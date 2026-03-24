Cape Town's Fyn crowned Restaurant of the Year at Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards

On Monday, 23 March 2026, the South African food community gathered for a celebration of culinary excellence, as the 2026 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards honoured the restaurants and chefs who continue to define and elevate local dining.

Image by Shavan Rahim

The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant of the Year, awarded to Fyn for its seamless fusion of Japanese techniques with a South African identity.

“The judges said Fyn delivered a world-class dining experience defined by precision, creativity and balance,” says Abigail Donnelly, Eat Out’s culinary director.

Another standout moment was the recognition of the Eat Out Woolworths Financial Services Chef of the Year, awarded to Johannes Richter for the second year in a row. His talent and leadership continue to inspire the industry.

Meanwhile, the Eat Out S. Pellegrino and Acqua Panna Chefs’ Chef award went to Ryan Cole, a testament to the respect and admiration of his peers.

Donnelly reflects, “The Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards are a celebration of the incredible talent, passion and dedication that make South Africa’s food scene so extraordinary. It’s about more than just the food – it’s about the people, the stories and the community that bring it all to life. This year, we are thrilled to see the number of starred restaurants grow to 66, reflecting the continued evolution and excellence of our culinary landscape. Congratulations to all the winners on their remarkable achievements.”

The Eat Out star-rating system

Eat Out’s star-rating system remains the gold standard in South Africa, with restaurants earning one, two or three stars based on their final scores. The criteria cover every aspect of the dining experience, from food quality and technique to service, ambience and value.

Over eight months, seven anonymous judges visited restaurants across the country, ensuring a rigorous and fair evaluation process that upholds the integrity of these prestigious awards.

Three stars are awarded to restaurants scoring between 90 out of 100, representing the pinnacle of excellence.

Fyn (City Bowl, Cape Town)



La Colombe (Constantia, Cape Town)



La Petite Colombe (Franschhoek)



Mertia (Stellenbosch)



Pier (V&A Waterfront, Cape Town)



Salon (Woodstock, Cape Town)



Salsify at the Roundhouse (Camps Bay, Cape Town)



The LivingRoom at Summerhill Guest Estate (Pinetown, eThekwini)

Two stars are awarded to those scoring between 80 and 89, showcasing exceptional quality.

Belly of the Beast (City Bowl, Cape Town)



Beyond (Constantia, Cape Town)



Chefs Warehouse at Beau Constantia (Constantia, Cape Town)



Coy Restaurant (V&A Waterfront, Cape Town)



Dusk (Stellenbosch)



Epice (Franschhoek)



Faber at Avondale (Paarl)



Fermier (Tshwane)



Good to Gather (Stellenbosch)



Hōseki (Stellenbosch)



Meraki by Charlie Lakin (Hillcrest, eThekwini)



Ouzeri (City Bowl, Cape Town)



Post & Pepper (Stellenbosch)



Protégé (Franschhoek)



Rust en Vrede Restaurant (Stellenbosch)



The Jordan Restaurant with Marthinus Ferreira (Stellenbosch)



The Pot Luck Club Cape Town (Woodstock, Cape Town)



The Table at De Meye (Stellenbosch)



The Waterside Restaurant (V&A Waterfront, Cape Town)



Vuur Goose Island (Stellenbosch)



Wolfgat (Paternoster)

One star is awarded to restaurants scoring between 70 and 79 – a mark of distinction that sets them apart.

Bloem at Paul Clüver Family Wines (Elgin, Grabouw)



Cavalli Restaurant (Somerset West)



Chefs Warehouse at Maison (Franschhoek)



Chefs Warehouse at Tintswalo Atlantic (Hout Bay, Cape Town)



Chorus (Somerset West)



Creation Wines Tasting Room (Hemel-en-Aarde Valley)



Curate at Ellerman House (Bantry Bay, Cape Town)



Cyra (Houghton Estate, Johannesburg)



Eike (Stellenbosch)



ëlgr (City Bowl, Cape Town)



Embarc (Parkhurst, Johannesburg)



Ember & Oak (Constantia, Cape Town)



Galjoen (City Bowl, Cape Town)



Kapokbos Restaurant (Bonnievale)



Le coin Français (Franschhoek)



Leeto (Paternoster)



Les Créatifs (Bryanston, Johannesburg)



Marble Restaurant Johannesburg (Rosebank, Johannesburg)



Melfort (Stellenbosch)



Merchant Bar & Grill (City Bowl, Cape Town)



Nevermind (Cape St Francis)



Ongetem (Gardens, Cape Town)



Orangerie at Le Lude (Franschhoek)



Qunu (Sandhurst, Johannesburg)



Reverie Social Table (Observatory, Cape Town)



Saint Restaurant (Sandton, Johannesburg)



Seebamboes (City Bowl, Cape Town)



Spek & Bone (Stellenbosch)



Table Seven (Salt River, Cape Town)



Terrarium (V&A Waterfront, Cape Town)



The Bistro at Brookdale Estate (Paarl)



The Chefs’ Table (Umhlanga, eThekwini)



The Pot Luck Club Johannesburg (Melrose, Johannesburg)



The Red Room by Chefs Warehouse (City Bowl, Cape Town)



The Test Kitchen Fledgelings (Woodstock, Cape Town)



Tyler’s (eMdloti)



Upper Union (City Bowl, Cape Town)

Special awards

This year’s awards also celebrated achievements across a range of categories, with a growing and more authentic focus on sustainability, alongside innovation and individual excellence. For the first time, three Green Stars were awarded to recognise restaurants leading the way in creating a more sustainable and responsible food industry.

Roy Bagattini, Group CEO of Woolworths Holdings, says: “The Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards reflect what we stand for at Woolworths: quality, innovation, sustainability and community. The introduction of the three Green Star Awards is an important step in recognising real progress towards a more responsible food industry. These awards back chefs and restaurants who are raising the standard not only in what they serve, but in how they operate and the impact they have. We’re proud to partner with Eat Out to recognise and support that work.”

Eat Out Woolworths Rural Green Star Award: The LivingRoom at Summerhill Guest Estate



Eat Out Woolworths Urban Green Star Award: Dusk



Eat Out Woolworths Emerging Green Star Award: Terrarium

The Urban Green Star is awarded to a restaurant located in a city or dense commercial hub, where customer traffic, infrastructure and operational complexity are high, with no access to land to utilise waste, rear animals or grow food.

The Rural Green Star goes to a restaurant in a more remote area or one with land to rear animals or grow food. It is a community-based location where customer traffic and infrastructure access are more limited.

The Emerging Green Star is given to a rising star regardless of location. This category celebrates a restaurant that demonstrates exceptional momentum in its sustainability journey. It recognises an ambitious newcomer making bold strides by actively embedding applaudable sustainability principles into the restaurant from day one.

The awards also celebrated the spectrum of talent within South Africa’s culinary community, from emerging voices to seasoned icons. The Eat Out Rising Star Award was presented to Aren Pollack at Embarc, recognising a young talent whose work shows immense promise for a successful career ahead.

In contrast, the Eat Out House of Suntory Lannice Snyman Lifetime Achievement Award honoured Ken Forrester, the legendary winemaker whose decades of unwavering passion for hospitality, relentless innovation and enduring legacy continue to shape the industry.

Other special awards

Eat Out Callebaut Dessert Award: Catherine Adonis at Qunu



Eat Out Patrón Mixology Award: Beyond and FYN (sister restaurants)



Eat Out Best Destination Restaurant: The Table at De Meye



Eat Out Wine Service Award: Elton Damon at La Petite Colombe



Eat Out Woolworths Financial Services Service Excellence Award: Mertia



Eat Out VISI Style Award: Amura



Eat Out Woolworths Best New Restaurant: Amura



Eat Out Woolworths Trailblazer Award: Margot Janse, the celebrated chef and former Eat Out chief judge

The 2026 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards were a testament to the strength and vibrancy of South Africa’s food community. Chefs, restaurateurs, sponsors and media gathered to honour the creativity, dedication and excellence that continue to shape the country’s culinary landscape.