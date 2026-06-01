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    SAPS deploys national forensic team after Woolies explosions

    The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that the acting national commissioner, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has deployed a national forensic task team - together with crime intelligence experts - to investigate the explosions that occurred at Woolworths stores in the Free State and Gauteng provinces last week.
    1 Jun 2026
    1 Jun 2026
    Image source: John Roman –
    Image source: John Roman – 123RF.com

    “Investigations are currently at a very early stage and all possible motives are being explored by investigators.

    “At this stage, it would be premature to classify the incidents as acts of terrorism. SAPS remains alert and will continue to assess the situation as investigations unfold.

    “Any additional security measures, including monitoring around affected or related premises, will be informed by ongoing investigations and threat assessments. The public is urged to remain calm and allow investigators space to conduct their work,” the police said in a report on SAnews.gov.za

    Explosive devices were detonated at Woolworths stores at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Pretoria and Preller Square Shopping Centre in Bloemfontein last week (28 and 29 May respectively).

    In a statement, Woolworths confirmed no one was injured during the explosions: "In both instances, the devices were set off between 01:00 and 02:00, when stores were closed."

    The Menlyn Park store has reopened, while the Woolworths Preller Square remains closed while the investigation is underway.

    Read more: Woolworths, bombing
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