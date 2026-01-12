Celebrate 70 years of the Maynardville Open-Air Festival this summer

Maynardville Open-Air Festival is ready to welcome audiences back for another magical experience this summer season. It's a tradition that continues to delight theatre-goers new and old.

In fact, 2026 marks 70 years since the first Shakespeare was performed in the wooded Wynberg amphitheatre. The celebration of Shakespeare has expanded into a full festival of music and dance and a gourmet food market has been added to the offering – this year including a luxe VIP experience too.

The season opens on 13 January with Shades of Blue, a jazzy celebration of the classics, swiftly followed by a collection of jazz standards for Jazz in the Park on 15 and 16 January, and then Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra's popular concerts are on 17 and 18 January.

Ballet is back with not one but two ballet companies; Giselle (Cape Ballet Africa) on 20 and 21 January and Swingtime (Cape Town City Ballet) on 23 and 24 January.

The Shakespeare is the centrepiece arriving at the end of January (29 January - 8 March): a sultry reimagining of Twelfth Night, set to an original 1960s Rome soundtrack with Fellini-inspired glamour by Wessel Odendaal and an all star cast that includes Graham Hopkins, Emily Child, David Viviers, Natasha Sutherland and more.

Sundays are dedicated to once-off concerts including the Charl du Plessis Trio on 8 February, Cape Town Opera's Gershwin in the Park on 15 February and The Great American Songbook on 22 February and 1 March, featuring local jazz vocalists.

Running through till March, the programme weaves together everything that makes Maynardville special: romance, laughter, live music under the night sky, and that uniquely Cape Town magic you can't find anywhere else.

Here's the full programme

Shades of Blue

13 January 2026 | 19:30

An evening of jazz-inspired classical works, featuring vibrant rhythms, lush harmonies, and virtuosic performances.

The programme includes: Sonata Latino - Mike Mower (Flute, Piano, Double Bass & Drums); Concerto for Marimba and String - II. Rythmique, énergique by Emmanuel Séjourné b. 1961 cdvf (Marimba, Piano); An American in Paris - George Gershwin / arr. Mangani (Clarinet & Piano); Sonatina for Clarinet and Piano - Joseph Horovitz (Clarinet & Piano); Suite for Flute & Jazz Piano Trio - Claude Bolling (Flute, Piano, Double Bass & Drums)

Performed by: Elna van der Merwe (Piano); Liesl Stoltz (Flute); Roxane Steffen (Double Bass); Dylan Tabisher (Drums & Marimba) and David Cyster (Clarinet). Duration: 70 minutes | No interval

Jazz in the Park

14 and 15 January 2026 | 19:30

Swing into summer with a collection of beloved jazz standards including My Funny Valentine, Take Five, Autumn Leaves, Fly Me to the Moon and more - performed by a quartet of world-class musicians.

Performed by: Blake Hellaby (Piano); Buddy Wells (Saxophone); Wesley Rustin (Double Bass) and Matt Keswell (Drums). Duration: 70 minutes | No interval

Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

16 and 17 January 2026 | 20:15

Join the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra as they fill Maynardville Park with the glorious sound of symphonic summer, performing a programme of jazz-inspired orchestral favourites. Duration: 90 minutes | No interval

Cape Ballet Africa - Giselle

20 and 21 January 2026 | 20:15

Cape Ballet Africa's Giselle brings together international and local excellence under the artistic direction of Maina Gielgud. The romantic ballet follows a peasant girl whose love and forgiveness transcend betrayal and death - one of the most moving stories in the classical repertoire. Featuring guest artists from Europe and South Africa, with new designs by Michael Mitchell and performances to recordings by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra. Duration: 110 minutes | Inclusive of interval

Cape Town City Ballet - Swingtime

23 and 24 January 2026 | 20:15

Choreographed by Sean Bovim, Swingtime. sweeps audiences into the golden age of the Big Band Era. At its heart is Bojangles, owner of the famed Swing Club, whose memories of love, laughter and late-night dancing come vividly to life. A stylish fusion of Broadway glamour and ballet artistry, Swingtime is a high-energy celebration for audiences of all ages. Duration: 90 minutes | Inclusive of interval

Twelfth Night

29 January – 8 March 2026 | 20:15 (Mondays to Saturdays)

Experience Shakespeare's beloved comedy like never before in this al fresco production of Twelfth Night, directed by Steven Stead and set to a sultry jazz soundtrack by Wessel Odendaal, with sound design by David Classen, that echoes the sophisticated sounds of 1960s Rome.

Maritha Visagie's Sofia Loren-style couture costumes, shimmer under the stars as the cast featuring stage luminaries such as Graham Hopkins, Emily Child, David Viviers, Jenny Stead, Natasha Sutherland, Aiden Scott, Ntlanhla Morgan Kutu and more - brings to life this timeless tale of love, deception, and mistaken identity - infused with the decadent glamour of Fellini's La Dolce Vita. Running Time: 90 minutes | No interval

Charl Du Plessis Trio

8 February 2026 | 18:30

The Charl du Plessis Trio - featuring pianist Charl du Plessis, bassist Werner Spies, and drummer Peter Auret - has been captivating audiences since 2006 with its seamless blend of classical sophistication and jazz flair. United by intuitive musical chemistry, the trio's performances are fresh, dynamic, and deeply engaging. Their innovative fusion of styles has earned them international acclaim as one of the leading voices in contemporary crossover music. Duration: 70 minutes | No interval

Cape Tone Opera - Gershwin in the Park

15 February 2026 | 18:30

Experience Cape Town Opera in Gershwin in the Park - a one-night-only celebration of the golden age of American music.

Featuring the Cape Town Opera Chorus and guest soloists performing highlights from Porgy and Bess and other Gershwin-era classics, this performance blends jazz, opera, and Broadway in a magical open-air concert not to be missed. Duration: 120 minutes | Inclusive of interval

The Great America Songbook

22 February & 1 March 2026 | 18:30

Bask in the golden glow of late afternoon with an unforgettable celebration of timeless jazz. The Paul Roos Orchestra, conducted by Wessel Odendaal, teams up with some of South Africa's finest vocalists - Katlego Maboe (SABC 3 Expresso Show Presenter), Tankiso Mamabolo (Chicago, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Tempest), and Amy Campbell (AcaNote, Kinky Boots) - as well as the dynamic a cappella ensemble Track 5, a five-voice group specialising in classic jazz standards and popular music.

Expect beloved classics by Gershwin, Cole Porter, and Duke Ellington - smooth swing, soulful ballads, and irresistible rhythms in a perfect blend of vintage charm and modern artistry. Duration: 75 minutes | No interval

All tickets can be located and booked via Quicket.