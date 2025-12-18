Cape Ballet Africa's The Nutcracker comes to CPT for 7 nights only in Feb

Following a record-breaking run in Johannesburg, The Nutcracker comes to Cape Town in February 2026 for seven performances only.

Gabriel Ravenscroft in Cape Ballet Africa's The Nutcracker. Image by Lauge Sorensen.

The Mother City will finally have the chance to experience the mother of all ballets when the magic of Cape Ballet Africa’s The Nutcracker is performed at Artscape’s Opera House in February.

Hot off the stage from its critically acclaimed Johannesburg run where this Tchaikovsky classic played to rapturous responses and sold-out houses, Cape Ballet Africa’s The Nutcracker will be performed for a strictly limited season of seven performances, from 25 February to 1 March 2026. No extensions are possible.

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra will accompany the performance live for selected performances.

Against the musical backdrop of Tchaikovsky’s captivating score, this new production is created and performed by a 50-strong member company, featuring choreography and stage direction by internationally renowned Maina Gielgud. The sumptuous costumes are designed by Marcel Meyer with magnificent sets by Michael Mitchell.

Including classics such as Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, Waltz of the Flowers and The Kingdom of Sweets and Delights, The Nutcracker remains a perennial favourite, to be enjoyed at any time of the year. It’s perfect entertainment for ballet aficionados and first-time theatre goers alike.

This production is an initiative of Cape Ballet Africa and international producers Global Star Events.

“Join us to experience the enchanting world of the young Clara, who receives an intriguing Christmas gift and goes on a journey through mesmerising dream landscapes,” says Debbie Turner, artistic director and founder of Cape Ballet Africa.

“We are delighted to be presenting this extraordinary production to Cape Town audiences for a strictly limited season. There’s no reason why it shouldn’t be enjoyed all year round! With no extension possible, don’t delay to book your tickets.”

CEO of Global Star Events, Simon Bryce added “Rivalling their international peers, Cape Ballet Africa is leading the renaissance of classical dance in South Africa with this wonderful family classic. Whether you are a seasoned ballet goer or first time attendee, you will be enthralled, thrilled and amazed by the world class dancing, mind blowing costumes and amazing set.”

The Nutcracker, presented by Cape Ballet Africa and Global Star Events will be performed at Artscape Opera House from 25 February to 1 March 2026.

The show is recommended for all ages over five years.

Ticket available at Webtickets.