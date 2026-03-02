Top contenders revealed for 2026 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards

The stage is set for a culinary celebration as the nominees for the 2026 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards are revealed. Taking place on Monday 23 March 2026 at the Baxter Theatre Centre in Cape Town, this event will honour the restaurants and chefs that define excellence in South African dining.

Nominees for the 2026 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards

The following restaurants have been shortlisted for their outstanding contributions to South African dining:

Belly of the Beast (City Bowl, Cape Town)



Beyond (Constantia, Cape Town)



BLOEM at Paul Clüver Family Wines (Elgin, Grabouw)



Cavalli Restaurant (Somerset West)



Chefs Warehouse at Beau Constantia (Constantia, Cape Town)



Chefs Warehouse at Maison (Franschhoek)



Chefs Warehouse at Tintswalo Atlantic (Hout Bay, Cape Town)



CHORUS (Somerset West)



COY Restaurant (V&A Waterfront, Cape Town)



Creation Wines Tasting Room (Hemel-en-Aarde Valley)



CURATE at Ellerman House (Bantry Bay, Cape Town)



Cyra (Houghton Estate, Johannesburg)



Dusk (Stellenbosch)



Eike (Stellenbosch)



ëlgr (City Bowl, Cape Town)



Embarc (Parkhurst, Johannesburg)



Ember & Oak (Constantia, Cape Town)



Epice (Franschhoek)



FABER at Avondale (Paarl)



Fermier (Pretoria)



FYN (City Bowl, Cape Town)



Galjoen (City Bowl, Cape Town)



Good to Gather (Stellenbosch)



Hōseki (Stellenbosch)



Kapokbos Restaurant (Bonnievale)



La Colombe (Constantia, Cape Town)



La Petite Colombe (Franschhoek)



Le coin Français (Franschhoek)



Leeto (Paternoster)



Les Créatifs (Bryanston, Johannesburg)



Marble Restaurant Johannesburg (Rosebank, Johannesburg)



Melfort (Stellenbosch)



Meraki by Charlie Lakin (Hillcrest, eThekwini)



Merchant Bar & Grill (City Bowl, Cape Town)



MERTIA (Stellenbosch)



Nevermind (Cape St Francis)



Ongetem (Gardens, Cape Town)



Orangerie at Le Lude (Franschhoek)



Ouzeri (City Bowl, Cape Town)



Pier (V&A Waterfront, Cape Town)



Post & Pepper (Stellenbosch)



Protégé (Franschhoek)



Qunu (Sandhurst, Johannesburg)



Reverie Social Table (Observatory, Cape Town)



Rust en Vrede Restaurant (Stellenbosch)



Saint Restaurant (Sandton, Johannesburg)



Salon (Woodstock, Cape Town)



Salsify at the Roundhouse (Camps Bay, Cape Town)



Seebamboes (City Bowl, Cape Town)



Spek & Bone (Stellenbosch)



Table Seven (Salt River, Cape Town)



Terrarium (V&A Waterfront, Cape Town)



The Bistro at Brookdale Estate (Paarl)



The Chef's' Table (Umhlanga, eThekwini)



The Jordan Restaurant with Marthinus Ferreira (Stellenbosch)



The LivingRoom at Summerhill Guest Estate (Pinetown, eThekwini)



The Pot Luck Club Cape Town (Woodstock, Cape Town)



The Pot Luck Club Johannesburg (Melrose, Johannesburg)



The Red Room by Chefs Warehouse (City Bowl, Cape Town)



The Table at De Meye (Stellenbosch)



The Test Kitchen Fledgelings (Woodstock, Cape Town)



The Waterside Restaurant (V&A Waterfront, Cape Town)



Tyler's (eMdloti)



Upper Union (City Bowl, Cape Town)



Vuur Goose Island (Stellenbosch)



Wolfgat (Paternoster)

Eat Out culinary director Abigail Donnelly says: “South African dining is entering an exciting new chapter. We’re seeing a celebration of indigenous ingredients, sustainability and a return to simpler, more thoughtful plating that allows the hero ingredient to shine. It’s a time of collaboration, creativity and a renewed emphasis on the joy of food – and a reflection of South Africa’s unique culinary identity. These nominees represent the very best of this evolution, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements and sharing the outcome at the 2026 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards.”

The gold standard: Eat Out’s star-rating system

The Eat Out star-rating system remains the benchmark for excellence in South Africa. Restaurants are awarded one, two or three stars based on their final scores, which will be revealed at the awards ceremony:

Three stars: Reserved for restaurants scoring over 90 out of 100, representing the pinnacle of culinary achievement.



Two stars: Awarded to those scoring between 80 and 89, showcasing exceptional quality and creativity.



One star: Given to restaurants scoring between 70 and 79, a mark of distinction that sets them apart in a competitive industry.

Achieving even a single star is a remarkable accomplishment, reflecting the dedication and skill required to stand out in South Africa’s dining landscape.

A judging process built on integrity

The nominees were selected following a rigorous eight-month judging process. A panel of anonymous, independent judges visited each shortlisted restaurant during both peak and off-peak periods to ensure a fair and comprehensive evaluation.

The judging criteria encompass every aspect of the dining experience, including food quality, technique, beverages, service, ambience and value.

The 2026 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards promises to be a star-studded affair, bringing together the country’s leading chefs, restaurateurs and industry figures for an unforgettable evening.

Winners will be announced on 23 March 2026