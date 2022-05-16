Newspapers ABC Q1 2022: Local is lekker but free is king

Free newspapers are the king of the Audit Bureau of Circulations South Africa's (ABC) Press category for the first quarter of 2022, with a year on year, quarter to quarter growth from 4, 804,969 to 5,597,935.

By Emily Stander, Bizcommunity. Free newspapers are the king of the Audit Bureau of Circulations South Africa’s (ABC) Press category for the first quarter of 2022

Daily newspapers

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Daily Nation MD, Mo-Sat 72,865 72,865 3.7% -7.5% Daily Sun Mo-Fr 34,920 165 35,085 -12.6% -31.7% Isolezwe MD, Mo-Fr 30,903 676 31,579 -3.4% -21.1% Burger, Die Daily MD, Mo-Fr 28,463 657 29,120 -2.3% -9.1% Bukedde MD, Mo-Sat 24,490 24,490 -18.8% -24.2% Beeld, Daily MD, Mo-Fr 20,987 609 21,596 -2.5% -10.2% Son (Daily) MD, Mo-Fr 19,891 48 19,939 -3.2% -20.4% Citizen, The (Daily) MD, Mo-Fr 19,886 7,211 27,097 -1.4% -9.1% Sowetan Mo-Fr 18,560 10,703 29,263 0.0% -5.6% New Vision MD, Mo-Fr 18,395 287 18,682 2.7% -2.7% Times of Swaziland MD, Mo-Fr 15,885 15,885 -3.5% -14.9% Star, The MD, Mo-Fr 15,279 12,705 27,984 2.1% 3.4% Business Day MD, Mo-Fr 11,650 4,356 16,006 4.6% 14.7% Herald, The MD, Mo-Fr 10,981 500 11,481 4.8% -1.5% Daily Dispatch MD, Mo-Fr 10,579 247 10,826 2.5% -0.5% Mercury, The MD, Mo-Fr 8,421 3,298 11,719 0.7% -1.2% Cape Times MD, Mo-Fr 8,038 3,791 11,829 -0.2% 1.7% Cape Argus MD, Mo-Fr 7,034 3,800 10,834 -2.5% -1.5% Witness, The MD, Mo-Fr 7,029 154 7,183 -2.5% -10.6% Daily News MD, Mo-Fr 6,361 3,374 9,735 0.5% 0.1% Pretoria News MD, Mo-Fr 1,404 968 2,372 -0.5% 0.5% Taifa Leo MD, Mo-Sat Resigned

Weekly newspapers

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Soccer Laduma Wkly, Wed 76,830 76,830 -8.3% -16.7% Ilanga 2xW, Mo&Th 38,433 38,433 -2.4% -15.5% Post, The Wkly, Wed 16,199 3,174 19,373 -5.4% -10.6% Mail & Guardian Wkly, Fr 9,207 41 9,248 -9.9% -23.9% Voice, The Wkly, Fr 8,555 8,555 -33.0% -17.7% Lesotho Times Wkly, Th 6,986 6,986 8.0% 9.0% Daily Maverick, Wkly, Sat 6,957 1,420 8,377 Changed Sector Diamond Fields Advertiser. Wkly, Fr 4,494 52 4,546 -15.5% -29.3% BOTSWANA GUARDIAN Wkly, Wed No Submission The Midweek Sun Wkly, Wed No Submission

Weekend newspapers

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Sunday Times Wknd 83,636 32,659 116,295 0.2% 0.9% Sunday Nation Wkly, Sun 81,482 81,482 -0.7% -8.1% Rapport Wknd 67,587 278 67,865 -6.0% -17.0% Burger, Die Saturday Wkly, Sat 39,196 652 39,848 -3.3% -11.8% Beeld, Saturday Wkly, Sat 26,825 184 27,009 -1.2% -15.5% Sunday World Wknd 24,618 3,709 28,327 -5.9% -12.8% Isolezwe ngoMgqibelo Wkly, Sat 24,023 2 24,025 -1.6% -19.3% City Press Wknd 20,742 284 21,026 0.5% -21.4% Isolezwe ngeSonto Wkly, Sun 19,803 3 19,806 -3.3% -27.8% Ilanga Langesonto Wknd 18,106 18,106 -1.6% -20.5% Sunday Tribune Wkly, Sun 17,355 3,906 21,261 -3.4% -4.2% Sunday Vision Wkly, Sun 12,279 278 12,557 -0.6% 5.1% Citizen, The (Saturday) Wkly, Sat 10,642 2 10,644 -1.9% -27.7% Independent on Saturday Wkly, Sat 10,533 3,643 14,176 -5.2% -4.6% Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch) Wknd 9,018 173 9,191 -6.7% -6.1% Weekend Argus Wknd 8,966 4,264 13,230 0.5% 1.9% Weekend Post Wknd 8,923 487 9,410 8.1% -6.5% Weekend Witness Wkly, Sat 6,212 131 6,343 -3.1% -15.0% Saturday Star, The Wkly, Sat 5,120 3,690 8,810 -3.4% -0.4% Pretoria News Saturday Wkly, Sat 995 10 1,005 4.4% Taifa Jumapili Wkly, Sun Resigned .

Local newspapers

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Witbank News, Fri Wkly, Fr 16,618 16,618 25.5% 97.4% Middelburg Observer, Fri Wkly, Fr 14,790 14,790 19.6% 86.7% African Reporter Wkly, Fr 14,555 14,555 -6.9% -7.6% George Herald (Thursday) Wkly, Th 10,623 10,623 -0.9% 2.1% Mpumalanga News Wkly, Wed 7,285 7,285 16.6% 24.4% Paarl Post Wkly, Th 7,045 10 7,055 -4.8% -9.5% Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday) Wkly, Fr 5,965 477 6,442 6.5% 9.4% Weslander, The Wkly, Th 5,684 24 5,708 -4.3% -18.2% Worcester Standard Wkly, Th 5,357 4 5,361 -7.4% -17.8% Mosselbay Advertiser Wkly, Fr 4,755 4,755 1.2% -6.8% Limpopo Mirror Wkly, Fr 4,534 4,534 8.7% -6.9% District Mail Wkly, Th 3,715 21 3,736 0.5% -8.8% Vaalweekblad Wkly, Th 3,467 3,467 -7.5% -15.1% Zululand Observer Monday Wkly, Mon 3,272 411 3,683 11.0% 5.6% Newcastle and District Advertiser Wkly, Fr 2,080 2,080 -4.7% -24.1% South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum Wkly, Th 2,075 2,075 2.8% -12.1% Daller, Die Wkly, Fr 1,660 1,660 9.9% 23.8% Northern Review Weekend Wkly, Fr 1,574 1,574 -8.3% -14.4% Talk of the Town Wkly, Fr 1,531 1,531 -5.1% 0.0% Ladysmith Gazette Wkly, Fr 1,297 1,297 15.9% -5.3% Knysna Plett Herald Wkly, Th 1,282 1,282 -1.9% -25.3% Streeknuus Wkly, Fr 1,279 1,279 -2.8% -17.6% Bosvelder Review Wkly, Fr 1,251 1,251 -3.7% -24.5% Northern Natal Courier Wkly, Fr 1,167 1,167 8.5% -22.9% The Courier Wkly, Fr 1,091 1,091 0.0% -3.1% Oudtshoorn Courant Wkly, Fr 1,029 1,029 -2.6% -17.7% Graaff Reinet Advertiser Wkly, Th 907 907 -4.2% -19.9% Vryheid Herald Wkly, Fr 611 611 1.7% -40.2% Estcourt and Midlands News Wkly, Fr 417 417 4.8% -25.4% Capricorn Voice Wkly, Wed Reporting Change Representative Wkly, Fr Changed Sector

Free newspapers

Publication Period Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Vuk'uzenzele Jan -Mar Mtly 848,935 0.2% PE Express Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 119,963 0.0% 0.0% Soweto Urban News Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 109,100 0.0% Thembisan Jan -Mar F 99,670 0.0% Sedibeng Ster Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 90,980 0.0% 0.0% Plainsman Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 89,536 0.0% 0.0% Rekord East/Oos Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue 78,972 -0.1% -0.1% Vukani Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 78,056 0.0% 0.8% Mthatha Express Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 69,990 0.0% 0.0% Tabletalk Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 67,844 0.0% 1.0% North Coast Rising Sun Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 64,860 0.0% 3.3% Rekord Centurion Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 60,191 0.1% 0.1% Randburg Sun Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 59,838 -0.3% 0.7% Phoenix Tabloid Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue 55,980 0.0% 0.0% Athlone News Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 54,151 0.0% 1.2% Highway Mail Jan -Mar Wkly, Fr 54,030 -0.3% -0.1% Kathorus Mail Jan -Mar F 53,955 0.0% -0.1% Chatsworth Rising Sun Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue 53,050 0.8% 2.9% Chatsworth Tabloid Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 52,480 0.0% 0.0% The Springfield Weekly Gazette Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 52,480 0.0% 3.7% City Vision (Khayalitsha) Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 50,587 0.0% 19.9% Sandton Chronicle Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 50,070 0.7% 1.2% People s Post Mitchells Plain Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue 50,000 0.0% 5.3% Southern Mail Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 48,853 0.0% 1.4% Kempton Express Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 48,699 0.3% 0.9% Southern Suburbs Tatler Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 47,238 0.0% 1.4% Roodepoort Record Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 46,636 1.6% -0.3% Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant) Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 44,889 0.0% 0.0% Overport Rising Sun Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 44,850 0.9% 11.2% Bedfordview & Edenvale News Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 43,791 -1.1% -0.8% Boksburg Advertiser Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue 43,387 -0.2% -0.2% Bloemnuus Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 41,711 0.4% 2.0% Ster, South Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue 41,460 0.0% 0.0% Ethekwini Times Jan -Mar Wkly, Fr 40,980 0.0% 0.0% Umlazi Times Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 40,980 0.0% 0.0% Rosebank Killarney Gazette Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue 40,966 0.2% 0.4% Rekord North/Noord Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 39,992 0.1% 0.0% Benoni City Times Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue 38,200 0.1% -1.6% Alberton Record Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 37,520 0.0% -0.5% Go & Express Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 37,393 0.1% -11.7% Fourways Review Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 36,803 0.0% 0.3% Vista Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 35,214 0.0% 0.3% Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star) Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue 34,980 0.0% 0.0% Msunduzi Eyethu (former Edendale) Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 34,948 0.0% 5.0% South Coast Fever Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 34,931 0.1% 0.0% Maseru Metro Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 34,923 0.0% 0.3% Maritzburg Echo Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 34,900 0.0% -3.9% Ridge Times Jan -Mar Wkly, Fr 34,400 0.0% -1.6% Noordkaap Bulletin Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 34,397 -2.3% -2.1% Express Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 34,036 -0.1% 0.1% Rekord Moot Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 33,569 0.0% 0.0% Ster, North Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue 32,760 0.0% -0.2% City Vision (Langa/Gugulethu) Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 32,500 0.0% 0.0% Southern Star Jan -Mar Wkly, Fr 31,980 0.0% 0.0% Helderberg Gazette. Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue 31,821 0.1% 0.5% Tygerburger Table View Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 31,505 0.0% 0.0% Constantiaberg Bulletin Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 31,316 0.0% 2.1% False Bay Echo Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 30,879 0.0% 2.1% Atlantic Sun Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 30,794 0.0% 2.1% Bolander Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 30,461 0.0% 2.2% Northcliff & Melville Times Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue 30,452 0.1% 1.2% Germiston City News Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue 30,076 -0.2% -0.6% Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch) Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 30,065 0.0% 0.0% Komani Karoo Express Jan -Mar Mtly 29,992 0.0% 0.0% UD Express Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 29,990 0.0% 0.1% Coastal Weekly Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 29,975 0.0% 1.7% Dolphin Coast Mail Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 29,960 0.0% 0.1% East Coast Mail Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 29,960 0.0% 0.1% Maritzburg Sun Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 29,952 0.0% 2.9% Public Eye Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 29,952 0.0% 2.3% Rekord Mamelodi Jan -Mar Wkly, Fr 29,950 0.0% 0.0% Rising Sun Lenasia Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 29,925 0.0% 0.0% Issue Mangaung Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 29,881 -0.1% -0.1% Umlazi Eyethu Jan -Mar Wkly, Fr 29,881 0.0% 0.0% North Coast Courier Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 29,827 -0.2% -0.4% Polokwane Observer. Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 29,757 2.6% -0.2% Stanger Weekly Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 29,291 0.0% 0.1% Rekord Noweto Jan -Mar F 28,950 0.0% 0.0% Midrand Reporter Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 28,119 -0.3% 0.3% People s Post Athlone & Landsdowne Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue 28,000 0.0% Northglen News Jan -Mar Wkly, Fr 27,459 -0.3% -0.2% Tygerburger Eersterivier/Blue Downs Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 27,361 0.0% -2.3% Berea Mail Jan -Mar Wkly, Fr 27,136 0.2% 0.2% Representative Jan -Mar Wkly, Mon 26,991 0.0% Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 26,654 -0.3% -0.5% Krugersdorp News Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 26,344 1.3% -1.1% Springs Advertiser Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 26,052 0.1% 0.2% Southern Courier Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue 25,443 0.1% 0.3% People s Post Woodstock & City Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue 25,000 0.0% People s Post Grassy Park & Retreat Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue 25,000 0.0% Eikestadnuus. Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 23,850 -0.8% 0.9% Intshonalanga Eyethu Jan -Mar Wkly, Fr 23,780 0.0% 0.0% People s Post False Bay Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue 22,000 0.0% 0.0% Xpress Times Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 21,975 -0.1% 3.4% Issue, Eastern Free State Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 21,900 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Durbanville Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 20,972 -0.1% 0.1% Comaro Chronicle Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 20,744 -0.3% 1.4% Hermanus Times. Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 20,663 0.0% 0.1% Rekord West News/Wes Nuus Jan -Mar F 20,173 0.0% -0.1% People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue 20,000 0.0% 0.0% People s Post Constantia/Wynberg Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue 20,000 0.0% 0.0% Kouga Express Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 19,986 0.0% 0.1% Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni) Jan -Mar F 19,960 0.0% 50.2% Bonus Review Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 19,850 0.0% -0.2% Merebank Rising Sun Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue 19,850 0.0% 0.0% Mid South Coast Rising Sun Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue 19,850 0.0% 11.2% South Coast Sun Jan -Mar Wkly, Fr 19,826 -0.2% -0.4% Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 19,605 1.2% Tygerburger Brackenfell Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 19,507 0.0% 0.7% Brakpan Herald Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue 19,366 0.2% 2.0% Tygerburger Kuilsrivier Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 19,355 -0.1% 0.0% Tygerburger Bellville Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 19,293 -0.5% 0.5% Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor). Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue 19,249 -0.3% 0.5% Tygerburger Kraaifontein Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 18,720 0.0% 0.2% TygerBurger De Grendel Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 18,623 -0.1% 0.3% Rekord Central/Sentraal Jan -Mar F 18,500 0.0% 0.0% Randfontein / Westonaria Herald. Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue 18,088 -0.8% -1.9% Tygerburger Milnerton Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 18,077 0.1% -3.5% Steelburger Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 17,700 0.0% 0.0% Southlands Sun Jan -Mar Wkly, Fr 17,685 -0.4% 0.7% TygerBurger Tyger Valley Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 17,469 -0.1% 0.0% Potchefstroom Herald. Jan -Mar Wkly, Fr 16,938 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Elsiesrivier & Ravensmead Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 16,044 -0.1% Northern Eyethu Jan -Mar Mtly 15,858 0.0% 0.0% UGU Eyethu Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 15,596 -21.4% -21.4% Weskus Nuus Jan -Mar F 14,980 0.0% 0.3% Alex News Jan -Mar F 14,790 0.1% -0.1% Tygerburger Parow Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 14,393 0.0% 0.2% Tygerburger Goodwood Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 14,114 0.0% 0.1% Queensburgh News Jan -Mar F 12,959 -0.7% -0.3% Herrie Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 12,288 -2.4% Breederivier Gazette. Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 12,237 1.6% 0.6% Vrystaat Kroon Jan -Mar F 12,143 -0.2% -1.2% Carletonville Herald. Jan -Mar Wkly, Fr 11,970 0.0% 0.0% Village Talk Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 11,946 0.0% 0.0% Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch) Jan -Mar Mtly 11,850 0.0% 0.0% Highvelder, The Jan -Mar Wkly, Fr 11,760 0.0% -1.6% Daily Sun On the GO - EC Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 10,995 0.0% City Vision (Lwandle / Nomzamo) former Kasi Vision Helderberg Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 10,000 0.0% 0.0% Uthukela Eyethu Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 9,980 -0.2% 0.3% Eastern Cape Rising Sun Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue 9,975 -33.3% -27.2% The Olifants News Jan -Mar F 9,950 0.5% -48.9% Greytown Gazette Jan -Mar Wkly, Mon 9,900 0.0% 0.0% Hazyview Herald Jan -Mar F 9,795 0.0% 0.0% Corridor Gazette Jan -Mar F 9,710 0.0% -0.9% Daily Sun On the GO - FS Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 7,995 0.0% Ystervark Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 7,925 0.0% 0.3% Parys Gazette Jan -Mar Wkly, Fr 7,480 0.0% 0.0% Sentinel News Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed 7,145 0.0% 3.2% Daily Sun On the GO - KZN Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 5,995 0.0% Capricorn Voice .. Jan -Mar Q 5,883 2.9% Daily Sun On the GO - WC Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 4,995 0.0% The Hilton Jan -Mar Mtly 4,960 0.0% 0.0% Free State Sun Jan -Mar Wkly, Th 4,750 0.0% 0.0% Standerton Advertiser. Jan -Mar Wkly, Fr 4,750 0.0% -0.2% Maluti News Jan -Mar Wkly, Fr 2,495 0.0% 0.0% Soweto Express Jan -Mar Mtly Terminated Tame Times - Weekly Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue Terminated Taxi Times Jan -Mar F Terminated The Weekly Free State Jan -Mar Wkly, Th Terminated Diepkloof Urban News Jan -Mar Wkly, Fr Rebranded Eldorado Urban News Jan -Mar Wkly, Fr Rebranded People s Post Athlone Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue Rebranded People s Post City Edition Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue Rebranded People s Post Grassy Park Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue Rebranded People s Post Landsdowne Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue Rebranded People s Post Retreat Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue Rebranded People s Post Woodstock Jan -Mar Wkly, Tue Rebranded Pimville Urban News Jan -Mar Wkly, Fr Rebranded Protea Urban News Jan -Mar Wkly, Fr Rebranded Tygerburger Elsiesrivier Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed Rebranded Tygerburger Ravensmead/Belhar Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed Rebranded Inner City Gazette Jan -Mar Wkly, Th No Submission CXpress Jan -Mar Wkly, Wed Ceased Publishing .

This follows the 19% growth of the free newspaper category in Q4 2021* whenreturned to the category and the ABC.Local newspapers remain steady compared to Q1 2021.“As a result, the Press category has seen a growth in distribution from 6,072,987 in Q1 2021 to 6,725,10 in Q1 2022, despite other newspapers losing slight ground from the same period,” says the ABC in a statement on the release of the the Q1 2022 figures.In contrast to its positive growth in Q4 2021, hybrid newspapers saw a drop from 72,629 to 65,594 in Q1, 2022.These newspapers continued to follow the trend set in Q4 2021, with eight dailies up on the previous quarter, 12 down, and one showing no change.However, as with Q4 2021, the increases on the previous quarter are slight – withandthe best of the lot, but still with increases of under five per cent.In the prior year, the biggest loser this quarter is the, which is also the only local daily showing double-figure losses. (had a decrease of nearly 20% on the previous quarter but is not a South African publication.)Only five dailies increased their standing from the prior year, withleading the pack with an increase of nearly 15%.andwere the biggest losers in the category on the prior year.Theis a new addition to this relatively small group of 10 publications, changing from a hybrid newspaper to a weekly newspaper.Of the 10, only one weekly, a non-South African weekly,, had an increase on the previous quarter. Apart from, which has moved into this category from this quarter, the rest are all down on the previous quarter.continues its decline from Q4 2021 on the previous quarter, together with- both experiencing their biggest declines on the previous quarter in the category., a Botswana-based newspaper, which had an increase in the previous quarter in Q4 2021, shows a decline of 33% in the previous quarter.All the weeklies experienced losses in the prior year and all of these are in double figures.has the biggest loss of nearly 24%.There are also two no submissions in this category.There is a bit more to celebrate in the weekend newspaper group this quarter. Compared to Q4 2021 when only two newspapers showed an increase on the previous quarter, in Q1 2022 five newspapers showed an increase on the previous quarter.With most of the increases under one per cent, with an increase of just over 8%, theled the category followed bywith an increase of just over 4%.Despite the majority of the group showing declines on the previous quarter, these declines are minor, with the biggest loss from theof -6.7%, withshowing a loss of 6% andjust under 6% towith a 0.7% loss on the prior quarter.This is a reversal in fortune for thefrom Q4 2021 when it was one of only two publications in this newspaper group to show an improvement on the previous quarter.The picture for gains on the prior year is similar, withandthe forerunners.The same cannot be said for losses on the prior year, withandall showing a decline of over 20% on the prior year.This large category held steady as 14 titles increased on the previous quarter and seven on the prior year.Several publications also had positive increases both on the previous quarter and the prior year includingandThe, the only newspaper to show an increase of double figures (13.4%) on the previous quarter in Q4 2021, also continued its good run in Q1 2022 with increases on the previous quarter and prior year.The biggest losers on the previous quarter are the, and, but all losses are under 10%.The losses are much greater on the prior year.posted a loss in excess of 40%, withandshowing declines of over 25%.Forthis followed a steep decline of nearly 30% in Q4 2021.The largest group of newspapers show small growth for less than half of its publications. This incremental growth ranges from 2.6% () to 0.1% for several free newspapers. Many publications had a 0.0% increase over the previous quarter.It is the category’s lack of declines, rather than its increases, that has led to the category’s strong standing.A bit of an anomaly in the category are the double-figure losses in the prior year for, and, as most losses on the prior year, are also a very small percentage or a 0.0%.Big gainers in the prior year include, and, all with double-figure increases.There are four terminations, 12 rebrands, one no submission and one ceased publishing in the category.*(October to December 2021).