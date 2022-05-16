Newspapers ABC Q1 2022: Local is lekker but free is king

Free newspapers are the king of the Audit Bureau of Circulations South Africa's (ABC) Press category for the first quarter of 2022, with a year on year, quarter to quarter growth from 4, 804,969 to 5,597,935.
This follows the 19% growth of the free newspaper category in Q4 2021* when Vukuzenzela
returned to the category and the ABC.
Local newspapers remain steady compared to Q1 2021.
“As a result, the Press category has seen a growth in distribution from 6,072,987 in Q1 2021 to 6,725,10 in Q1 2022, despite other newspapers losing slight ground from the same period,” says the ABC in a statement on the release of the the Q1 2022 figures.
In contrast to its positive growth in Q4 2021, hybrid newspapers saw a drop from 72,629 to 65,594 in Q1, 2022.
Daily newspapers
These newspapers continued to follow the trend set in Q4 2021, with eight dailies up on the previous quarter, 12 down, and one showing no change.
However, as with Q4 2021, the increases on the previous quarter are slight – with The Herald
and Business Day
the best of the lot, but still with increases of under five per cent.
In the prior year, the biggest loser this quarter is the Daily Sun
, which is also the only local daily showing double-figure losses. (Bukedde
had a decrease of nearly 20% on the previous quarter but is not a South African publication.)
Only five dailies increased their standing from the prior year, with Business Day
leading the pack with an increase of nearly 15%. Daily Sun
and Son (Daily)
were the biggest losers in the category on the prior year.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Daily Nation
|MD, Mo-Sat
|72,865
|72,865
|3.7%
|-7.5%
|Daily Sun
|Mo-Fr
|34,920
|165
|35,085
|-12.6%
|-31.7%
|Isolezwe
|MD, Mo-Fr
|30,903
|676
|31,579
|-3.4%
|-21.1%
|Burger, Die Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|28,463
|657
|29,120
|-2.3%
|-9.1%
|Bukedde
|MD, Mo-Sat
|24,490
|24,490
|-18.8%
|-24.2%
|Beeld, Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|20,987
|609
|21,596
|-2.5%
|-10.2%
|Son (Daily)
|MD, Mo-Fr
|19,891
|48
|19,939
|-3.2%
|-20.4%
|Citizen, The (Daily)
|MD, Mo-Fr
|19,886
|7,211
|27,097
|-1.4%
|-9.1%
|Sowetan
|Mo-Fr
|18,560
|10,703
|29,263
|0.0%
|-5.6%
|New Vision
|MD, Mo-Fr
|18,395
|287
|18,682
|2.7%
|-2.7%
|Times of Swaziland
|MD, Mo-Fr
|15,885
|15,885
|-3.5%
|-14.9%
|Star, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|15,279
|12,705
|27,984
|2.1%
|3.4%
|Business Day
|MD, Mo-Fr
|11,650
|4,356
|16,006
|4.6%
|14.7%
|Herald, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|10,981
|500
|11,481
|4.8%
|-1.5%
|Daily Dispatch
|MD, Mo-Fr
|10,579
|247
|10,826
|2.5%
|-0.5%
|Mercury, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|8,421
|3,298
|11,719
|0.7%
|-1.2%
|Cape Times
|MD, Mo-Fr
|8,038
|3,791
|11,829
|-0.2%
|1.7%
|Cape Argus
|MD, Mo-Fr
|7,034
|3,800
|10,834
|-2.5%
|-1.5%
|Witness, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|7,029
|154
|7,183
|-2.5%
|-10.6%
|Daily News
|MD, Mo-Fr
|6,361
|3,374
|9,735
|0.5%
|0.1%
|Pretoria News
|MD, Mo-Fr
|1,404
|968
|2,372
|-0.5%
|0.5%
|Taifa Leo
|MD, Mo-Sat
|Resigned
Weekly newspapers
The Daily Maverick
is a new addition to this relatively small group of 10 publications, changing from a hybrid newspaper to a weekly newspaper.
Of the 10, only one weekly, a non-South African weekly, Lesotho Times
, had an increase on the previous quarter. Apart from Daily Maverick
, which has moved into this category from this quarter, the rest are all down on the previous quarter. Mail & Guardian
continues its decline from Q4 2021 on the previous quarter, together with Soccer Laduma
- both experiencing their biggest declines on the previous quarter in the category. The Voice
, a Botswana-based newspaper, which had an increase in the previous quarter in Q4 2021, shows a decline of 33% in the previous quarter.
All the weeklies experienced losses in the prior year and all of these are in double figures. Mail &Guardian
has the biggest loss of nearly 24%.
There are also two no submissions in this category.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Soccer Laduma
|Wkly, Wed
|76,830
|76,830
|-8.3%
|-16.7%
|Ilanga
|2xW, Mo&Th
|38,433
|38,433
|-2.4%
|-15.5%
|Post, The
|Wkly, Wed
|16,199
|3,174
|19,373
|-5.4%
|-10.6%
|Mail & Guardian
|Wkly, Fr
|9,207
|41
|9,248
|-9.9%
|-23.9%
|Voice, The
|Wkly, Fr
|8,555
|8,555
|-33.0%
|-17.7%
|Lesotho Times
|Wkly, Th
|6,986
|6,986
|8.0%
|9.0%
|Daily Maverick,
|Wkly, Sat
|6,957
|1,420
|8,377
|Changed Sector
|Diamond Fields Advertiser.
|Wkly, Fr
|4,494
|52
|4,546
|-15.5%
|-29.3%
|BOTSWANA GUARDIAN
|Wkly, Wed
|No Submission
|The Midweek Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|No Submission
Weekend newspapers
There is a bit more to celebrate in the weekend newspaper group this quarter. Compared to Q4 2021 when only two newspapers showed an increase on the previous quarter, in Q1 2022 five newspapers showed an increase on the previous quarter.
With most of the increases under one per cent, with an increase of just over 8%, the Weekend Post
led the category followed by Pretoria News Saturday
with an increase of just over 4%.
Despite the majority of the group showing declines on the previous quarter, these declines are minor, with the biggest loss from the Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formally Saturday Dispatch)
of -6.7%, with Rapport
showing a loss of 6% and Sunday World
just under 6% to Sunday Nation
with a 0.7% loss on the prior quarter.
This is a reversal in fortune for the Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formally Saturday Dispatch)
from Q4 2021 when it was one of only two publications in this newspaper group to show an improvement on the previous quarter.
The picture for gains on the prior year is similar, with Sunday Vision, Weekend Argus
and Sunday Times
the forerunners.
The same cannot be said for losses on the prior year, with Isolezwe ngeSonto, The Citizen (Saturday)
and City Press
all showing a decline of over 20% on the prior year.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Sunday Times
|Wknd
|83,636
|32,659
|116,295
|0.2%
|0.9%
|Sunday Nation
|Wkly, Sun
|81,482
|81,482
|-0.7%
|-8.1%
|Rapport
|Wknd
|67,587
|278
|67,865
|-6.0%
|-17.0%
|Burger, Die Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|39,196
|652
|39,848
|-3.3%
|-11.8%
|Beeld, Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|26,825
|184
|27,009
|-1.2%
|-15.5%
|Sunday World
|Wknd
|24,618
|3,709
|28,327
|-5.9%
|-12.8%
|Isolezwe ngoMgqibelo
|Wkly, Sat
|24,023
|2
|24,025
|-1.6%
|-19.3%
|City Press
|Wknd
|20,742
|284
|21,026
|0.5%
|-21.4%
|Isolezwe ngeSonto
|Wkly, Sun
|19,803
|3
|19,806
|-3.3%
|-27.8%
|Ilanga Langesonto
|Wknd
|18,106
|18,106
|-1.6%
|-20.5%
|Sunday Tribune
|Wkly, Sun
|17,355
|3,906
|21,261
|-3.4%
|-4.2%
|Sunday Vision
|Wkly, Sun
|12,279
|278
|12,557
|-0.6%
|5.1%
|Citizen, The (Saturday)
|Wkly, Sat
|10,642
|2
|10,644
|-1.9%
|-27.7%
|Independent on Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|10,533
|3,643
|14,176
|-5.2%
|-4.6%
|Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch)
|Wknd
|9,018
|173
|9,191
|-6.7%
|-6.1%
|Weekend Argus
|Wknd
|8,966
|4,264
|13,230
|0.5%
|1.9%
|Weekend Post
|Wknd
|8,923
|487
|9,410
|8.1%
|-6.5%
|Weekend Witness
|Wkly, Sat
|6,212
|131
|6,343
|-3.1%
|-15.0%
|Saturday Star, The
|Wkly, Sat
|5,120
|3,690
|8,810
|-3.4%
|-0.4%
|Pretoria News Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|995
|10
|1,005
|4.4%
|Taifa Jumapili
|Wkly, Sun
|Resigned
|.
Local newspapers
This large category held steady as 14 titles increased on the previous quarter and seven on the prior year.
Several publications also had positive increases both on the previous quarter and the prior year including Witbank News (Friday), Middelburg Observer, Friday, Mpumalanga News
and Daller, Die
.
The Zululand Observer Weekend
, the only newspaper to show an increase of double figures (13.4%) on the previous quarter in Q4 2021, also continued its good run in Q1 2022 with increases on the previous quarter and prior year.
The biggest losers on the previous quarter are the Northern Review Weekend, Worcester Standard
, and Vaalweekblad
, but all losses are under 10%.
The losses are much greater on the prior year. Vryheid Herald
posted a loss in excess of 40%, with Estcourt, Midland News
and Knysna Plett Herald
showing declines of over 25%.
For Knysna Plett Herald
this followed a steep decline of nearly 30% in Q4 2021.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Witbank News, Fri
|Wkly, Fr
|16,618
|16,618
|25.5%
|97.4%
|Middelburg Observer, Fri
|Wkly, Fr
|14,790
|14,790
|19.6%
|86.7%
|African Reporter
|Wkly, Fr
|14,555
|14,555
|-6.9%
|-7.6%
|George Herald (Thursday)
|Wkly, Th
|10,623
|10,623
|-0.9%
|2.1%
|Mpumalanga News
|Wkly, Wed
|7,285
|7,285
|16.6%
|24.4%
|Paarl Post
|Wkly, Th
|7,045
|10
|7,055
|-4.8%
|-9.5%
|Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday)
|Wkly, Fr
|5,965
|477
|6,442
|6.5%
|9.4%
|Weslander, The
|Wkly, Th
|5,684
|24
|5,708
|-4.3%
|-18.2%
|Worcester Standard
|Wkly, Th
|5,357
|4
|5,361
|-7.4%
|-17.8%
|Mosselbay Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|4,755
|4,755
|1.2%
|-6.8%
|Limpopo Mirror
|Wkly, Fr
|4,534
|4,534
|8.7%
|-6.9%
|District Mail
|Wkly, Th
|3,715
|21
|3,736
|0.5%
|-8.8%
|Vaalweekblad
|Wkly, Th
|3,467
|3,467
|-7.5%
|-15.1%
|Zululand Observer Monday
|Wkly, Mon
|3,272
|411
|3,683
|11.0%
|5.6%
|Newcastle and District Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|2,080
|2,080
|-4.7%
|-24.1%
|South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum
|Wkly, Th
|2,075
|2,075
|2.8%
|-12.1%
|Daller, Die
|Wkly, Fr
|1,660
|1,660
|9.9%
|23.8%
|Northern Review Weekend
|Wkly, Fr
|1,574
|1,574
|-8.3%
|-14.4%
|Talk of the Town
|Wkly, Fr
|1,531
|1,531
|-5.1%
|0.0%
|Ladysmith Gazette
|Wkly, Fr
|1,297
|1,297
|15.9%
|-5.3%
|Knysna Plett Herald
|Wkly, Th
|1,282
|1,282
|-1.9%
|-25.3%
|Streeknuus
|Wkly, Fr
|1,279
|1,279
|-2.8%
|-17.6%
|Bosvelder Review
|Wkly, Fr
|1,251
|1,251
|-3.7%
|-24.5%
|Northern Natal Courier
|Wkly, Fr
|1,167
|1,167
|8.5%
|-22.9%
|The Courier
|Wkly, Fr
|1,091
|1,091
|0.0%
|-3.1%
|Oudtshoorn Courant
|Wkly, Fr
|1,029
|1,029
|-2.6%
|-17.7%
|Graaff Reinet Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|907
|907
|-4.2%
|-19.9%
|Vryheid Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|611
|611
|1.7%
|-40.2%
|Estcourt and Midlands News
|Wkly, Fr
|417
|417
|4.8%
|-25.4%
|Capricorn Voice
|Wkly, Wed
|Reporting Change
|Representative
|Wkly, Fr
|Changed Sector
Free newspapers
The largest group of newspapers show small growth for less than half of its publications. This incremental growth ranges from 2.6% (Polokwane Observer
) to 0.1% for several free newspapers. Many publications had a 0.0% increase over the previous quarter.
It is the category’s lack of declines, rather than its increases, that has led to the category’s strong standing.
A bit of an anomaly in the category are the double-figure losses in the prior year for The Olifants News, Eastern Cape Rising Sun
, and UGU Eyethu
, as most losses on the prior year, are also a very small percentage or a 0.0%.
Big gainers in the prior year include City Vision (Khayelitsha), Overport Rising Sun, Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni)
, and Mid South Coast Rising Sun
, all with double-figure increases.
There are four terminations, 12 rebrands, one no submission and one ceased publishing in the category.
|Publication
|Period
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Vuk'uzenzele
|Jan -Mar
|Mtly
|848,935
|0.2%
|PE Express
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|119,963
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Soweto Urban News
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|109,100
|0.0%
|Thembisan
|Jan -Mar
|F
|99,670
|0.0%
|Sedibeng Ster
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|90,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Plainsman
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|89,536
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rekord East/Oos
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|78,972
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Vukani
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|78,056
|0.0%
|0.8%
|Mthatha Express
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|69,990
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tabletalk
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|67,844
|0.0%
|1.0%
|North Coast Rising Sun
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|64,860
|0.0%
|3.3%
|Rekord Centurion
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|60,191
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Randburg Sun
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|59,838
|-0.3%
|0.7%
|Phoenix Tabloid
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|55,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Athlone News
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|54,151
|0.0%
|1.2%
|Highway Mail
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Fr
|54,030
|-0.3%
|-0.1%
|Kathorus Mail
|Jan -Mar
|F
|53,955
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Chatsworth Rising Sun
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|53,050
|0.8%
|2.9%
|Chatsworth Tabloid
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|52,480
|0.0%
|0.0%
|The Springfield Weekly Gazette
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|52,480
|0.0%
|3.7%
|City Vision (Khayalitsha)
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|50,587
|0.0%
|19.9%
|Sandton Chronicle
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|50,070
|0.7%
|1.2%
|People s Post Mitchells Plain
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|50,000
|0.0%
|5.3%
|Southern Mail
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|48,853
|0.0%
|1.4%
|Kempton Express
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|48,699
|0.3%
|0.9%
|Southern Suburbs Tatler
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|47,238
|0.0%
|1.4%
|Roodepoort Record
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|46,636
|1.6%
|-0.3%
|Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant)
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|44,889
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Overport Rising Sun
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|44,850
|0.9%
|11.2%
|Bedfordview & Edenvale News
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|43,791
|-1.1%
|-0.8%
|Boksburg Advertiser
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|43,387
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|Bloemnuus
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|41,711
|0.4%
|2.0%
|Ster, South
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|41,460
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Ethekwini Times
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Fr
|40,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Umlazi Times
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|40,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rosebank Killarney Gazette
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|40,966
|0.2%
|0.4%
|Rekord North/Noord
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|39,992
|0.1%
|0.0%
|Benoni City Times
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|38,200
|0.1%
|-1.6%
|Alberton Record
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|37,520
|0.0%
|-0.5%
|Go & Express
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|37,393
|0.1%
|-11.7%
|Fourways Review
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|36,803
|0.0%
|0.3%
|Vista
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|35,214
|0.0%
|0.3%
|Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star)
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|34,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Msunduzi Eyethu (former Edendale)
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|34,948
|0.0%
|5.0%
|South Coast Fever
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|34,931
|0.1%
|0.0%
|Maseru Metro
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|34,923
|0.0%
|0.3%
|Maritzburg Echo
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|34,900
|0.0%
|-3.9%
|Ridge Times
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Fr
|34,400
|0.0%
|-1.6%
|Noordkaap Bulletin
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|34,397
|-2.3%
|-2.1%
|Express
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|34,036
|-0.1%
|0.1%
|Rekord Moot
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|33,569
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Ster, North
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|32,760
|0.0%
|-0.2%
|City Vision (Langa/Gugulethu)
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|32,500
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Southern Star
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Fr
|31,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Helderberg Gazette.
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|31,821
|0.1%
|0.5%
|Tygerburger Table View
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|31,505
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Constantiaberg Bulletin
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|31,316
|0.0%
|2.1%
|False Bay Echo
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|30,879
|0.0%
|2.1%
|Atlantic Sun
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|30,794
|0.0%
|2.1%
|Bolander
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|30,461
|0.0%
|2.2%
|Northcliff & Melville Times
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|30,452
|0.1%
|1.2%
|Germiston City News
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|30,076
|-0.2%
|-0.6%
|Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch)
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|30,065
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Komani Karoo Express
|Jan -Mar
|Mtly
|29,992
|0.0%
|0.0%
|UD Express
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|29,990
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Coastal Weekly
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|29,975
|0.0%
|1.7%
|Dolphin Coast Mail
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|29,960
|0.0%
|0.1%
|East Coast Mail
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|29,960
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Maritzburg Sun
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|29,952
|0.0%
|2.9%
|Public Eye
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|29,952
|0.0%
|2.3%
|Rekord Mamelodi
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Fr
|29,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rising Sun Lenasia
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|29,925
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Issue Mangaung
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|29,881
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Umlazi Eyethu
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Fr
|29,881
|0.0%
|0.0%
|North Coast Courier
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|29,827
|-0.2%
|-0.4%
|Polokwane Observer.
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|29,757
|2.6%
|-0.2%
|Stanger Weekly
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|29,291
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Rekord Noweto
|Jan -Mar
|F
|28,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Midrand Reporter
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|28,119
|-0.3%
|0.3%
|People s Post Athlone & Landsdowne
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|28,000
|0.0%
|Northglen News
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Fr
|27,459
|-0.3%
|-0.2%
|Tygerburger Eersterivier/Blue Downs
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|27,361
|0.0%
|-2.3%
|Berea Mail
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Fr
|27,136
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Representative
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Mon
|26,991
|0.0%
|Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|26,654
|-0.3%
|-0.5%
|Krugersdorp News
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|26,344
|1.3%
|-1.1%
|Springs Advertiser
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|26,052
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Southern Courier
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|25,443
|0.1%
|0.3%
|People s Post Woodstock & City
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|0.0%
|People s Post Grassy Park & Retreat
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|0.0%
|Eikestadnuus.
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|23,850
|-0.8%
|0.9%
|Intshonalanga Eyethu
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Fr
|23,780
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post False Bay
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|22,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Xpress Times
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|21,975
|-0.1%
|3.4%
|Issue, Eastern Free State
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|21,900
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Durbanville
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|20,972
|-0.1%
|0.1%
|Comaro Chronicle
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|20,744
|-0.3%
|1.4%
|Hermanus Times.
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|20,663
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Rekord West News/Wes Nuus
|Jan -Mar
|F
|20,173
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Constantia/Wynberg
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Kouga Express
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|19,986
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni)
|Jan -Mar
|F
|19,960
|0.0%
|50.2%
|Bonus Review
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|19,850
|0.0%
|-0.2%
|Merebank Rising Sun
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|19,850
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Mid South Coast Rising Sun
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|19,850
|0.0%
|11.2%
|South Coast Sun
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Fr
|19,826
|-0.2%
|-0.4%
|Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|19,605
|1.2%
|Tygerburger Brackenfell
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|19,507
|0.0%
|0.7%
|Brakpan Herald
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|19,366
|0.2%
|2.0%
|Tygerburger Kuilsrivier
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|19,355
|-0.1%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Bellville
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|19,293
|-0.5%
|0.5%
|Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor).
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|19,249
|-0.3%
|0.5%
|Tygerburger Kraaifontein
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|18,720
|0.0%
|0.2%
|TygerBurger De Grendel
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|18,623
|-0.1%
|0.3%
|Rekord Central/Sentraal
|Jan -Mar
|F
|18,500
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Randfontein / Westonaria Herald.
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|18,088
|-0.8%
|-1.9%
|Tygerburger Milnerton
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|18,077
|0.1%
|-3.5%
|Steelburger
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|17,700
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Southlands Sun
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Fr
|17,685
|-0.4%
|0.7%
|TygerBurger Tyger Valley
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|17,469
|-0.1%
|0.0%
|Potchefstroom Herald.
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Fr
|16,938
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Elsiesrivier & Ravensmead
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|16,044
|-0.1%
|Northern Eyethu
|Jan -Mar
|Mtly
|15,858
|0.0%
|0.0%
|UGU Eyethu
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|15,596
|-21.4%
|-21.4%
|Weskus Nuus
|Jan -Mar
|F
|14,980
|0.0%
|0.3%
|Alex News
|Jan -Mar
|F
|14,790
|0.1%
|-0.1%
|Tygerburger Parow
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|14,393
|0.0%
|0.2%
|Tygerburger Goodwood
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|14,114
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Queensburgh News
|Jan -Mar
|F
|12,959
|-0.7%
|-0.3%
|Herrie
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|12,288
|-2.4%
|Breederivier Gazette.
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|12,237
|1.6%
|0.6%
|Vrystaat Kroon
|Jan -Mar
|F
|12,143
|-0.2%
|-1.2%
|Carletonville Herald.
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Fr
|11,970
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Village Talk
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|11,946
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch)
|Jan -Mar
|Mtly
|11,850
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Highvelder, The
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Fr
|11,760
|0.0%
|-1.6%
|Daily Sun On the GO - EC
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|10,995
|0.0%
|City Vision (Lwandle / Nomzamo) former Kasi Vision Helderberg
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|10,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Uthukela Eyethu
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|9,980
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|Eastern Cape Rising Sun
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|9,975
|-33.3%
|-27.2%
|The Olifants News
|Jan -Mar
|F
|9,950
|0.5%
|-48.9%
|Greytown Gazette
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Mon
|9,900
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Hazyview Herald
|Jan -Mar
|F
|9,795
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Corridor Gazette
|Jan -Mar
|F
|9,710
|0.0%
|-0.9%
|Daily Sun On the GO - FS
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|7,995
|0.0%
|Ystervark
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|7,925
|0.0%
|0.3%
|Parys Gazette
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Fr
|7,480
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Sentinel News
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|7,145
|0.0%
|3.2%
|Daily Sun On the GO - KZN
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|5,995
|0.0%
|Capricorn Voice ..
|Jan -Mar
|Q
|5,883
|2.9%
|Daily Sun On the GO - WC
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|4,995
|0.0%
|The Hilton
|Jan -Mar
|Mtly
|4,960
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Free State Sun
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|4,750
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Standerton Advertiser.
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Fr
|4,750
|0.0%
|-0.2%
|Maluti News
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Fr
|2,495
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Soweto Express
|Jan -Mar
|Mtly
|Terminated
|Tame Times - Weekly
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|Terminated
|Taxi Times
|Jan -Mar
|F
|Terminated
|The Weekly Free State
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|Terminated
|Diepkloof Urban News
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Fr
|Rebranded
|Eldorado Urban News
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Fr
|Rebranded
|People s Post Athlone
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|Rebranded
|People s Post City Edition
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|Rebranded
|People s Post Grassy Park
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|Rebranded
|People s Post Landsdowne
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|Rebranded
|People s Post Retreat
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|Rebranded
|People s Post Woodstock
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Tue
|Rebranded
|Pimville Urban News
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Fr
|Rebranded
|Protea Urban News
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Fr
|Rebranded
|Tygerburger Elsiesrivier
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|Rebranded
|Tygerburger Ravensmead/Belhar
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|Rebranded
|Inner City Gazette
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Th
|No Submission
|CXpress
|Jan -Mar
|Wkly, Wed
|Ceased Publishing
|.
*(October to December 2021).