Magazines ABC Q2 2022: Free and digital magazines the heroes

“In the Magazine category, total magazines show the second quarter marginally up from the first quarter, but down from the previous year,” says the ABC.
“This category distribution is down from last year by 12.6% (year-on-year, quarter-on-quarter); however, it has risen 4,25% since the first quarter of 2022,” it adds.
The ABC also says that it looks forward to viewing the distribution numbers for the third quarter to see if free publications rise again as the heroes seeing that new members are joining the ABC.
In addition, the ABC is also growing community publication membership with Grassroots membership. "It is inspiring to know what credibility the ABC membership gives these publications, and we plan to continue working on increasing these members through 2022," it states.
Once again this category is characterised by reporting changes and changed sectors. This led to a number of magazines showing an increase on the previous quarter such as Baba & Kleuter, Visi and Magnum.
However, for others, such as Plus 50, The Crest and The Ridge it had the opposite effect with a decrease on the previous quarter.
Good increases on the previous quarter came from Marktoe! Veeplaas.
The quarter’s biggest losers are TV Plus (Afrikaans) and TV Plus (English).
Your Pregnancy & Baby joined as a new member. Both magazines in the Youth sector resigned while Odessey resigned from the Health and Wellbeing sector.
Big Issue and Marktoe! had double figure increases on the prior year.
New members in this category are Men's Health and Women's Health.
|Arts, Culture and Heritage
|Publication
|Period
|Frequency
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Jewish Life
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|8,780
|8,780
|-2.1%
|3.6%
|Val de Vie Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|2xA
|0
|No Issue
|Reporting Change
|Business and News
|Business Brief
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|Reporting Change
|Financial Mail
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|2,500
|12,482
|-3.3%
|-3.1%
|Finweek
|Apr -Jun
|F
|0
|Ceased Publishing
|Forbes Africa
|Apr -Jun
|AltM
|3,651
|9,015
|-5.8%
|Reporting Change
|SA Real Estate Investor Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|Changed Sector
|The Big Issue Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|134
|6,053
|-9.1%
|20.4%
|Conservation and Wildlife
|African Birdlife
|Apr -Jun
|AltM
|646
|6,729
|Reporting Change
|Entertainment
|Eat Out
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|Reporting Change
|TV Plus (Afrikaans)
|Apr -Jun
|F
|0
|11,495
|-13.7%
|-13.1%
|TV Plus (English)
|Apr -Jun
|F
|0
|2,603
|-29.3%
|-34.9%
|Family Interest
|Huisgenoot
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|8,034
|118,768
|-6.2%
|-12.6%
|LIG
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|15,454
|-21.8%
|Changed Frequency
|Plus 50
|Apr -Jun
|6xA
|720
|4,432
|-20.3%
|Reporting Change
|Spot-On (Formerly known as Spotong)
|Apr -Jun
|AltM
|21,101
|21,101
|Changed Sector
|The Crest
|Apr -Jun
|7xA
|10,304
|10,304
|-17.0%
|Reporting Change
|The Ridge
|Apr -Jun
|8xA
|12,342
|12,342
|-20.0%
|Reporting Change
|You
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|7,026
|63,498
|-5.8%
|-10.0%
|Farming
|Farmer's Weekly
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|0
|6,152
|-7.9%
|-19.7%
|Grond tot Mond
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|Reporting Change
|Landbouweekblad
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Th
|0
|11,774
|-7.2%
|-29.1%
|Landbouweekblad Vee
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|Reporting Change
|Marktoe!
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|11,781
|11,781
|19.0%
|19.0%
|Veeplaas
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|3,625
|8,734
|31.7%
|-0.3%
|Health & Wellbeing
|Grow to Eat
|Jan -Dec
|3xA
|0
|Reporting Change
|Odyssey Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Q
|0
|Resigned
|Home
|Conde Nast House & Garden
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|4,371
|12,299
|5.2%
|5.2%
|Easy DIY
|Apr -Jun
|Q
|2,779
|5,114
|-5.1%
|Reporting Change
|Idees/Ideas
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|Reporting Change
|Lose It,
|Apr -Jun
|Q
|0
|11,291
|2.7%
|Reporting Change
|SA Home Owner
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|3,325
|20,439
|-1.8%
|-13.9%
|Sarie Kos / Food
|Apr -Jun
|Q
|0
|16,368
|No Issue
|Reporting Change
|The Gardener / Die Tuinier
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|4,906
|21,451
|1.4%
|-10.4%
|Tuis Home
|Apr -Jun
|8xA
|2,186
|74,582
|1.0%
|Reporting Change
|Visi
|Apr -Jun
|6xA
|1,831
|14,243
|19.0%
|Reporting Change
|Leisure
|Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai)
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|Reporting Change
|Silver Digest
|Jan -Dec
|4xA
|0
|Reporting Change
|Male
|GQ
|Apr -Jun
|5xA
|2,182
|5,619
|3.1%
|Reporting Change
|Men's Health
|Apr -Jun
|6xA
|8,560
|19,477
|New Member
|Popular Mechanics
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|2,345
|13,247
|-9.2%
|-9.9%
|Very Interesting (former Braintainment)
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|Resigned
|Reporting Change
|Motoring
|Bike SA
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|2,252
|14,168
|-6.2%
|2.4%
|Car
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|14,201
|41,831
|-2.9%
|-7.4%
|Driven Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|7,256
|7,256
|6.5%
|-47.3%
|Parenting
|Baba & Kleuter
|Apr -Jun
|Q
|516
|10,806
|48.7%
|Reporting Change
|Baby's and Beyond
|Apr -Jun
|Q
|7,420
|10,039
|No Issue
|Reporting Change
|Your Pregnancy and Baby
|Apr -Jun
|AltM
|1,310
|6,377
|15.9%
|New Member
|Pets
|Animaltalk
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|Resigned
|Dog Directory
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|Resigned
|Sport and Hobby
|Compleat Golfer
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|2,495
|6,473
|8.8%
|14.0%
|Kick Off
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|455
|10,018
|-3.2%
|-31.6%
|Magnum
|Apr -Jun
|8xA
|0
|12,987
|24.2%
|Reporting Change
|SA Rugby
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|1,821
|11,156
|-10.5%
|-25.4%
|Wildland Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|Changed Sector
|Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
|Cape Etc
|Apr -Jun
|3xA
|3,958
|6,598
|-3.1%
|Reporting Change
|Getaway
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|3,752
|15,283
|-5.1%
|-6.5%
|go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep
|Apr -Jun
|AltM
|0
|28,399
|-7.4%
|Reporting Change
|Weg / Go Platteland
|Apr -Jun
|Q
|0
|19,288
|-10.8%
|Reporting Change
|Weg/Go
|Apr -Jun
|AltM
|0
|46,455
|-7.5%
|Reporting Change
|Woman's General
|Fairlady
|Apr -Jun
|AltM
|2,043
|35,540
|-8.2%
|Reporting Change
|Garden & Home Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|4,114
|16,444
|8.8%
|Reporting Change
|Glamour,
|Apr -Jun
|Q
|6,586
|12,371
|-3.9%
|Reporting Change
|Kuier
|Apr -Jun
|F
|0
|58,888
|-9.8%
|-15.8%
|Rooi Rose Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|AltM
|4,408
|27,844
|7.2%
|New Member
|Sarie
|Apr -Jun
|AltM
|2,177
|63,337
|1.6%
|Reporting Change
|True Love
|Apr -Jun
|AltM
|1,515
|16,616
|-5.5%
|Reporting Change
|Women & Home Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|6,269
|28,424
|0.9%
|1.7%
|Women's Health
|Apr -Jun
|6xA
|18,017
|29,926
|New Member
|New Member
|Youth
|Barbie Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|Resigned
|Very Interesting Junior
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|Resigned
The only two magazines that had double figure increases on the previous quarter are Stockfarm and Inside Magazine.
The best sector is Engineering. Of the eight magazines in this sector, half had an increase on the previous quarter and the prior year.
The Management sector also had some good news with three magazines up on the previous quarter.
Industry, the biggest sector, had a poor showing with only Lighting in Design showing an increase on the previous quarter. The category had 19 reporting changes (for the quarter and year on year).
Once again, the Architecture sector lost magazines with one resignation while three magazines had a reporting change and two magazines had no issue with a reporting change.
Leading Architecture & Design was the only magazine with figures for the quarter which was a decrease on the previous quarter.
In the Civil Construction sector, Construction World - a stand out in the sector in Q21 2022 - has been terminated.
New members in the cateogry are Future SA and Mining Business Africa.
|Agricultural
|Publication
|Period
|Frequency
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|OVK Nuus/News
|Apr -Jun
|4xA
|4,755
|4,755
|-4.0%
|Reporting Change
|SA Graan / Grain
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|19,094
|19,094
|-9.9%
|21.1%
|SABI Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|AltM
|0
|Resigned
|Reporting Change
|Stockfarm
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|2,205
|7,486
|16.1%
|-3.4%
|Wineland
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|3,173
|3,241
|0.4%
|0.5%
|Architecture
|earthworks
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|Resigned
|Floors in Africa
|Jan -Jun
|7xA
|0
|Changed Sector
|Reporting Change
|Leading Architect & Design
|Apr -Jun
|AltM
|6,372
|6,424
|-8.9%
|Reporting Change
|SA Building Review
|Apr -Jun
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|Reporting Change
|Timber IQ
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|Reporting Change
|To Build
|Apr -Jun
|3xA
|7,571
|9,821
|No Issue
|Reporting Change
|Walls & Roofs in Africa
|Jan -Jun
|7xA
|0
|Changed Sector
|Reporting Change
|Automotive
|Road Ahead, The
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|Reporting Change
|Taxi Guardian
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|468
|468
|0.6%
|New Member
|Civil Construction
|Civil Engineering
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|Changed Sector
|Concrete Trends
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|Reporting Change
|Construction Review
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|Terminated
|Construction World
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|15,188
|15,188
|3.0%
|24.9%
|IMIESA
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|11,713
|11,713
|2.8%
|-9.0%
|Spec Handbooks
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|Reporting Change
|Communications
|Future SA
|Apr -Jun
|4xA
|5,019
|7,700
|New Member
|Nex Media
|Jul -Jun
|4xA
|0
|Reporting Change
|SA Profile
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|Reporting Change
|Service
|Apr -Jun
|Q
|4,958
|4,958
|0.1%
|New Member
|The Gapp Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|AltM
|2,800
|2,800
|-74.0%
|Reporting Change
|Electrical Engineering
|Electricity & Control
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|12,562
|12,562
|2.7%
|27.3%
|ESI Africa
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|Reporting Change
|Sparks Electrical News
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|13,307
|13,307
|2.6%
|30.5%
|Engineering - Other
|Capital Equipment News
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|12,013
|12,013
|2.7%
|27.1%
|Dataweek
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|2,839
|2,839
|1.7%
|9.9%
|MechChem Africa
|Apr -Jun
|AltM
|9,176
|9,176
|3.3%
|Reporting Change
|Motion Control
|Apr -Jun
|Q
|1,956
|1,956
|-2.7%
|Reporting Change
|Plumbing Africa
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|9,516
|9,612
|-0.3%
|13.6%
|Refrigeration and Airconditioning
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|6,310
|6,327
|-5.7%
|-9.9%
|SA Instrumentation & Control
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|4,106
|4,106
|0.7%
|6.8%
|Water & Sanitation Africa
|Apr -Jun
|AltM
|6,831
|6,831
|-0.4%
|Reporting Change
|Health and Wellbeing
|Fire Protection
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|Reporting Change
|Hi-Tech Security Solutions
|Apr -Jun
|8xA
|4,187
|4,187
|3.3%
|12.1%
|MDR Medical Desk Reference
|Apr -Jun
|Ann
|1,765
|2,459
|Reporting Change
|Medical Chronicle
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|25,534
|25,534
|6.8%
|24.7%
|MIMS
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|728
|2,337
|-36.3%
|-17.9%
|Modern Medicine Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|AltM
|3,017
|3,548
|-4.3%
|Reporting Change
|South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|2,830
|2,848
|-2.2%
|-16.3%
|The Specialist Forum Journal
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|21,481
|21,481
|7.3%
|35.3%
|Hospitality, Catering and Tourism
|Explore South Africa
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|Reporting Change
|Meetings
|Apr -Jun
|AltM
|0
|Changed Sector
|Reporting Change
|The Meetings & Event Planner (former SA Conference Directory)
|Apr -Jun
|Ann
|5,035
|5,035
|Reporting Change
|Industry
|Analytical Reporter
|Apr -Jun
|AltM
|5,370
|5,370
|-1.0%
|Reporting Change
|Cold Link Africa
|Apr -Jun
|AltM
|4,048
|4,057
|-5.9%
|Reporting Change
|Eastern Cape Business
|Apr -Jun
|Ann
|4,960
|4,960
|Reporting Change
|Free State Business,
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|Reporting Change
|Gauteng Companies
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|Reporting Change
|Industrial Buyer
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|Reporting Change
|Jewellers' Network Directory
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|Reporting Change
|KwaZulu Natal Business
|Apr -Jun
|Ann
|4,964
|4,964
|Reporting Change
|Lighting in Design
|Apr -Jun
|Q
|6,667
|6,667
|5.6%
|Reporting Change
|Limpopo Business.,
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|Reporting Change
|LINKED by Jewellers Network
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|Resigned
|Mpumalanga Business.,
|Apr -Jun
|Ann
|4,943
|4,943
|Reporting Change
|North West Business
|Apr -Jun
|Ann
|4,952
|4,952
|Reporting Change
|Northern Cape Business
|Apr -Jun
|Ann
|4,962
|4,962
|Reporting Change
|Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA)
|Apr -Jun
|Q
|4,919
|4,919
|-0.2%
|Reporting Change
|Resource
|Apr -Jun
|Q
|5,826
|5,826
|-1.6%
|Reporting Change
|SA Affordable Housing
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|Reporting Change
|Smart Energy International
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|Reporting Change
|South African Business
|Jan -Dec
|2xA
|0
|Reporting Change
|South African Food Review
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|3,797
|3,849
|-14.2%
|-12.8%
|The Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Handbook
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|Reporting Change
|Western Cape Business,
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|Reporting Change
|Information and Computer Technology
|Brainstorm
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|3,608
|8,152
|-7.7%
|-3.7%
|The Margin
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|Reporting Change
|Management
|African Decisions
|Apr -Jun
|Q
|12,527
|12,750
|1.5%
|Reporting Change
|Black Business Quarterly
|Apr -Jun
|Q
|45,492
|46,280
|2.8%
|Reporting Change
|Blue Chip,
|Apr -Jun
|Q
|7,424
|7,424
|0.1%
|Reporting Change
|FA News
|Apr -Jun
|AltM
|2,740
|2,904
|-0.7%
|Reporting Change
|KZN Invest
|Apr -Jun
|Q
|4,844
|4,844
|-10.9%
|Reporting Change
|Leadership
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|43,547
|44,332
|-2.8%
|Reporting Change
|Money Marketing
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|7,726
|7,733
|-0.6%
|-11.4%
|South African Business Intergrator
|Apr -Jun
|2xA
|7,511
|9,785
|-0.3%
|Reporting Change
|Mining & Quarrying
|African Mines Handbook
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|Reporting Change
|African Mining Brief
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|Terminated
|African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|22,247
|22,347
|-5.1%
|-11.1%
|Earthbroker
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|5,382
|5,382
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Engineering News & Mining Weekly
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|10,334
|13,312
|-0.9%
|41.9%
|Inside Mining
|Apr -Jun
|Q
|7,464
|7,464
|11.6%
|Reporting Change
|Inside Mining
|Jul -Jun
|4xA
|0
|Reporting Change
|Mining Business Africa
|Apr -Jun
|6xA
|1,632
|1,632
|New Member
|Mining Review Africa
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|Resigned
|Modern Mining
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|12,617
|12,617
|3.8%
|30.5%
|Modern Quarrying
|Apr -Jun
|Q
|5,920
|5,920
|6.3%
|Reporting Change
|Retail
|DIY And Industrial Trade News
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|10,484
|10,484
|-2.8%
|39.8%
|Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|18,279
|18,279
|-1.0%
|26.5%
|Spotong:
|Apr -Jun
|AltM
|0
|Changed Sector
|Reporting Change
|Supermarket and Retailer
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|Changed Sector
|Transport and Logistics
|Freight News Features
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|5,893
|6,160
|5.5%
|20.5%
Following a bleak Q1 2022, this is a good quarter for the category with increases in nine of its 14 sectors.
The Youth sector magazines had increases on the previous quarter. Women’s General sector has only one magazine, but it showed an increase on the previous quarter.
Sport & Hobby had two of its four magazines increase on the previous quarter. Both magazines in the Male sector had increases on the previous quarter with Man increasing by double figures.
The In-flight sector had one increase and one resignation. Given there are only two magazines, this leaves only In Flight Magazine in the sector.
In the Travel, Tourism and Hospitality sector, Premier showed a double figure increase on the previous quarter.
|Farming
|Publication
|Period
|Frequency
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Dairy Mail, The
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|2,320
|2,325
|4.9%
|-11.9%
|Rooi Vleis / Red Meat,
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|Reporting Change
|Wolboer / Wool Farmer
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|Reporting Change
|Health & Wellbeing
|Fitlife
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|365
|21,701
|-6.7%
|-12.0%
|Journal of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes SA
|Apr -Jun
|3xA
|0
|No Issue
|Reporting Change
|SA Pharmaceutical Journal
|Apr -Jun
|10xA
|0
|No Issue
|Reporting Change
|SA Pharmacist's Assistant (SAPA)
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|Reporting Change
|South African Medical Journal
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|8,732
|8,992
|-3.3%
|-3.8%
|Southern African Journal of Anaesthesia &Analgesia
|Apr -Jun
|AltM
|1,996
|1,996
|-8.5%
|Reporting Change
|Home
|Fresh Living
|Apr -Jun
|Q
|0
|No Issue
|Reporting Change
|Living Space
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|1,346
|35,205
|7.5%
|-0.6%
|My Kitchen
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|2,339
|69,304
|7.0%
|3.0%
|Industry Specific
|Forum Tydskrif
|Apr -Jun
|Q
|149,634
|149,634
|No Issue
|Reporting Change
|J S E
|Apr -Jun
|Q
|13,670
|14,475
|0.0%
|Reporting Change
|Sea Rescue
|Apr -Jun
|3xA
|19,636
|19,636
|No Issue
|Reporting Change
|Servamus
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|55
|8,293
|-3.3%
|-11.8%
|In-flight
|In Flight Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|28,181
|28,181
|19.5%
|6.1%
|Skyways
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|Resigned
|Leisure
|Private Edition
|Apr -Jun
|Q
|9,239
|9,239
|No Iisue
|Reporting Change
|Taste
|Apr -Jun
|AltM
|1,598
|32,767
|-1.1%
|17.9%
|Male
|Man
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|1,805
|50,123
|16.1%
|26.0%
|Tech
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|2,248
|31,283
|0.9%
|-2.6%
|Motoring
|Motor
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|496
|12,485
|-14.9%
|-31.9%
|Professional
|Accountancy SA
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|Changed Sector
|De Rebus
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|Changed Sector
|Retail
|Clicks Club Card
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|Reporting Change
|Club Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|11,478
|263,278
|2.3%
|3.0%
|Jet Club
|Apr -Jun
|7xA
|262,502
|262,502
|-6.9%
|Reporting Change
|Sport and Hobby
|Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|64,944
|66,612
|-7.5%
|13.1%
|SA Hunter/Jagter
|Apr -Jun
|8xA
|0
|31,988
|0.0%
|Reporting Change
|Soccer Club
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|1,768
|46,442
|7.5%
|1.5%
|Sports Club
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|1,263
|86,753
|4.7%
|8.8%
|Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
|Escapes
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|775
|17,795
|-2.9%
|-12.7%
|Premier
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|7,702
|7,702
|12.0%
|-42.1%
|Rove SA
|Apr -Jun
|2xA
|7,841
|10,589
|No Issue
|New Member
|Woman's General
|Balanced Life
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|1,282
|48,877
|4.9%
|4.1%
|Youth
|ClubX
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|2,935
|87,962
|8.7%
|33.5%
|Kids Super Club
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|2,659
|64,202
|1.8%
|-2.9%
In a quiet quarter for this category, there were four magazines that increased over the previous quarter and five that increased over the prior year. Two had a 0% increase/decrease and the rest had decreases on the previous quarter.
|Publication
|Botswana Advertiser.
|Apr -Jun
|F
|99,965
|1.7%
|5.3%
|Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|11,715
|7.2%
|17.6%
|Get It (Bloemfontein)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|6,890
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Get It (Highway)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|11,822
|20.6%
|20.1%
|Get It (Jo'burg South)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|14,716
|-0.1%
|1.0%
|Get It (Jo'burg West)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|14,566
|-1.2%
|-1.0%
|Get It (Lowveld)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|6,200
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|14,783
|-0.3%
|-0.1%
|Get It (Pretoria)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|14,748
|0.5%
|1.9%