Magazines ABC Q1 2022: Finding the magic mix between print and digital distribution

With a steep increase from 4,510 to 125,912, the hero of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa Q1 2022 is digital magazines.

Consumer magazines

Arts, Culture and Heritage Publication Period Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Jewish Life Jan -Mar Mtly 8,970 8,970 10.5% 12.3% Val de Vie Magazine Jan -Mar 2xA 8,900 9,348 No Submission Reporting Change Business and News Business Brief Jan -Mar AltM 0 No Issues Reporting Change Financial Mail Jan -Mar Wkly, Fr 2,441 12,907 1.2% -0.8% Finweek Jan -Mar F 0 Ceased Publishing Ceased Publishing Forbes Africa Jan -Mar AltM 3,632 9,567 -7.2% Reporting Change SA Real Estate Investor Magazine Jan -Mar Mtly 0 Changed Sector The Big Issue Magazine Jan -Mar Mtly 266 6,662 -6.6% Reporting Change Conservation and Wildlife African Birdlife Jan -Mar AltM 0 No Issue Reporting Change Entertainment Eat Out Jan -Dec Ann 0 Reporting Change TV Plus (Afrikaans) Jan -Mar F 0 13,317 1.1% -8.9% TV Plus (English) Jan -Mar F 0 3,681 7.0% -25.5% Family Interest Huisgenoot Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 5,525 126,659 -2.4% -9.7% LIG Jan -Mar 11xA 650 19,773 12.7% -11.1% Plus 50 Jan -Mar 6xA 769 5,559 -3.9% Reporting Change The Crest Jan -Mar 7xA 12,410 12,410 -2.8% Reporting Change The Ridge Jan -Mar 8xA 15,430 15,430 -4.3% Reporting Change You Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 4,117 67,392 -2.2% -7.4% Farming Farmer's Weekly Jan -Mar Wkly, Fr 0 6,680 -3.4% -16.8% Grond tot Mond Jan -Mar Q 0 No Issue Reporting Change Landbouweekblad Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 0 12,688 1.0% -30.5% Marktoe! Jan -Mar Mtly 9,900 9,900 -7.4% 0.0% Veeplaas Jan -Mar 11xA 2,368 7,833 30.6% -8.8% Health & Wellbeing Grow to Eat Jan -Mar 3xA 0 No Issue Reporting Change Odyssey Magazine Jan -Mar Q 1,452 2,699 -31.0% Reporting Change Home Conde Nast House & Garden Jan -Mar Mtly 2,801 11,693 -1.9% Only 1 Issue Easy DIY Jan -Mar Q 2,966 5,390 -13.5% Reporting Change Idees/Ideas Jul -Dec AltM 0 Reporting Change Lose It, Jan -Mar Q 0 10,995 0.0% Reporting Change SA Home Owner Jan -Mar 11xA 2,100 20,822 -7.6% -9.6% Sarie Kos / Food Jan -Mar Q 0 No Issue Reporting Change The Gardener / Die Tuinier Jan -Mar Mtly 4,118 21,163 -5.6% -21.7% Tuis Home Jan -Mar 8xA 604 73,874 1.1% Changed Frequency Visi Jan -Mar 6xA 0 11,966 -0.6% Reporting Change Leisure Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai) Jul -Jun Ann 110 7,671 0.0% -45.2% Silver Digest Jan -Mar 4xA 0 No Issue Reporting Change Male GQ Jan -Mar 5xA 2,191 5,452 10.9% Reporting Change Popular Mechanics Jan -Mar Mtly 1,959 14,592 20.2% No Submission Very Interesting (former Braintainment) Jan -Mar AltM 0 Resigned Reporting Change Motoring Bike SA Jan -Mar Mtly 2,583 15,097 -9.3% 24.8% Car Jan -Mar Mtly 13,104 43,087 0.0% -9.0% Driven Magazine Jan -Mar Mtly 6,815 6,815 -51.7% No Submission Parenting Baba & Kleuter Jan -Mar Q 0 7,265 -36.1% Reporting Change Baby's and Beyond Jan -Mar Q 0 No Issue Reporting Change Your Pregnancy and Baby Jan -Mar AltM 629 5,503 -21.8% Reporting Change Pets Animaltalk Jan -Mar Mtly 0 Resigned Dog Directory Jul -Jun Ann 0 Resigned Sport and Hobby Compleat Golfer Jan -Mar Mtly 1,977 5,951 -5.0% 6.2% Kick Off Jan -Mar Mtly 0 10,352 -17.7% -33.8% Magnum Jan -Mar 8xA 0 10,459 -6.8% No Submission SA Rugby Jan -Mar Mtly 2,435 12,462 -6.0% -22.0% Wildland Magazine Jan -Mar Mtly 2,273 66,096 3.2% 12.6% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Cape Etc Jan -Mar 3xA 3,201 6,806 -3.4% Reporting Change Getaway Jan -Mar Mtly 3,154 16,111 -0.9% -15.8% go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep Jan -Mar AltM 279 30,656 -0.7% Changed Frequency TravelIdeas Jul -Dec AltM 0 Reporting Change Weg/Go Platteland Jan -Mar Q 0 21,632 6.5% Reporting Change Weg/Go Jan -Mar AltM 371 50,208 1.7% Changed frequency Woman's General Fairlady Jan -Mar AltM 2,123 38,698 7.7% Reporting Change Garden & Home Magazine Jan -Mar Mtly 2,213 15,117 -2.5% Reporting Change Glamour, Jan -Mar Q 4,491 12,878 4.3% Reporting Change Kuier Jan -Mar F 0 65,307 -5.7% -12.5% Rooi Rose Magazine Jan -Mar AltM 2,490 25,964 New Member Sarie Jan -Mar AltM 669 62,348 -5.1% Changed Frequency True Love Jan -Mar AltM 75 17,587 4.2% Changed Frequency Women & Home Magazine Jan -Mar Mtly 4,938 28,167 -0.2% New Member Woman's Special Wedding Guide Jul -Jun Ann 0 Changed Cycle Youth Barbie Magazine Jul -Dec 6Wk 0 Reporting Change Careers Magazine Jan -Mar Mtly 0 No Submission Very Interesting Junior Jan -Mar Mtly 0 Resigned

B2B magazines

Agricultural Publication Period Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year OVK Nuus/News Jan -Mar 4xA 4,955 -3.3% Reporting Change SA Graan / Grain Jan -Mar Mtly 21,202 3.2% 34.0% SABI Magazine Jan -Mar AltM 852 2.5% Reporting Change Stockfarm Jan -Mar Mtly 7,147 4.2% -2.1% Wineland Jan -Mar Mtly 3,228 0.0% -0.5% Architecture earthworks Jan -Mar Q No Issue Reporting Change Floors in Africa Jan -Mar 7xA No Submission Reporting Change Leading Architect & Design Jan -Mar AltM 7,052 -2.1% Reporting Change SA Building Review Jan -Mar Ann 9,228 -4.0% Reporting Change Timber IQ Jan -Mar AltM Resigned Reporting Change To Build Jan -Mar 3xA No Issue Reporting Change Walls & Roofs in Africa Jan -Mar 7xA No Submission Reporting Change Automotive Road Ahead, The Jan -Dec Q Reporting Change Taxi Guardian Jan -Mar Mtly 465 New Member Civil Construction Civil Engineering Jan -Mar 11xA Changed Sector Concrete Trends Jan -Dec Q Reporting Change Construction Review Jul -Dec AltM Reporting Change Construction World Jan -Mar Mtly 14,739 6.6% 23.0% IMIESA Jan -Mar 11xA 11,396 -3.3% -12.7% Spec Handbooks Jan -Mar Ann No Issue Reporting Change Communications Nex Media Jul -Jun 4xA 57,025 0.0% 33.4% SA Profile Jan -Mar Ann No Issue Reporting Change Service Jan -Mar Q 4,952 0.1% New Member The Gapp Magazine Jan -Mar AltM 10,753 Reporting Change Electrical Engineering Electricity & Control Jan -Mar Mtly 12,232 7.9% 28.0% ESI Africa Jul -Jun Q 2,591 0.0% No Submission Sparks Electrical News Jan -Mar Mtly 12,971 7.4% 27.8% Engineering - Other Capital Equipment News Jan -Mar Mtly 11,694 8.8% 28.1% Dataweek Jan -Mar Mtly 2,791 -1.0% 5.2% MechChem Africa Jan -Mar AltM 8,881 10.4% Reporting Change Motion Control Jan -Mar Q 2,010 0.1% Reporting Change Plumbing Africa Jan -Mar Mtly 9,741 1.2% 16.4% Refrigeration and Airconditioning Jan -Mar Mtly 6,720 -3.9% -22.3% SA Instrumentation & Control Jan -Mar Mtly 4,079 -0.7% 3.7% Water & Sanitation Africa Jan -Mar AltM 6,857 -1.0% Reporting Change Health and Wellbeing Fire Protection Jan -Mar Q Changed Sector Reporting Change Hi-Tech Security Solutions Jan -Mar 8xA 4,055 -1.5% 11.2% International Dentistry Africa Edition Jul -Dec AltM Reporting Change MDR Medical Desk Reference Jan -Dec Ann Reporting Change Medical Chronicle Jan -Mar 11xA 23,901 -2.5% 74.0% MIMS Jan -Mar Mtly 3,666 79.2% -3.0% Modern Medicine Magazine Jan -Mar AltM 3,707 -10.1% Reporting Change SHEQ Management Jul -Dec AltM Reporting Change South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review Jan -Mar 11xA 2,913 -4.4% -3.3% The Specialist Forum Journal Jan -Mar 11xA 20,023 -7.3% 40.3% Hospitality, Catering and Tourism Explore South Africa Jan -Dec Q Reporting Change Meetings Jan -Mar AltM 4,850 -3.0% Reporting Change The Meetings & Event Planner (former SA Conference Directory) Jan -Mar Ann No Issue Reporting Change Industry Analytical Reporter Jan -Mar AltM 5,422 -4.3% Reporting Change Cold Link Africa Jan -Mar AltM 4,321 2.6% Reporting Change Eastern Cape Business Jul -Jun Ann 4,942 0.0% -48.5% Free State Business, Jan -Mar Ann No Issue Reporting Change Gauteng Companies Jul -Jun Ann 9,943 0.0% 1.1% Industrial Buyer Jan -Mar AltM Resigned Reporting Change Jewellers' Network Directory Jan -Mar Ann No Issue Reporting Change KwaZulu Natal Business Jul -Jun Ann 9,941 0.0% 1.8% Lighting in Design Jan -Mar Q 6,313 13.1% Reporting Change Limpopo Business., Jan -Mar Ann No Issue Reporting Change LINKED by Jewellers Network Jul -Jun Q 2,926 0.0% No Submission Mpumalanga Business., Jan -Mar Ann No Issue Reporting Change North West Business Jul -Jun Ann 9,944 0.0% No Submission Northern Cape Business Jul -Jun Ann 4,943 0.0% -48.6% Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA) Jan -Mar Q 4,931 No Submission Resource Jan -Mar Q 5,921 10.4% Reporting Change SA Affordable Housing Jan -Mar AltM Resigned Reporting Change Smart Energy International Jan -Mar AltM No Issue Reporting Change South African Business Jan -Mar 2xA No Issue Reporting Change South African Food Review Jan -Mar 11xA 4,487 -3.3% -14.4% The Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Handbook Jan -Mar Ann No Issue Reporting Change Western Cape Business, Jan -Mar Ann No Issue Reporting Change Information and Computer Technology Brainstorm Jan -Mar 11xA 8,832 4.4% -0.3% The Margin Jan -Mar Q Merged Reporting Change Management African Decisions Jan -Mar Q 12,564 19.5% Reporting Change Black Business Quarterly Jan -Mar Q 45,050 -56.5% Reporting Change Blue Chip, Jan -Mar Q 7,417 Reporting Change FA News Jan -Mar AltM 2,925 1.2% Reporting Change KZN Invest Jan -Mar Q 5,439 -3.9% Reporting Change Leadership Jan -Mar Mtly 45,632 -6.8% Reporting Change Money Marketing Jan -Mar Mtly 7,778 -3.7% -10.5% South African Business Intergrator Jan -Mar 2xA 9,819 11.2% Reporting Change Top Women in Business & Government Jan -Mar Ann No Issue Reporting Change Mining & Quarrying African Mines Handbook Jan -Mar Ann No Issue Reporting Change African Mining Brief Jan -Mar AltM Resigned Reporting Change African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror Jan -Mar 11xA 23,625 4.7% 4.4% Earthbroker Jan -Mar Mtly 8,072 50.0% 50.0% Engineering News & Mining Weekly Jan -Mar Wkly, Fr 13,428 12.9% 50.7% Inside Mining Jan -Mar Q 6,686 No Issue Reporting Change Inside Mining Jul -Jun 4xA 6,158 0.0% Reporting Change Mining Review Africa Jan -Mar 11xA Resigned No Submission Modern Mining Jan -Mar Mtly 12,150 7.5% 32.5% Modern Quarrying Jan -Mar Q 5,568 14.0% Reporting Change Retail DIY And Industrial Trade News Jan -Mar Mtly 10,786 7.4% 14.6% Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop) Jan -Mar Mtly 18,463 -7.3% 90.5% Spotong: Jan -Mar AltM 56,883 Reporting Change Supermarket and Retailer Jan -Mar Mtly Changed Sector Transport and Logistics Freight News Features Jan -Mar Mtly 5,839 2.1% 10.8%

Custom magazines

Farming Publication Period Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Dairy Mail, The Jan -Mar Mtly 2,211 2,216 -1.6% -37.3% Rooi Vleis / Red Meat, Jul -Dec AltM Reporting Change Reporting Change Wolboer / Wool Farmer Jan -Mar AltM Changed Sector Reporting Change Health & Wellbeing Fitlife Jan -Mar Mtly 23,259 -5.5% -12.9% Journal of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes SA Jan -Mar 3xA 1,196 -2.4% Reporting Change SA Pharmaceutical Journal Jan -Mar 10xA 5,473 -18.0% Reporting Change SA Pharmacist's Assistant (SAPA) Jan -Mar Q No Issue Reporting Change South African Medical Journal Jan -Mar Mtly 9,297 0.2% -4.2% Southern African Journal of Anaesthesia &Analgesia Jan -Mar AltM 2,182 0.0% Reporting Change Home Fresh Living Jan -Mar Q 48,272 26.4% Reporting Change Living Space Jan -Mar Mtly 32,755 -6.0% -11.3% My Kitchen Jan -Mar Mtly 64,747 -3.9% -6.1% Industry Specific Forum Tydskrif Jan -Mar Q No Issue Reporting Change J S E Jan -Mar Q 14,471 0.4% Reporting Change Sea Rescue Jan -Mar 3xA No Issue Reporting Change Servamus Jan -Mar Mtly 8,576 -4.9% -9.1% In-flight In Flight Magazine Jan -Mar Mtly 23,579 -17.5% No Submission Skyways Jan -Mar Mtly Resigned Leisure Private Edition Jan -Mar Q No Issue Reporting Change Taste Jan -Mar AltM 33,141 3.0% 3.6% Male Man Jan -Mar Mtly 43,166 2.3% 9.7% Tech Jan -Mar Mtly 30,998 -4.1% -11.4% Medical and Allied Health Bounce (Formerly Bankmed) Jul -Jun 3xA Resigned Resigned Medi - Clinic Family Jul -Jun Q Resigned Resigned Motoring Motor Jan -Mar Mtly 14,665 -9.3% -31.3% Professional Accountancy SA Jan -Mar 11xA Changed Sector De Rebus Jan -Mar 11xA 18,769 -0.5% -1.3% The Journal Of The SAIMM Jan -Mar Mtly Changed Sector Changed Sector Changed Sector Retail Clicks Club Card Jul -Dec AltM Reporting Change Reporting Change Club Magazine Jan -Mar Mtly 257,397 1.7% 0.1% Jet Club Jan -Mar 7xA 282,025 2.1% Reporting Change Sport and Hobby Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag Jan -Mar Mtly 71,983 5.0% 22.2% SA Hunter/Jagter Jan -Mar 8xA 31,984 -4.7% No Submission Soccer Club Jan -Mar Mtly 43,199 -0.1% -8.2% Sports Club Jan -Mar Mtly 82,849 2.6% -0.6% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Escapes Jan -Mar Mtly 18,321 -5.5% -18.2% Premier Jan -Mar Mtly 6,875 -50.4% No Audit Rove SA Jan -Mar 2xA No Issue New Member Woman's General Balanced Life Jan -Mar Mtly 46,602 -3.6% -3.7% Youth ClubX Jan -Mar Mtly 80,899 10.0% 27.3% Kids Super Club Jan -Mar Mtly 63,037 -3.8% -4.7%

Free magazines

Publication Period Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Botswana Advertiser. Jan -Mar Wkly, Fr 98,298 3.5% 3.5% Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga) Jan -Mar Mtly 10,926 9.6% 9.7% Get It (Bloemfontein) Jan -Mar Mtly 6,890 0.0% 0.0% Get It (Highway) Jan -Mar Mtly 9,800 -0.3% -0.5% Get It (Jo'burg South) Jan -Mar Mtly 14,735 0.4% 0.6% Get It (Jo'burg West) Jan -Mar Mtly 14,740 -0.5% 0.6% Get It (Lowveld) Jan -Mar Mtly 6,200 0.0% 0.0% Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg) Jan -Mar Mtly 14,825 -0.2% 0.0% Get It (Pretoria) Jan -Mar Mtly 14,668 0.1% 0.7%

Contributing to the jump in digital magazine distribution are a number of titles that have changed sectors, includingand, all of which changed sector from Business Print & Digital to Business Digital only.changed from Custom Print & Digital to Custom Digital only, andchanged from Business Digital only to Business Print & Digital.In the rest of the categories, Free magazines are stable with a slight increase of 907 copies from Q4 2021, while Consumer, Custom and Business-to-Business magazines also remained relatively stable compared to Q1 2021.“Whether this category can match 2021 like for like, quarter to quarter, increase numbers or stay stable remains to be seen,” says the ABC on the release of the figures.“As publications find their magic mix between print and digital distribution, we might be in for some excitement and, who knows, maybe new ways of engaging consumers altogether,” says the ABC.This quarter Consumer magazines could have been a carbon copy of Q4 2021. With scatterings of good news between a plethora of reporting changes and changed frequencies, the odd changed sector and ceased publication, Q1 2022 showed a marginal decrease of 1.7%, compared to Q4 2021.The highlights for the quarter areand, all of which boast double-figure increases on the previous quarter.The best-performing magazine group is Male with its only two publications,and- both with double figure increases on the previous quarter.The Woman’s General group had three -and- out of its eight publications show increases on the previous quarter.andare new members in this group.In the business and news groupceased publication.Generally, in the past, this grouping has performed well, but this quarter was a different story. Following the pattern set by Consumer magazines, B2B has a sprinkling of highlights with many changed frequencies, changed sectors and no issue.The Architecture titles had two decreases on the previous quarter, two no issues, two no submissions and one resignation. And this could be said of many of the other sectors.Even the Agricultural titles, which had three of its five titles show an increase over the previous quarter, had increased under 5%. Engineering – Other is a mixed bag with half of the eight titles showing an increase over the previous quarter and the rest showing declines. The best of this group iswith just over 10% increase over the previous quarter.under Health and Wellbeing had the best showing with a 79.2% increase over the previous quarter.Other stand outs in the B2B group include, andIf the B2B grouping is bleak for Q1 2022 then the Custom magazines group can only be described as depressing. The 15 sectors represent 41 titles in total and of these only 10 titles showed an increase over the previous quarter.These increases ranged from 0.4% to 26.4%. However, most are below double figures, with many not even above the five per cent mark.with 10% andwith 26.4% were lonely double figures in this grouping.While free might be king in the newspaper category, this is not true for the Free magazines grouping. There are only nine titles in this grouping, of which four saw an increase over the prior quarter, with the rest either showing no movement or a decline. The upside is that the grouping held steady.The best of the lot isby far with the other titles only managing increases under a per cent.