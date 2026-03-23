When the ‘immortal’ falls: A reflection on Chuck Norris and our own mortality

For decades, the idea of Chuck Norris dying has seemed almost absurd. The man who became a cultural myth – roundhouse kicks, unbreakable toughness, and endless memes and jokes about his invincibility – has occupied a place in our collective imagination.

He isn’t just a person; he’s a symbol of indestructibility. So, when his death is announced, it lands with a jolt. It feels like something impossible has suddenly become real.

Chuck Norris on the set of The Delta Force (1986) by S. Hamenahem, licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0 / Adapted from original

But that reaction says less about Chuck Norris than it does about us.

We tend to have assumptions about permanence – about celebrities, our loved ones, and especially ourselves. Just as we joked that someone like Norris would never die, we carry a similar, unspoken, belief that we have more time than we actually do. It’s not arrogance, it’s human nature. Thinking about our own mortality is uncomfortable, so we push it to the back of our minds, more comfortable in the illusion that there will always be another day to sort things out.

The truth, of course, is far less comfortable. Life is uncertain, and its end rarely runs according to our plans or schedules. When someone we perceive as larger than life passes away, it forces us to confront that reality. If even an ‘immortal’ like him can fall, what does that mean for the rest of us?

This is where reflection must meet practicality. Preparing a will is not an act of pessimism – it’s an act of responsibility. And love. It’s a way of protecting the people we care about from confusion, conflict, and unnecessary hardship. Without a will, decisions about your assets, your wishes, and even your dependants can become complicated and stressful for those already facing loss.

Drafting your will doesn’t require wealth or advanced age. It requires the simple acknowledgment that nothing lasts forever, and planning ahead is the ultimate act of care. Much like wearing a seatbelt when we travel, it’s something you hope never becomes urgently relevant – but you’re grateful it’s there if it does.

In the end, the myth of invincibility – whether attached to Chuck Norris or ourselves – is just that: a myth. What we can control is not how long we live, but how thoughtfully we prepare for what comes after.

And that’s a legacy far more powerful than any meme or roundhouse kick.