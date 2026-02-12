Only 7 performances: The Nutcracker dances its way to Cape Town's Artscape

Following a record-breaking and critically acclaimed season in Johannesburg, Cape Ballet Africa’s production of The Nutcracker will take to the Artscape Opera House stage in February 2026 for seven performances only.

Gabriel Ravenscroft in Cape Ballet Africa's The Nutcracker. Image by Lauge Sorensen

Fresh from sold-out houses and rapturous responses in Johannesburg, the Tchaikovsky classic arrives in the Mother City for a strictly limited run from 25 February to 1 March 2026, with no extensions possible.

A large-scale classical production

Created and performed by a 50-strong company, the production features choreography and stage direction by internationally renowned Maina Gielgud. The staging is supported by sumptuous costume design from Marcel Meyer and sets by Michael Mitchell, bringing scale and visual spectacle to one of the world’s most enduring ballets.

Selected performances will be accompanied live by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, adding further depth to Tchaikovsky’s celebrated score.

A perennial favourite, reimagined

Including iconic moments such as Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, Waltz of the Flowers and The Kingdom of Sweets and Delights, The Nutcracker remains one of the most recognisable titles in the classical repertoire — appealing to seasoned ballet enthusiasts and first-time theatre audiences alike.

Driving a classical dance revival

The production is an initiative of Cape Ballet Africa in partnership with international producers Global Star Events.

“Join us to experience the enchanting world of the young Clara, who receives an intriguing Christmas gift and goes on a journey through mesmerising dream landscapes,” says Debbie Turner, artistic director and founder of Cape Ballet Africa.

Marcel Meyer and Gia Lipschitz in Cape Ballet Africa's The Nutcracker. Image by Lauge Sorensen

“We are delighted to be presenting this extraordinary production to Cape Town audiences for a strictly limited season. There’s no reason why it shouldn’t be enjoyed all year round. With no extension possible, don’t delay to book your tickets.”

Simon Bryce, CEO of Global Star Events, adds: “Rivalling their international peers, Cape Ballet Africa is leading the renaissance of classical dance in South Africa with this wonderful family classic. Whether you are a seasoned ballet-goer or first-time attendee, you will be enthralled, thrilled and amazed by the world-class dancing, mind-blowing costumes and remarkable sets.”

Event details

The Nutcracker, presented by Cape Ballet Africa and Global Star Events, will be performed at the Artscape Opera House from 25 February to 1 March 2026.

Bookings are available via Webtickets.

With only seven performances scheduled and no extensions planned, the production positions itself as one of Cape Town’s major early-2026 cultural highlights — and a significant moment in the ongoing resurgence of large-scale classical ballet in South Africa.