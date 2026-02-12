South Africa
    It's not the End of the Road as Boyz II Men returns to SA

    Remoakantse Holdings has confirmed the Boyz II Men Live South African Tour, promising an unforgettable musical experience as one of the world’s most celebrated R&B groups returns to South African stages this May.
    12 Feb 2026
    12 Feb 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The award-winning trio will perform on 27 May 2026 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town, followed by performances on 29 and 30 May 2026 at the SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria.

    Audiences can expect a world-class production featuring timeless hits such as End of the Road, I’ll Make Love to You, On Bended Knee, and Motownphilly, among many others.

    Widely regarded as the best-selling R&B group of all time, Boyz II Men was formed in Philadelphia in 1988 and rose to global prominence in the early 1990s with their distinctive blend of soulful ballads and new jack swing.

    Their iconic single End of the Road topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 consecutive weeks, setting a new record at the time, while I’ll Make Love to You and the international smash One Sweet Day further cemented their place in music history.

    With four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, multiple Billboard Music Awards, and sales exceeding 60 million albums worldwide, Boyz II Men continue to influence generations of artists and captivate audiences with their polished vocals and exceptional live performances.

    Nathan Morris, founder member of Boyz II Men, says the group is eager to reconnect with local fans: "We are looking forward to reconnecting with our South African fans. South Africa has always shown us incredible love, and we cannot wait to return and perform. There is something truly special about the energy and passion of South African audiences, and we look forward to creating memorable nights filled with great music and connection."

    Thabiso “DJ Skeelo” Mogashwa, managing director of Remoakantse Holdings, says hosting the legendary group aligns with the company’s vision of delivering premium entertainment experiences.

    “Bringing Boyz II Men to South Africa is a significant milestone for us. Local audiences appreciate authentic, world-class music, and this tour is about creating memorable moments while continuing to position the country as a destination for international live entertainment,” he says.

