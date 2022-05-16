Industries

    Africa


    Newspapers ABC Q1 2022: Local is lekker but free is king

    16 May 2022
    Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
    Free newspapers are the king of the Audit Bureau of Circulations South Africa's (ABC) Press category for the first quarter of 2022, with a year on year, quarter to quarter growth from 4, 804,969 to 5,597,935.
    By Emily Stander, Bizcommunity. Free newspapers are the king of the Audit Bureau of Circulations South Africa’s (ABC) Press category for the first quarter of 2022
    This follows the 19% growth of the free newspaper category in Q4 2021* when Vukuzenzela returned to the category and the ABC.

    Local newspapers remain steady compared to Q1 2021.

    “As a result, the Press category has seen a growth in distribution from 6,072,987 in Q1 2021 to 6,725,10 in Q1 2022, despite other newspapers losing slight ground from the same period,” says the ABC in a statement on the release of the the Q1 2022 figures.

    In contrast to its positive growth in Q4 2021, hybrid newspapers saw a drop from 72,629 to 65,594 in Q1, 2022.

    Daily newspapers


    These newspapers continued to follow the trend set in Q4 2021, with eight dailies up on the previous quarter, 12 down, and one showing no change.

    The hero of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa Q1 2022 is digital magazines
    Magazines ABC Q1 2022: Finding the magic mix between print and digital distribution

    By 14 hours ago


    However, as with Q4 2021, the increases on the previous quarter are slight – with The Herald and Business Day the best of the lot, but still with increases of under five per cent.

    In the prior year, the biggest loser this quarter is the Daily Sun, which is also the only local daily showing double-figure losses. (Bukedde had a decrease of nearly 20% on the previous quarter but is not a South African publication.)

    Only five dailies increased their standing from the prior year, with Business Day leading the pack with an increase of nearly 15%. Daily Sun and Son (Daily) were the biggest losers in the category on the prior year.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Daily NationMD, Mo-Sat72,86572,8653.7%-7.5%
    Daily SunMo-Fr34,92016535,085-12.6%-31.7%
    IsolezweMD, Mo-Fr30,90367631,579-3.4%-21.1%
    Burger, Die DailyMD, Mo-Fr28,46365729,120-2.3%-9.1%
    BukeddeMD, Mo-Sat24,49024,490-18.8%-24.2%
    Beeld, DailyMD, Mo-Fr20,98760921,596-2.5%-10.2%
    Son (Daily)MD, Mo-Fr19,8914819,939-3.2%-20.4%
    Citizen, The (Daily)MD, Mo-Fr19,8867,21127,097-1.4%-9.1%
    SowetanMo-Fr18,56010,70329,2630.0%-5.6%
    New VisionMD, Mo-Fr18,39528718,6822.7%-2.7%
    Times of SwazilandMD, Mo-Fr15,88515,885-3.5%-14.9%
    Star, TheMD, Mo-Fr15,27912,70527,9842.1%3.4%
    Business DayMD, Mo-Fr11,6504,35616,0064.6%14.7%
    Herald, TheMD, Mo-Fr10,98150011,4814.8%-1.5%
    Daily DispatchMD, Mo-Fr10,57924710,8262.5%-0.5%
    Mercury, TheMD, Mo-Fr8,4213,29811,7190.7%-1.2%
    Cape TimesMD, Mo-Fr8,0383,79111,829-0.2%1.7%
    Cape ArgusMD, Mo-Fr7,0343,80010,834-2.5%-1.5%
    Witness, TheMD, Mo-Fr7,0291547,183-2.5%-10.6%
    Daily NewsMD, Mo-Fr6,3613,3749,7350.5%0.1%
    Pretoria NewsMD, Mo-Fr1,4049682,372-0.5%0.5%
    Taifa LeoMD, Mo-SatResigned

    Weekly newspapers


    The Daily Maverick is a new addition to this relatively small group of 10 publications, changing from a hybrid newspaper to a weekly newspaper.

    Of the 10, only one weekly, a non-South African weekly, Lesotho Times, had an increase on the previous quarter. Apart from Daily Maverick, which has moved into this category from this quarter, the rest are all down on the previous quarter.

    Mail & Guardian continues its decline from Q4 2021 on the previous quarter, together with Soccer Laduma - both experiencing their biggest declines on the previous quarter in the category.

    The Voice, a Botswana-based newspaper, which had an increase in the previous quarter in Q4 2021, shows a decline of 33% in the previous quarter.

    All the weeklies experienced losses in the prior year and all of these are in double figures. Mail &Guardian has the biggest loss of nearly 24%.

    There are also two no submissions in this category.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Soccer LadumaWkly, Wed76,83076,830-8.3%-16.7%
    Ilanga2xW, Mo&Th38,43338,433-2.4%-15.5%
    Post, TheWkly, Wed16,1993,17419,373-5.4%-10.6%
    Mail & GuardianWkly, Fr9,207419,248-9.9%-23.9%
    Voice, TheWkly, Fr8,5558,555-33.0%-17.7%
    Lesotho TimesWkly, Th6,9866,9868.0%9.0%
    Daily Maverick,Wkly, Sat6,9571,4208,377Changed Sector
    Diamond Fields Advertiser.Wkly, Fr4,494524,546-15.5%-29.3%
    BOTSWANA GUARDIANWkly, WedNo Submission
    The Midweek SunWkly, WedNo Submission

    Weekend newspapers


    There is a bit more to celebrate in the weekend newspaper group this quarter. Compared to Q4 2021 when only two newspapers showed an increase on the previous quarter, in Q1 2022 five newspapers showed an increase on the previous quarter.

    With most of the increases under one per cent, with an increase of just over 8%, the Weekend Post led the category followed by Pretoria News Saturday with an increase of just over 4%.

    Despite the majority of the group showing declines on the previous quarter, these declines are minor, with the biggest loss from the Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formally Saturday Dispatch) of -6.7%, with Rapport showing a loss of 6% and Sunday World just under 6% to Sunday Nation with a 0.7% loss on the prior quarter.

    This is a reversal in fortune for the Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formally Saturday Dispatch) from Q4 2021 when it was one of only two publications in this newspaper group to show an improvement on the previous quarter.

    Newspapers ABC Q4 2021: Groundhog day for newspapers
    By 11 Feb 2022


    The picture for gains on the prior year is similar, with Sunday Vision, Weekend Argus and Sunday Times the forerunners.

    The same cannot be said for losses on the prior year, with Isolezwe ngeSonto, The Citizen (Saturday) and City Press all showing a decline of over 20% on the prior year.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Sunday TimesWknd83,63632,659116,2950.2%0.9%
    Sunday NationWkly, Sun81,48281,482-0.7%-8.1%
    RapportWknd67,58727867,865-6.0%-17.0%
    Burger, Die SaturdayWkly, Sat39,19665239,848-3.3%-11.8%
    Beeld, SaturdayWkly, Sat26,82518427,009-1.2%-15.5%
    Sunday WorldWknd24,6183,70928,327-5.9%-12.8%
    Isolezwe ngoMgqibeloWkly, Sat24,023224,025-1.6%-19.3%
    City PressWknd20,74228421,0260.5%-21.4%
    Isolezwe ngeSontoWkly, Sun19,803319,806-3.3%-27.8%
    Ilanga LangesontoWknd18,10618,106-1.6%-20.5%
    Sunday TribuneWkly, Sun17,3553,90621,261-3.4%-4.2%
    Sunday VisionWkly, Sun12,27927812,557-0.6%5.1%
    Citizen, The (Saturday)Wkly, Sat10,642210,644-1.9%-27.7%
    Independent on SaturdayWkly, Sat10,5333,64314,176-5.2%-4.6%
    Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch)Wknd9,0181739,191-6.7%-6.1%
    Weekend ArgusWknd8,9664,26413,2300.5%1.9%
    Weekend PostWknd8,9234879,4108.1%-6.5%
    Weekend WitnessWkly, Sat6,2121316,343-3.1%-15.0%
    Saturday Star, TheWkly, Sat5,1203,6908,810-3.4%-0.4%
    Pretoria News SaturdayWkly, Sat995101,0054.4%
    Taifa JumapiliWkly, SunResigned.

    Local newspapers


    This large category held steady as 14 titles increased on the previous quarter and seven on the prior year.

    Several publications also had positive increases both on the previous quarter and the prior year including Witbank News (Friday), Middelburg Observer, Friday, Mpumalanga News and Daller, Die.

    The Zululand Observer Weekend, the only newspaper to show an increase of double figures (13.4%) on the previous quarter in Q4 2021, also continued its good run in Q1 2022 with increases on the previous quarter and prior year.

    The biggest losers on the previous quarter are the Northern Review Weekend, Worcester Standard, and Vaalweekblad, but all losses are under 10%.

    The losses are much greater on the prior year. Vryheid Herald posted a loss in excess of 40%, with Estcourt, Midland News and Knysna Plett Heraldshowing declines of over 25%.

    For Knysna Plett Herald this followed a steep decline of nearly 30% in Q4 2021.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Witbank News, FriWkly, Fr16,61816,61825.5%97.4%
    Middelburg Observer, FriWkly, Fr14,79014,79019.6%86.7%
    African ReporterWkly, Fr14,55514,555-6.9%-7.6%
    George Herald (Thursday)Wkly, Th10,62310,623-0.9%2.1%
    Mpumalanga NewsWkly, Wed7,2857,28516.6%24.4%
    Paarl PostWkly, Th7,045107,055-4.8%-9.5%
    Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday)Wkly, Fr5,9654776,4426.5%9.4%
    Weslander, TheWkly, Th5,684245,708-4.3%-18.2%
    Worcester StandardWkly, Th5,35745,361-7.4%-17.8%
    Mosselbay AdvertiserWkly, Fr4,7554,7551.2%-6.8%
    Limpopo MirrorWkly, Fr4,5344,5348.7%-6.9%
    District MailWkly, Th3,715213,7360.5%-8.8%
    VaalweekbladWkly, Th3,4673,467-7.5%-15.1%
    Zululand Observer MondayWkly, Mon3,2724113,68311.0%5.6%
    Newcastle and District AdvertiserWkly, Fr2,0802,080-4.7%-24.1%
    South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap ForumWkly, Th2,0752,0752.8%-12.1%
    Daller, DieWkly, Fr1,6601,6609.9%23.8%
    Northern Review WeekendWkly, Fr1,5741,574-8.3%-14.4%
    Talk of the TownWkly, Fr1,5311,531-5.1%0.0%
    Ladysmith GazetteWkly, Fr1,2971,29715.9%-5.3%
    Knysna Plett HeraldWkly, Th1,2821,282-1.9%-25.3%
    StreeknuusWkly, Fr1,2791,279-2.8%-17.6%
    Bosvelder ReviewWkly, Fr1,2511,251-3.7%-24.5%
    Northern Natal CourierWkly, Fr1,1671,1678.5%-22.9%
    The CourierWkly, Fr1,0911,0910.0%-3.1%
    Oudtshoorn CourantWkly, Fr1,0291,029-2.6%-17.7%
    Graaff Reinet AdvertiserWkly, Th907907-4.2%-19.9%
    Vryheid HeraldWkly, Fr6116111.7%-40.2%
    Estcourt and Midlands NewsWkly, Fr4174174.8%-25.4%
    Capricorn VoiceWkly, WedReporting Change
    RepresentativeWkly, FrChanged Sector

    Free newspapers


    The largest group of newspapers show small growth for less than half of its publications. This incremental growth ranges from 2.6% (Polokwane Observer) to 0.1% for several free newspapers. Many publications had a 0.0% increase over the previous quarter.

    It is the category’s lack of declines, rather than its increases, that has led to the category’s strong standing.

    A bit of an anomaly in the category are the double-figure losses in the prior year for The Olifants News, Eastern Cape Rising Sun, and UGU Eyethu, as most losses on the prior year, are also a very small percentage or a 0.0%.

    Big gainers in the prior year include City Vision (Khayelitsha), Overport Rising Sun, Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni), and Mid South Coast Rising Sun, all with double-figure increases.

    There are four terminations, 12 rebrands, one no submission and one ceased publishing in the category.

    PublicationPeriodFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Vuk'uzenzeleJan -MarMtly848,9350.2%
    PE ExpressJan -MarWkly, Wed119,9630.0%0.0%
    Soweto Urban NewsJan -MarWkly, Th109,1000.0%
    ThembisanJan -MarF99,6700.0%
    Sedibeng SterJan -MarWkly, Th90,9800.0%0.0%
    PlainsmanJan -MarWkly, Wed89,5360.0%0.0%
    Rekord East/OosJan -MarWkly, Tue78,972-0.1%-0.1%
    VukaniJan -MarWkly, Wed78,0560.0%0.8%
    Mthatha ExpressJan -MarWkly, Wed69,9900.0%0.0%
    TabletalkJan -MarWkly, Wed67,8440.0%1.0%
    North Coast Rising SunJan -MarWkly, Wed64,8600.0%3.3%
    Rekord CenturionJan -MarWkly, Wed60,1910.1%0.1%
    Randburg SunJan -MarWkly, Th59,838-0.3%0.7%
    Phoenix TabloidJan -MarWkly, Tue55,9800.0%0.0%
    Athlone NewsJan -MarWkly, Wed54,1510.0%1.2%
    Highway MailJan -MarWkly, Fr54,030-0.3%-0.1%
    Kathorus MailJan -MarF53,9550.0%-0.1%
    Chatsworth Rising SunJan -MarWkly, Tue53,0500.8%2.9%
    Chatsworth TabloidJan -MarWkly, Wed52,4800.0%0.0%
    The Springfield Weekly GazetteJan -MarWkly, Th52,4800.0%3.7%
    City Vision (Khayalitsha)Jan -MarWkly, Th50,5870.0%19.9%
    Sandton ChronicleJan -MarWkly, Wed50,0700.7%1.2%
    People s Post Mitchells PlainJan -MarWkly, Tue50,0000.0%5.3%
    Southern MailJan -MarWkly, Wed48,8530.0%1.4%
    Kempton ExpressJan -MarWkly, Th48,6990.3%0.9%
    Southern Suburbs TatlerJan -MarWkly, Wed47,2380.0%1.4%
    Roodepoort RecordJan -MarWkly, Th46,6361.6%-0.3%
    Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant)Jan -MarWkly, Wed44,8890.0%0.0%
    Overport Rising SunJan -MarWkly, Th44,8500.9%11.2%
    Bedfordview & Edenvale NewsJan -MarWkly, Wed43,791-1.1%-0.8%
    Boksburg AdvertiserJan -MarWkly, Tue43,387-0.2%-0.2%
    BloemnuusJan -MarWkly, Th41,7110.4%2.0%
    Ster, SouthJan -MarWkly, Tue41,4600.0%0.0%
    Ethekwini TimesJan -MarWkly, Fr40,9800.0%0.0%
    Umlazi TimesJan -MarWkly, Th40,9800.0%0.0%
    Rosebank Killarney GazetteJan -MarWkly, Tue40,9660.2%0.4%
    Rekord North/NoordJan -MarWkly, Th39,9920.1%0.0%
    Benoni City TimesJan -MarWkly, Tue38,2000.1%-1.6%
    Alberton RecordJan -MarWkly, Wed37,5200.0%-0.5%
    Go & ExpressJan -MarWkly, Th37,3930.1%-11.7%
    Fourways ReviewJan -MarWkly, Wed36,8030.0%0.3%
    VistaJan -MarWkly, Th35,2140.0%0.3%
    Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star)Jan -MarWkly, Tue34,9800.0%0.0%
    Msunduzi Eyethu (former Edendale)Jan -MarWkly, Th34,9480.0%5.0%
    South Coast FeverJan -MarWkly, Th34,9310.1%0.0%
    Maseru MetroJan -MarWkly, Th34,9230.0%0.3%
    Maritzburg EchoJan -MarWkly, Th34,9000.0%-3.9%
    Ridge TimesJan -MarWkly, Fr34,4000.0%-1.6%
    Noordkaap BulletinJan -MarWkly, Th34,397-2.3%-2.1%
    ExpressJan -MarWkly, Wed34,036-0.1%0.1%
    Rekord MootJan -MarWkly, Th33,5690.0%0.0%
    Ster, NorthJan -MarWkly, Tue32,7600.0%-0.2%
    City Vision (Langa/Gugulethu)Jan -MarWkly, Th32,5000.0%0.0%
    Southern StarJan -MarWkly, Fr31,9800.0%0.0%
    Helderberg Gazette.Jan -MarWkly, Tue31,8210.1%0.5%
    Tygerburger Table ViewJan -MarWkly, Wed31,5050.0%0.0%
    Constantiaberg BulletinJan -MarWkly, Wed31,3160.0%2.1%
    False Bay EchoJan -MarWkly, Wed30,8790.0%2.1%
    Atlantic SunJan -MarWkly, Wed30,7940.0%2.1%
    BolanderJan -MarWkly, Wed30,4610.0%2.2%
    Northcliff & Melville TimesJan -MarWkly, Tue30,4520.1%1.2%
    Germiston City NewsJan -MarWkly, Tue30,076-0.2%-0.6%
    Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch)Jan -MarWkly, Wed30,0650.0%0.0%
    Komani Karoo ExpressJan -MarMtly29,9920.0%0.0%
    UD ExpressJan -MarWkly, Wed29,9900.0%0.1%
    Coastal WeeklyJan -MarWkly, Th29,9750.0%1.7%
    Dolphin Coast MailJan -MarWkly, Wed29,9600.0%0.1%
    East Coast MailJan -MarWkly, Wed29,9600.0%0.1%
    Maritzburg SunJan -MarWkly, Wed29,9520.0%2.9%
    Public EyeJan -MarWkly, Th29,9520.0%2.3%
    Rekord MamelodiJan -MarWkly, Fr29,9500.0%0.0%
    Rising Sun LenasiaJan -MarWkly, Wed29,9250.0%0.0%
    Issue MangaungJan -MarWkly, Wed29,881-0.1%-0.1%
    Umlazi EyethuJan -MarWkly, Fr29,8810.0%0.0%
    North Coast CourierJan -MarWkly, Wed29,827-0.2%-0.4%
    Polokwane Observer.Jan -MarWkly, Th29,7572.6%-0.2%
    Stanger WeeklyJan -MarWkly, Wed29,2910.0%0.1%
    Rekord NowetoJan -MarF28,9500.0%0.0%
    Midrand ReporterJan -MarWkly, Th28,119-0.3%0.3%
    People s Post Athlone & LandsdowneJan -MarWkly, Tue28,0000.0%
    Northglen NewsJan -MarWkly, Fr27,459-0.3%-0.2%
    Tygerburger Eersterivier/Blue DownsJan -MarWkly, Wed27,3610.0%-2.3%
    Berea MailJan -MarWkly, Fr27,1360.2%0.2%
    RepresentativeJan -MarWkly, Mon26,9910.0%
    Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside ChronicleJan -MarWkly, Th26,654-0.3%-0.5%
    Krugersdorp NewsJan -MarWkly, Wed26,3441.3%-1.1%
    Springs AdvertiserJan -MarWkly, Wed26,0520.1%0.2%
    Southern CourierJan -MarWkly, Tue25,4430.1%0.3%
    People s Post Woodstock & CityJan -MarWkly, Tue25,0000.0%
    People s Post Grassy Park & RetreatJan -MarWkly, Tue25,0000.0%
    Eikestadnuus.Jan -MarWkly, Th23,850-0.8%0.9%
    Intshonalanga EyethuJan -MarWkly, Fr23,7800.0%0.0%
    People s Post False BayJan -MarWkly, Tue22,0000.0%0.0%
    Xpress TimesJan -MarWkly, Wed21,975-0.1%3.4%
    Issue, Eastern Free StateJan -MarWkly, Th21,9000.0%0.0%
    Tygerburger DurbanvilleJan -MarWkly, Wed20,972-0.1%0.1%
    Comaro ChronicleJan -MarWkly, Wed20,744-0.3%1.4%
    Hermanus Times.Jan -MarWkly, Wed20,6630.0%0.1%
    Rekord West News/Wes NuusJan -MarF20,1730.0%-0.1%
    People s Post Claremont/RondeboschJan -MarWkly, Tue20,0000.0%0.0%
    People s Post Constantia/WynbergJan -MarWkly, Tue20,0000.0%0.0%
    Kouga ExpressJan -MarWkly, Th19,9860.0%0.1%
    Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni)Jan -MarF19,9600.0%50.2%
    Bonus ReviewJan -MarWkly, Wed19,8500.0%-0.2%
    Merebank Rising SunJan -MarWkly, Tue19,8500.0%0.0%
    Mid South Coast Rising SunJan -MarWkly, Tue19,8500.0%11.2%
    South Coast SunJan -MarWkly, Fr19,826-0.2%-0.4%
    Heidelberg/Nigel HerautJan -MarWkly, Wed19,6051.2%
    Tygerburger BrackenfellJan -MarWkly, Wed19,5070.0%0.7%
    Brakpan HeraldJan -MarWkly, Tue19,3660.2%2.0%
    Tygerburger KuilsrivierJan -MarWkly, Wed19,355-0.1%0.0%
    Tygerburger BellvilleJan -MarWkly, Wed19,293-0.5%0.5%
    Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor).Jan -MarWkly, Tue19,249-0.3%0.5%
    Tygerburger KraaifonteinJan -MarWkly, Wed18,7200.0%0.2%
    TygerBurger De GrendelJan -MarWkly, Wed18,623-0.1%0.3%
    Rekord Central/SentraalJan -MarF18,5000.0%0.0%
    Randfontein / Westonaria Herald.Jan -MarWkly, Tue18,088-0.8%-1.9%
    Tygerburger MilnertonJan -MarWkly, Wed18,0770.1%-3.5%
    SteelburgerJan -MarWkly, Th17,7000.0%0.0%
    Southlands SunJan -MarWkly, Fr17,685-0.4%0.7%
    TygerBurger Tyger ValleyJan -MarWkly, Wed17,469-0.1%0.0%
    Potchefstroom Herald.Jan -MarWkly, Fr16,9380.0%0.0%
    Tygerburger Elsiesrivier & RavensmeadJan -MarWkly, Wed16,044-0.1%
    Northern EyethuJan -MarMtly15,8580.0%0.0%
    UGU EyethuJan -MarWkly, Wed15,596-21.4%-21.4%
    Weskus NuusJan -MarF14,9800.0%0.3%
    Alex NewsJan -MarF14,7900.1%-0.1%
    Tygerburger ParowJan -MarWkly, Wed14,3930.0%0.2%
    Tygerburger GoodwoodJan -MarWkly, Wed14,1140.0%0.1%
    Queensburgh NewsJan -MarF12,959-0.7%-0.3%
    HerrieJan -MarWkly, Th12,288-2.4%
    Breederivier Gazette.Jan -MarWkly, Wed12,2371.6%0.6%
    Vrystaat KroonJan -MarF12,143-0.2%-1.2%
    Carletonville Herald.Jan -MarWkly, Fr11,9700.0%0.0%
    Village TalkJan -MarWkly, Wed11,9460.0%0.0%
    Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch)Jan -MarMtly11,8500.0%0.0%
    Highvelder, TheJan -MarWkly, Fr11,7600.0%-1.6%
    Daily Sun On the GO - ECJan -MarWkly, Th10,9950.0%
    City Vision (Lwandle / Nomzamo) former Kasi Vision HelderbergJan -MarWkly, Th10,0000.0%0.0%
    Uthukela EyethuJan -MarWkly, Th9,980-0.2%0.3%
    Eastern Cape Rising SunJan -MarWkly, Tue9,975-33.3%-27.2%
    The Olifants NewsJan -MarF9,9500.5%-48.9%
    Greytown GazetteJan -MarWkly, Mon9,9000.0%0.0%
    Hazyview HeraldJan -MarF9,7950.0%0.0%
    Corridor GazetteJan -MarF9,7100.0%-0.9%
    Daily Sun On the GO - FSJan -MarWkly, Th7,9950.0%
    YstervarkJan -MarWkly, Th7,9250.0%0.3%
    Parys GazetteJan -MarWkly, Fr7,4800.0%0.0%
    Sentinel NewsJan -MarWkly, Wed7,1450.0%3.2%
    Daily Sun On the GO - KZNJan -MarWkly, Th5,9950.0%
    Capricorn Voice ..Jan -MarQ5,8832.9%
    Daily Sun On the GO - WCJan -MarWkly, Th4,9950.0%
    The HiltonJan -MarMtly4,9600.0%0.0%
    Free State SunJan -MarWkly, Th4,7500.0%0.0%
    Standerton Advertiser.Jan -MarWkly, Fr4,7500.0%-0.2%
    Maluti NewsJan -MarWkly, Fr2,4950.0%0.0%
    Soweto ExpressJan -MarMtlyTerminated
    Tame Times - WeeklyJan -MarWkly, TueTerminated
    Taxi TimesJan -MarFTerminated
    The Weekly Free StateJan -MarWkly, ThTerminated
    Diepkloof Urban NewsJan -MarWkly, FrRebranded
    Eldorado Urban NewsJan -MarWkly, FrRebranded
    People s Post AthloneJan -MarWkly, TueRebranded
    People s Post City EditionJan -MarWkly, TueRebranded
    People s Post Grassy ParkJan -MarWkly, TueRebranded
    People s Post LandsdowneJan -MarWkly, TueRebranded
    People s Post RetreatJan -MarWkly, TueRebranded
    People s Post WoodstockJan -MarWkly, TueRebranded
    Pimville Urban NewsJan -MarWkly, FrRebranded
    Protea Urban NewsJan -MarWkly, FrRebranded
    Tygerburger ElsiesrivierJan -MarWkly, WedRebranded
    Tygerburger Ravensmead/BelharJan -MarWkly, WedRebranded
    Inner City GazetteJan -MarWkly, ThNo Submission
    CXpressJan -MarWkly, WedCeased Publishing.


    *(October to December 2021).
    Danette Breitenbach
    Danette Breitenbach's articles

    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
    Read more: ABC, daily newspapers, Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa, local newspapers

