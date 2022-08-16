Industries

    Magazines ABC Q2 2022: Free and digital magazines the heroes

    16 Aug 2022
    Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
    As in Q1 2022, the heroes in the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa Magazine category Q2 2022 are Free Magazines and Digital Magazines (any magazine with no printed counterpart).
    Image compiled by Emily Stander
    Image compiled by Emily Stander

    “In the Magazine category, total magazines show the second quarter marginally up from the first quarter, but down from the previous year,” says the ABC.

    “This category distribution is down from last year by 12.6% (year-on-year, quarter-on-quarter); however, it has risen 4,25% since the first quarter of 2022,” it adds.

    The ABC also says that it looks forward to viewing the distribution numbers for the third quarter to see if free publications rise again as the heroes seeing that new members are joining the ABC.

    In addition, the ABC is also growing community publication membership with Grassroots membership. "It is inspiring to know what credibility the ABC membership gives these publications, and we plan to continue working on increasing these members through 2022," it states.

    The hero of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa Q1 2022 is digital magazines
    Magazines ABC Q1 2022: Finding the magic mix between print and digital distribution

    By 16 May 2022

    Consumer Magazines

    Once again this category is characterised by reporting changes and changed sectors. This led to a number of magazines showing an increase on the previous quarter such as Baba & Kleuter, Visi and Magnum.

    However, for others, such as Plus 50, The Crest and The Ridge it had the opposite effect with a decrease on the previous quarter.

    Good increases on the previous quarter came from Marktoe! Veeplaas.

    The quarter’s biggest losers are TV Plus (Afrikaans) and TV Plus (English).

    Your Pregnancy & Baby joined as a new member. Both magazines in the Youth sector resigned while Odessey resigned from the Health and Wellbeing sector.

    Big Issue and Marktoe! had double figure increases on the prior year.

    New members in this category are Men's Health and Women's Health.

    Arts, Culture and Heritage
    PublicationPeriodFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Jewish LifeApr -JunMtly8,7808,780-2.1%3.6%
    Val de Vie MagazineApr -Jun2xA0No IssueReporting Change
    Business and News
    Business BriefJan -JunAltM0Reporting Change
    Financial MailApr -JunWkly, Fr2,50012,482-3.3%-3.1%
    FinweekApr -JunF0Ceased Publishing
    Forbes AfricaApr -JunAltM3,6519,015-5.8%Reporting Change
    SA Real Estate Investor MagazineApr -JunMtly0Changed Sector
    The Big Issue MagazineApr -JunMtly1346,053-9.1%20.4%
    Conservation and Wildlife
    African BirdlifeApr -JunAltM6466,729Reporting Change
    Entertainment
    Eat OutJan -DecAnn0Reporting Change
    TV Plus (Afrikaans)Apr -JunF011,495-13.7%-13.1%
    TV Plus (English)Apr -JunF02,603-29.3%-34.9%
    Family Interest
    HuisgenootApr -JunWkly, Th8,034118,768-6.2%-12.6%
    LIGApr -Jun11xA015,454-21.8%Changed Frequency
    Plus 50 Apr -Jun6xA7204,432-20.3%Reporting Change
    Spot-On (Formerly known as Spotong)Apr -JunAltM21,10121,101Changed Sector
    The CrestApr -Jun7xA10,30410,304-17.0%Reporting Change
    The RidgeApr -Jun8xA12,34212,342-20.0%Reporting Change
    YouApr -JunWkly, Th7,02663,498-5.8%-10.0%
    Farming
    Farmer's WeeklyApr -JunWkly, Fr06,152-7.9%-19.7%
    Grond tot MondJan -DecQ0Reporting Change
    LandbouweekbladApr -JunWkly, Th011,774-7.2%-29.1%
    Landbouweekblad VeeJan -DecAnn0Reporting Change
    Marktoe!Apr -JunMtly11,78111,78119.0%19.0%
    VeeplaasApr -Jun11xA3,6258,73431.7%-0.3%
    Health & Wellbeing
    Grow to EatJan -Dec3xA0Reporting Change
    Odyssey MagazineApr -JunQ0Resigned
    Home
    Conde Nast House & GardenApr -JunMtly4,37112,2995.2%5.2%
    Easy DIYApr -JunQ2,7795,114-5.1%Reporting Change
    Idees/IdeasJan -JunAltM0Reporting Change
    Lose It,Apr -JunQ011,2912.7%Reporting Change
    SA Home OwnerApr -Jun11xA3,32520,439-1.8%-13.9%
    Sarie Kos / FoodApr -JunQ016,368No IssueReporting Change
    The Gardener / Die TuinierApr -JunMtly4,90621,4511.4%-10.4%
    Tuis HomeApr -Jun8xA2,18674,5821.0%Reporting Change
    VisiApr -Jun6xA1,83114,24319.0%Reporting Change
    Leisure
    Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai)Jul -JunAnn0Reporting Change
    Silver DigestJan -Dec4xA0Reporting Change
    Male
    GQApr -Jun5xA2,1825,6193.1%Reporting Change
    Men's HealthApr -Jun6xA8,56019,477New Member
    Popular MechanicsApr -JunMtly2,34513,247-9.2%-9.9%
    Very Interesting (former Braintainment)Jan -JunAltM0ResignedReporting Change
    Motoring
    Bike SAApr -JunMtly2,25214,168-6.2%2.4%
    CarApr -JunMtly14,20141,831-2.9%-7.4%
    Driven MagazineApr -JunMtly7,2567,2566.5%-47.3%
    Parenting
    Baba & KleuterApr -JunQ51610,80648.7%Reporting Change
    Baby's and BeyondApr -JunQ7,42010,039No IssueReporting Change
    Your Pregnancy and BabyApr -JunAltM1,3106,37715.9%New Member
    Pets
    AnimaltalkApr -JunMtly0Resigned
    Dog DirectoryJul -JunAnn0Resigned
    Sport and Hobby
    Compleat GolferApr -JunMtly2,4956,4738.8%14.0%
    Kick OffApr -JunMtly45510,018-3.2%-31.6%
    MagnumApr -Jun8xA012,98724.2%Reporting Change
    SA RugbyApr -JunMtly1,82111,156-10.5%-25.4%
    Wildland MagazineApr -JunMtly0Changed Sector
    Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
    Cape EtcApr -Jun3xA3,9586,598-3.1%Reporting Change
    GetawayApr -JunMtly3,75215,283-5.1%-6.5%
    go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & SleepApr -JunAltM028,399-7.4%Reporting Change
    Weg / Go PlattelandApr -JunQ019,288-10.8%Reporting Change
    Weg/GoApr -JunAltM046,455-7.5%Reporting Change
    Woman's General
    FairladyApr -JunAltM2,04335,540-8.2%Reporting Change
    Garden & Home MagazineApr -JunMtly4,11416,4448.8%Reporting Change
    Glamour,Apr -JunQ6,58612,371-3.9%Reporting Change
    KuierApr -JunF058,888-9.8%-15.8%
    Rooi Rose MagazineApr -JunAltM4,40827,8447.2%New Member
    SarieApr -JunAltM2,17763,3371.6%Reporting Change
    True LoveApr -JunAltM1,51516,616-5.5%Reporting Change
    Women & Home MagazineApr -JunMtly6,26928,4240.9%1.7%
    Women's HealthApr -Jun6xA18,01729,926New MemberNew Member
    Youth
    Barbie MagazineApr -JunMtly0Resigned
    Very Interesting JuniorApr -JunMtly0Resigned

    B2B Magazines

    The only two magazines that had double figure increases on the previous quarter are Stockfarm and Inside Magazine.

    The best sector is Engineering. Of the eight magazines in this sector, half had an increase on the previous quarter and the prior year.

    The Management sector also had some good news with three magazines up on the previous quarter.

    Industry, the biggest sector, had a poor showing with only Lighting in Design showing an increase on the previous quarter. The category had 19 reporting changes (for the quarter and year on year).

    Once again, the Architecture sector lost magazines with one resignation while three magazines had a reporting change and two magazines had no issue with a reporting change.

    Leading Architecture & Design was the only magazine with figures for the quarter which was a decrease on the previous quarter.

    In the Civil Construction sector, Construction World - a stand out in the sector in Q21 2022 - has been terminated.

    New members in the cateogry are Future SA and Mining Business Africa.

    Agricultural
    PublicationPeriodFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    OVK Nuus/NewsApr -Jun4xA4,7554,755-4.0%Reporting Change
    SA Graan / GrainApr -JunMtly19,09419,094-9.9%21.1%
    SABI MagazineApr -JunAltM0ResignedReporting Change
    StockfarmApr -JunMtly2,2057,48616.1%-3.4%
    WinelandApr -JunMtly3,1733,2410.4%0.5%
    Architecture
    earthworksJan -DecQ0Resigned
    Floors in AfricaJan -Jun7xA0Changed SectorReporting Change
    Leading Architect & DesignApr -JunAltM6,3726,424-8.9%Reporting Change
    SA Building ReviewApr -JunAnn0No IssueReporting Change
    Timber IQJan -JunAltM0Reporting Change
    To BuildApr -Jun3xA7,5719,821No IssueReporting Change
    Walls & Roofs in AfricaJan -Jun7xA0Changed SectorReporting Change
    Automotive
    Road Ahead, TheJan -DecQ0Reporting Change
    Taxi GuardianApr -JunMtly4684680.6%New Member
    Civil Construction
    Civil EngineeringApr -Jun11xA0Changed Sector
    Concrete TrendsJan -DecQ0Reporting Change
    Construction ReviewJan -JunAltM0Terminated
    Construction WorldApr -JunMtly15,18815,1883.0%24.9%
    IMIESAApr -Jun11xA11,71311,7132.8%-9.0%
    Spec HandbooksJan -DecAnn0Reporting Change
    Communications
    Future SAApr -Jun4xA5,0197,700New Member
    Nex MediaJul -Jun4xA0Reporting Change
    SA ProfileJan -DecAnn0Reporting Change
    ServiceApr -JunQ4,9584,9580.1%New Member
    The Gapp MagazineApr -JunAltM2,8002,800-74.0%Reporting Change
    Electrical Engineering
    Electricity & ControlApr -JunMtly12,56212,5622.7%27.3%
    ESI AfricaJul -JunQ0Reporting Change
    Sparks Electrical NewsApr -JunMtly13,30713,3072.6%30.5%
    Engineering - Other
    Capital Equipment NewsApr -JunMtly12,01312,0132.7%27.1%
    DataweekApr -JunMtly2,8392,8391.7%9.9%
    MechChem AfricaApr -JunAltM9,1769,1763.3%Reporting Change
    Motion ControlApr -JunQ1,9561,956-2.7%Reporting Change
    Plumbing AfricaApr -JunMtly9,5169,612-0.3%13.6%
    Refrigeration and AirconditioningApr -JunMtly6,3106,327-5.7%-9.9%
    SA Instrumentation & ControlApr -JunMtly4,1064,1060.7%6.8%
    Water & Sanitation AfricaApr -JunAltM6,8316,831-0.4%Reporting Change
    Health and Wellbeing
    Fire ProtectionJan -DecQ0Reporting Change
    Hi-Tech Security SolutionsApr -Jun8xA4,1874,1873.3%12.1%
    MDR Medical Desk ReferenceApr -JunAnn1,7652,459Reporting Change
    Medical ChronicleApr -Jun11xA25,53425,5346.8%24.7%
    MIMSApr -JunMtly7282,337-36.3%-17.9%
    Modern Medicine MagazineApr -JunAltM3,0173,548-4.3%Reporting Change
    South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic ReviewApr -Jun11xA2,8302,848-2.2%-16.3%
    The Specialist Forum JournalApr -Jun11xA21,48121,4817.3%35.3%
    Hospitality, Catering and Tourism
    Explore South AfricaJan -DecQ0Reporting Change
    MeetingsApr -JunAltM0Changed SectorReporting Change
    The Meetings & Event Planner (former SA Conference Directory)Apr -JunAnn5,0355,035Reporting Change
    Industry
    Analytical ReporterApr -JunAltM5,3705,370-1.0%Reporting Change
    Cold Link AfricaApr -JunAltM4,0484,057-5.9%Reporting Change
    Eastern Cape BusinessApr -JunAnn4,9604,960Reporting Change
    Free State Business,Jan -DecAnn0Reporting Change
    Gauteng CompaniesJul -JunAnn0Reporting Change
    Industrial BuyerJan -JunAltM0Reporting Change
    Jewellers' Network DirectoryJan -DecAnn0Reporting Change
    KwaZulu Natal BusinessApr -JunAnn4,9644,964Reporting Change
    Lighting in DesignApr -JunQ6,6676,6675.6%Reporting Change
    Limpopo Business.,Jan -DecAnn0Reporting Change
    LINKED by Jewellers NetworkJul -JunQ0Resigned
    Mpumalanga Business.,Apr -JunAnn4,9434,943Reporting Change
    North West BusinessApr -JunAnn4,9524,952Reporting Change
    Northern Cape BusinessApr -JunAnn4,9624,962Reporting Change
    Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA)Apr -JunQ4,9194,919-0.2%Reporting Change
    ResourceApr -JunQ5,8265,826-1.6%Reporting Change
    SA Affordable HousingJan -JunAltM0Reporting Change
    Smart Energy InternationalJan -JunAltM0Reporting Change
    South African BusinessJan -Dec2xA0Reporting Change
    South African Food ReviewApr -Jun11xA3,7973,849-14.2%-12.8%
    The Responsible & Sustainable Tourism HandbookJul -JunAnn0Reporting Change
    Western Cape Business,Jan -DecAnn0Reporting Change
    Information and Computer Technology
    BrainstormApr -Jun11xA3,6088,152-7.7%-3.7%
    The MarginJan -DecQ0Reporting Change
    Management
    African DecisionsApr -JunQ12,52712,7501.5%Reporting Change
    Black Business QuarterlyApr -JunQ45,49246,2802.8%Reporting Change
    Blue Chip,Apr -JunQ7,4247,4240.1%Reporting Change
    FA NewsApr -JunAltM2,7402,904-0.7%Reporting Change
    KZN InvestApr -JunQ4,8444,844-10.9%Reporting Change
    LeadershipApr -JunMtly43,54744,332-2.8%Reporting Change
    Money MarketingApr -JunMtly7,7267,733-0.6%-11.4%
    South African Business IntergratorApr -Jun2xA7,5119,785-0.3%Reporting Change
    Mining & Quarrying
    African Mines HandbookJan -DecAnn0Reporting Change
    African Mining BriefJan -JunAltM0Terminated
    African Mining Inc. Mining MirrorApr -Jun11xA22,24722,347-5.1%-11.1%
    EarthbrokerApr -JunMtly5,3825,3820.0%0.0%
    Engineering News & Mining WeeklyApr -JunWkly, Fr10,33413,312-0.9%41.9%
    Inside MiningApr -JunQ7,4647,46411.6%Reporting Change
    Inside MiningJul -Jun4xA0Reporting Change
    Mining Business AfricaApr -Jun6xA1,6321,632New Member
    Mining Review AfricaApr -Jun11xA0Resigned
    Modern MiningApr -JunMtly12,61712,6173.8%30.5%
    Modern QuarryingApr -JunQ5,9205,9206.3%Reporting Change
    Retail
    DIY And Industrial Trade NewsApr -JunMtly10,48410,484-2.8%39.8%
    Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop)Apr -JunMtly18,27918,279-1.0%26.5%
    Spotong:Apr -JunAltM0Changed SectorReporting Change
    Supermarket and RetailerApr -JunMtly0Changed Sector
    Transport and Logistics
    Freight News FeaturesApr -JunMtly5,8936,1605.5%20.5%

    Custom Magazines

    Following a bleak Q1 2022, this is a good quarter for the category with increases in nine of its 14 sectors.

    The Youth sector magazines had increases on the previous quarter. Women’s General sector has only one magazine, but it showed an increase on the previous quarter.

    Sport & Hobby had two of its four magazines increase on the previous quarter. Both magazines in the Male sector had increases on the previous quarter with Man increasing by double figures.

    The In-flight sector had one increase and one resignation. Given there are only two magazines, this leaves only In Flight Magazine in the sector.

    In the Travel, Tourism and Hospitality sector, Premier showed a double figure increase on the previous quarter.

    Farming
    PublicationPeriodFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Dairy Mail, TheApr -JunMtly2,3202,3254.9%-11.9%
    Rooi Vleis / Red Meat,Jan -JunAltM0Reporting Change
    Wolboer / Wool FarmerJan -JunAltM0Reporting Change
    Health & Wellbeing
    FitlifeApr -JunMtly36521,701-6.7%-12.0%
    Journal of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes SAApr -Jun3xA0No IssueReporting Change
    SA Pharmaceutical JournalApr -Jun10xA0No IssueReporting Change
    SA Pharmacist's Assistant (SAPA)Jul -JunQ0Reporting Change
    South African Medical JournalApr -JunMtly8,7328,992-3.3%-3.8%
    Southern African Journal of Anaesthesia &AnalgesiaApr -JunAltM1,9961,996-8.5%Reporting Change
    Home
    Fresh Living Apr -JunQ0No IssueReporting Change
    Living SpaceApr -JunMtly1,34635,2057.5%-0.6%
    My KitchenApr -JunMtly2,33969,3047.0%3.0%
    Industry Specific
    Forum TydskrifApr -JunQ149,634149,634No IssueReporting Change
    J S EApr -JunQ13,67014,4750.0%Reporting Change
    Sea RescueApr -Jun3xA19,63619,636No IssueReporting Change
    ServamusApr -JunMtly558,293-3.3%-11.8%
    In-flight
    In Flight MagazineApr -JunMtly28,18128,18119.5%6.1%
    SkywaysApr -JunMtly0Resigned
    Leisure
    Private EditionApr -JunQ9,2399,239No IisueReporting Change
    TasteApr -JunAltM1,59832,767-1.1%17.9%
    Male
    ManApr -JunMtly1,80550,12316.1%26.0%
    TechApr -JunMtly2,24831,2830.9%-2.6%
    Motoring
    MotorApr -JunMtly49612,485-14.9%-31.9%
    Professional
    Accountancy SAApr -Jun11xA0Changed Sector
    De RebusApr -Jun11xA0Changed Sector
    Retail
    Clicks Club CardJan -JunAltM0Reporting Change
    Club MagazineApr -JunMtly11,478263,2782.3%3.0%
    Jet ClubApr -Jun7xA262,502262,502-6.9%Reporting Change
    Sport and Hobby
    Game & Hunt/Wild & JagApr -JunMtly64,94466,612-7.5%13.1%
    SA Hunter/JagterApr -Jun8xA031,9880.0%Reporting Change
    Soccer ClubApr -JunMtly1,76846,4427.5%1.5%
    Sports ClubApr -JunMtly1,26386,7534.7%8.8%
    Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
    EscapesApr -JunMtly77517,795-2.9%-12.7%
    PremierApr -JunMtly7,7027,70212.0%-42.1%
    Rove SAApr -Jun2xA7,84110,589No IssueNew Member
    Woman's General
    Balanced LifeApr -JunMtly1,28248,8774.9%4.1%
    Youth
    ClubXApr -JunMtly2,93587,9628.7%33.5%
    Kids Super ClubApr -JunMtly2,65964,2021.8%-2.9%

    Free magazines

    In a quiet quarter for this category, there were four magazines that increased over the previous quarter and five that increased over the prior year. Two had a 0% increase/decrease and the rest had decreases on the previous quarter.

    Publication
    Botswana Advertiser.Apr -JunF99,9651.7%5.3%
    Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga)Apr -JunMtly11,7157.2%17.6%
    Get It (Bloemfontein)Apr -JunMtly6,8900.0%0.0%
    Get It (Highway)Apr -JunMtly11,82220.6%20.1%
    Get It (Jo'burg South)Apr -JunMtly14,716-0.1%1.0%
    Get It (Jo'burg West)Apr -JunMtly14,566-1.2%-1.0%
    Get It (Lowveld)Apr -JunMtly6,2000.0%0.0%
    Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg)Apr -JunMtly14,783-0.3%-0.1%
    Get It (Pretoria)Apr -JunMtly14,7480.5%1.9%
    Newspapers ABC Q2 2022: Local and Free newspapers steady the ship
    Newspapers ABC Q2 2022: Local and Free newspapers steady the ship

    By 36 minutes ago

    NextOptions
    Danette Breitenbach
    Danette Breitenbach's articles

    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
    Read more: digital magazines, consumer magazines, B2B magazines, Danette Breitenbach, Audit Bureau of Circulation South Africa

