496 12,485 -14.9% -31.9% Professional Accountancy SA Apr -Jun 11xA 0 Changed Sector De Rebus Apr -Jun 11xA 0 Changed Sector Retail Clicks Club Card Jan -Jun AltM 0 Reporting Change Club Magazine Apr -Jun Mtly 11,478 263,278 2.3% 3.0% Jet Club Apr -Jun 7xA 262,502 262,502 -6.9% Reporting Change Sport and Hobby Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag Apr -Jun Mtly 64,944 66,612 -7.5% 13.1% SA Hunter/Jagter Apr -Jun 8xA 0 31,988 0.0% Reporting Change Soccer Club Apr -Jun Mtly 1,768 46,442 7.5% 1.5% Sports Club Apr -Jun Mtly 1,263 86,753 4.7% 8.8% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Escapes Apr -Jun Mtly 775 17,795 -2.9% -12.7% Premier Apr -Jun Mtly 7,702 7,702 12.0% -42.1% Rove SA Apr -Jun 2xA 7,841 10,589 No Issue New Member Woman's General Balanced Life Apr -Jun Mtly 1,282 48,877 4.9% 4.1% Youth ClubX Apr -Jun Mtly 2,935 87,962 8.7% 33.5% Kids Super Club Apr -Jun Mtly 2,659 64,202 1.8% -2.9%

Free magazines

In a quiet quarter for this category, there were four magazines that increased over the previous quarter and five that increased over the prior year. Two had a 0% increase/decrease and the rest had decreases on the previous quarter.